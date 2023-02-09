Nocona Chamber of Commerce presents awards

The Nocona Chamber of Commerce went “Boots and Bling” Tuesday night as it celebrated the past year with awards and the introduction of new officers at the annual banquet.

A large audience attended and was welcomed by more than 20 beautifully decorated tables created by chamber member businesses.

Emily Carminati, executive director for the chamber, welcomed the crowd and introduced new President Emory Roden; Vice President Jason Castle; Bob Taylor, treasurer and Donna Lemons, secretary. Board of director members are Amber Harper, Becky Fenoglio-Hankamer, Carol Cecil, Corissa Miller, Glenda Womble, Jana Staley, Jodi Womble, Michelle Fenoglio, Mitzi Fenoglio and Susie Grant.

One of the top awards with to Donna and Larry Lemons as Citizens of the Year.

