Heat warning continues through tonight, ERCOT issues conservation alert

ERCOT has issued a Conservation Appeal for today, September 6, from 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. Due to continued high temperatures, high demand, low wind, and declining solar power generation this evening, operating reserves are expected to be low into the evening hours.

This Conservation Appeal is part of ERCOT’s Texas Advisory and Notification System (TXANS), alerting the public of grid conditions.



ERCOT is not in emergency operations, and controlled outages are not needed at this time. Texans can monitor current and extended grid conditions, along with other dashboards, on the ERCOT website here.

What is an ERCOT Conservation Appeal?

An ERCOT Conservation Appeal is a request for Texans to reduce electrical usage, if safe to do so. Conservation is a widely used industry tool that can help the grid by lowering demand for a specific period of time, which is typically late afternoon into the evening hours in the summer. Conservation helps grid operators balance generation supply and customer demand.

Who should reduce their electric use?

ERCOT requests all Texans to reduce their electric use, if safe to do so, today, September 6, from 6 p.m. – 9 p.m.



ERCOT also requests all government agencies (including city and county offices) to implement all programs to reduce energy use at their facilities.



How can I reduce my electrical use?

Energy-saving tips for residents and businesses can be found at www.ercot.com/txans.