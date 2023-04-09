Emergency personnel respond to accident

On Sept. 1 some 750 new laws went into effect across the State of Texas, the final result of more than 8,000 bills filed for the legislative session this year.

With so many now on the books, this story will hit some of the highlights related to crime and other aspects of daily life. A good amount related to criminal justice creating new offenses or amending current statutes. Some of the new laws appear obvious while others may leave you pondering.

Refusal to identify while driving is now illegal. Senate Bill 1551 requires drivers pulled over by police for an alleged law violation to give their driver’s license as well as their name, address and birthday when asked by police. If they refuse, they face a charge of failure to identify while driving, a Class C misdemeanor punishable by a $500 fine. If a driver gives a false name, they face a Class B misdemeanor punishable by six months in jail and a maximum fine of up to $2,000.

Read the full story on some of the new Sept. 1 laws we have highlighted in your weekend Bowie News.