SPORTS
Prairie Valley Volleyball Interview
Gold-Burg Football Interview
Volleyball Roundup
Saint Jo vs Prairie Valley
The Saint Jo Lady Panthers opened up district play on Friday by beating Prairie Valley at home.
The Lady Panthers won in straight sets against the young Lady Bulldogs.
Saint Jo came into the game following a tough five-set win against Poolville and Coach Kelly Skidmore was hoping her team would play better than that.
Prairie Valley struggled in the match with slow starts in all three sets. The Lady Panthers were ahead 8-2 in sets one and three and 9-1 in set two.
The closest the Lady Bulldogs got was in set three when they cut the lead to 12-8 midway through, but each time Saint Jo remained firmly in control.
Frustration seemed to set in for Prairie Valley at times with self-inflicted errors which did not help.
The Lady Panthers won with the set scores being 25-11, 25-9 and 25-13.
Bowie
The Bowie Lady Rabbits lost a tough match at Holliday.
The Lady Eagles won in straight sets against the Lady Rabbits.
Bowie was able to put it together to compete well and nearly win the second set, but ultimately lost 25-22. The first and third sets were not too great for the Lady Rabbits as they lost 25-11 and 25-10.
Coach Ashley Sanders did not think her team was in rhythm or playing their game at all during the match. It wasn’t so much at Holliday overwhelmed her team, Sanders said, but more about her team not playing up to its capability.
Nocona
The Nocona Lady Indians won their eighth straight match of the season on Friday with a win against Wichita Falls High School.
The Lady Indians won in straight sets as well, which keeps another streak going of not losing a set in the last eight matches.
The Lady Coyotes made Nocona work a bit, but the Lady Indians were in control each set as they won with little drama. The set scores were 25-18, 25-15 and 25-14.
Skyler Smith led the team with 15 kills, 23 assists and two service aces. Meg Meekins also had 15 kills and was second with 21 assists while leading the team with two blocks.
Aubree Kleinhans had a team high 11 digs while Ava Johnson and Graci Brown each had two aces.
Forestburg vs Bellevue
The Forestburg Lady Horns opened district play on Friday with a win against Bellevue.
The Lady Horns won in straight sets against the Lady Eagles as they started off district strong.
The two teams played exactly a month previously and while it was similar results, Bellevue was looking much better than in that contest.
Forestburg had to work in all three sets. Though the Lady Eagles didn’t almost win a set like they did in the first match, they were more competitive throughout.
It was not good enough though as a solid Lady Horn team won with set scores being 25-18, 25-21 and 25-15.
To read the full story, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.
Football Roundup
Nocona
The Nocona Indians finished up their non-district schedule with a win against Valley View on Friday to remain undefeated.
The Indians dominated, winning 64-28 with the majority of the damage done in the first half.
Nocona came into the game knowing the Eagles were looking to pass the ball around, which would be a challenge for the defense since not many teams play like that.
Still, the Indians’ offense took the pressure off by scoring early and often, mostly leaning on their offensive line since almost every runner had success throughout the game. The few times they did throw, it went for big gains to complement the running game.
Nocona was up 50-14 at halftime.
The second half saw some second team players get some rotation in as the brakes were hit. Still, the Indians still played an even half against Valley View, both scoring 14 points as Nocona finished out the game with little drama.
The Indians won 64-28.
Johnny Stone led the team with 146 yards rushing while scoring one touchdown. Brady McCasland was second with 102 yards rushing and scored two rushing touchdowns.
Brody Langford, Ethan Blair and Joes Gomez also rushed for one touchdown each as the team finished 413 yards rushing.
McCasland only attempted 10 passes all game, but he completed seven for 127 yards and two touchdowns. Charlie Fuller reeled in two catches for 30 yards and one touchdown while Caden Gaston caught one pass for a 43-yard touchdown.
Gaston also intercepted a pass on defense and returned it 88 yards for a touchdown. Stone forced and recovered a fumble on defense as well giving Nocona two takeaways. Oscar Salomon, Cooper Waldrip and Stone each finished with double-digit tackles.
Forestburg
The Forestburg Longhorns won their first game of the season on Friday playing Texoma Christian.
The Longhorns won 39-0 against the Eagles, shutting them down completely on defense.
Forestburg was coming off a tough loss against Saint Jo in which the team played better than in years past, but it did not show up much on the scoreboard.
Still, the Longhorns put it all together on Friday against Texoma Christian.
The team switched its tendency offensively, getting out of its usual bunch formation and into a spread set that seemed to work better, especially in the second half.
Jesus Sanchez led the team, completing nine passes for 207 yards and four touchdowns. Nathan Payne caught four passes for 58 yards and two touchdowns while Will Johnson caught two passes for 49 yards both for touchdowns.
On the ground, Jeremiah Perez led the team with 136 yards rushing while Tye Reid ran for 55 yards.
To read the full story, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.
