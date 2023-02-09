NEWS
New Texas laws went in Sept. 1
On Sept. 1 some 750 new laws went into effect across the State of Texas, the final result of more than 8,000 bills filed for the legislative session this year.
With so many now on the books, this story will hit some of the highlights related to crime and other aspects of daily life. A good amount related to criminal justice creating new offenses or amending current statutes. Some of the new laws appear obvious while others may leave you pondering.
- Refusal to identify while driving is now illegal. Senate Bill 1551 requires drivers pulled over by police for an alleged law violation to give their driver’s license as well as their name, address and birthday when asked by police. If they refuse, they face a charge of failure to identify while driving, a Class C misdemeanor punishable by a $500 fine. If a driver gives a false name, they face a Class B misdemeanor punishable by six months in jail and a maximum fine of up to $2,000.
Read the full story on some of the new Sept. 1 laws we have highlighted in your weekend Bowie News.
Nocona Chamber of Commerce presents awards
The Nocona Chamber of Commerce went “Boots and Bling” Tuesday night as it celebrated the past year with awards and the introduction of new officers at the annual banquet.
A large audience attended and was welcomed by more than 20 beautifully decorated tables created by chamber member businesses.
Emily Carminati, executive director for the chamber, welcomed the crowd and introduced new President Emory Roden; Vice President Jason Castle; Bob Taylor, treasurer and Donna Lemons, secretary. Board of director members are Amber Harper, Becky Fenoglio-Hankamer, Carol Cecil, Corissa Miller, Glenda Womble, Jana Staley, Jodi Womble, Michelle Fenoglio, Mitzi Fenoglio and Susie Grant.
One of the top awards with to Donna and Larry Lemons as Citizens of the Year.
One of the top awards with to Donna and Larry Lemons as Citizens of the Year.
Bowie adopts first reading of 2023-24 budget
By BARBARA GREEN
[email protected]
Bowie City Councilors adopted the 2023-24 budget Monday night and the 2023 tax rate will remain the same for the new fiscal year.
The first reading of the ordinance for the budget was approved this week showing appropriations of $10,157,990 in the general fund and $11,738,040 in the utility fund. Revenue for the utility fund is projected at $12,056,550. The budget is $221,880 above the prior year’s budget.
The utility fund also will see a $2 sewer rate increase to help pay for the sewer line project and a transfer of $1,350,000 into the general fund.
Debt service will include certificates of obligation to purchase a new ambulance at $380,000 and $2.1 million for the Nelson Street drainage project.
Read the full story in the weekend Bowie News.
Bowie man dies in Alvord crash
A Bowie man was killed on Aug. 24 when his pickup left the highway and struck a tree north of Alvord.
According to the Wise County Messenger the wreck occurred one mile north of Alvord city limits right before 5 p.m. on Aug. 24. Shawn Adams, 56, was driving a Toyota Tacoma north when the wreck happened.
Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Trooper Sgt. Tony DeLaCerda, said the pickup left the roadway and struck a tree. Adams was pronounced dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace Four Willie Garrett. The trooper said the investigation is ongoing and Adams was not wearing a seatbelt.
