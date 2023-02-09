Bowie adopts first reading of 2023-24 budget

By BARBARA GREEN

[email protected]

Bowie City Councilors adopted the 2023-24 budget Monday night and the 2023 tax rate will remain the same for the new fiscal year.

The first reading of the ordinance for the budget was approved this week showing appropriations of $10,157,990 in the general fund and $11,738,040 in the utility fund. Revenue for the utility fund is projected at $12,056,550. The budget is $221,880 above the prior year’s budget.

The utility fund also will see a $2 sewer rate increase to help pay for the sewer line project and a transfer of $1,350,000 into the general fund.

Debt service will include certificates of obligation to purchase a new ambulance at $380,000 and $2.1 million for the Nelson Street drainage project.

