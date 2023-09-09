COUNTY LIFE
New district judge staying true to her small-town roots
By BARBARA GREEN
At a young age, Trish Coleman Byars’ mother told her “head-strong” daughter she should be a lawyer so she could learn how to “professionally argue.”
While her original career goal was to join the FBI, once she got to law school she knew she had found her passion in the challenging world of the law.
Trish Coleman Byars was appointed in late July by Gov. Greg Abbott to serve out the remaining term of retired 97th District Judge Jack McGaughey. The ensuing weeks have been chaotic as she gets to know the offices and people with whom she now works.
Country girl
The 44-year-old grew up in Clay County attending and graduating from the Midway schools. All of her family is from Archer County. Her mother’s family were dairy farmers in Windthorst and her father’s family were ranchers in Archer City. Her father worked as a foreman at the Seinsenbarger Ranch in Clay County. Byars is definitely a country girl.
At the smaller school, students took part in all sports, basketball was her favorite, and she showed pigs at the county show. While growing up she thought she was “disadvantaged” because her school didn’t have band, football or volleyball. Like most country kids, she just knew her future would be living in a big city.
When she had to work cattle she recalls putting her hand on her hip and complaining she would not have to do that again once she got out of there. Unfortunately, the gripe often sent her to the dairy farm where it was hard to milk three times a day. Today she feels blessed to come from a family of hard workers.
“I graduated from Midway with seven people, five of us went to school together kindergarten-graduation. We were like brothers and sisters and we still stay in touch. It’s hard to have a prom when your date is like a brother, but it was the best blessing ever,” laughed the judge.
At her swearing-in ceremony, there were many old friends present, as well as her first-grade teacher, which was very special.
“I always say they are who I am, they are the reason I am where I am. I want to keep my boys in a small school so they can experience that. They go to Windthorst because they have football and we are big sports people. God knew what he was doing when he gave me boys. I am rooted in that community,” she explained.

NGH hosts reception for new doctor
The staff and board of directors of Nocona General Hospital invite the community to a Sunday afternoon reception welcoming Dr. Tyler Benson to the staff. The reception will be from 1-3 p.m. on Sept. 10 in the hospital lobby at 100 Park Road. Meet Nocona’s newest physician and extend a warm welcome.
Bowie homecoming activities all week
Bowie High School homecoming will be on Sept. 8.
There will be a homecoming parade at 6:45 p.m. on Sept. 6 through downtown Bowie. Those with questions may contact Jamie Ulbig, 940-872-7547 or Amy Willingham, 940-233-2978.
After the parade there will be a Homecoming Community-wide Burn Ban Bonfire immediately after the parade at the rodeo grounds. The cost will be $1 per person or a pair of shoes. Cash only. It is sponsored by the 2024 BHS senior class.
Food trucks will be on site. The band and cheerleaders will perform. The event also will honor Becky Wagonseller Winn, BHS Class of 1972.
The homecoming pep rally will be at 10:45 a.m. with the junior high joining at the high school gym.
That morning, the football, volleyball, cross country, and tennis teams along with the band and cheerleaders also will travel to the elementary and intermediate schools, Smarty Pants and Advanced Rehab to put on mini pep rallies for each group before returning to BHS for the main pep rally.
The homecoming court will be presented during halftime ceremonies Friday night when the Jackrabbits take on Henrietta.
The king and queen will be pre-selected from the senior representatives. Princesses are Jaci Frie, Kaitlyn Fitzgerald, Olivia Gill and Ziba Robbins. Princes are Sterling Herrington, Brady Lawhorn, Jacobi McGregor and Seth Moore.
Other members of the homecoming court are: Tyler Richey and Ellie Mowry, freshman prince and princess; Dodge Rhoades and Chazlyn Webb, sophomores and Noah Brown and Belia Berrios, juniors.
There will be a homecoming dance for BHS students only from 8-11 p.m. on Sept. 9. Cost is $10 per person and it is semi-formal attire.
Wheels & Grills Cook-off heating up
The 9th Annual Wheels & Grills BBQ Cook-off is heating up for Sept. 15-16 in Nocona.
This annual two-day cook-off competition is bigger and better than previous years with increased high-point cooker money, new categories and more fun. During the last eight years this event has been hosted by Horton Classic Car Museum, but this year Peba Oil & Gas will become the host.
This barbecue battle includes multiple categories including the Great Steak cook-off, chicken, brisket, pork butt, ribs, salsa and drink competitions. Competitors will
square off over hot coals as they battle it out for the chance to be crowned top High Point Cooker earning $2,500 in prize money.
Other activities that day include the Nocona Gas Junkies’ car show and the Ray Walker Memorial Cornhole Tournament.

