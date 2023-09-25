Roy Arnold Gifford

December 23, 1933- September 13, 2023

NOCONA – Don Fenner, 89, died on Sept. 13, 2023 in Nocona.

A family visitation was from 6-7 p.m., Sept. 18 at Jerry Woods Funeral Home in Nocona. A celebration of life was at 2 p.m Sept. 19 at Bethel Baptist Church, Nocona, officiated by Jonathan Brown.

Interment followed at Nocona Cemetery. Pallbearers were Robin Walker, Cecil Sparks, David Woolery, Dana Woolery, Ken Koontz, Clint Snow, Jerry Dan Davis, and Donnie Davis. Honorary Pallbearers are Dax Stilwell, Jameson and River Fenner, Tommy Walker, Heath Walker, Kolby Walker, Andre’ Walker, Tyler Price, RJ Walker, Collin Fergason, Liam and Leroy Walker.

He was born on Dec. 23, 1933 in Iowa Park to Jesse Leonard “Jack” Fenner and Louisa Ellen “Louell” Smith Fenner. He was a 1952 graduate of Nocona High School where he played football. He played basketball, baseball, ran track, and participated in FFA. After graduation, he continued playing sports for many years while participating in the Montague County Men’s Inter-Mural Volleyball League, Bowling leagues, and was even a Golden Gloves boxer in 1961. He served as a volunteer fireman, a youth league umpire, and coached for the Golden Gloves Boxing organization. He was a charter member of Jean’s Men’s Bible Class in Nocona.

In 1961, He married Virginia Mae Rich Fenner at his parent’s home in Nocona. Together they shared a blended family of four children. After getting married, they first lived in Bridgeport and eventually settled in Nocona.

He worked on a work-over unit servicing oil wells. Then, he held various jobs for multiple oil companies and later ran his own work-over rig. Around 1971, he began pumping at the North Field in Spanish Fort. He pumped for multiple companies and independent well owners until his retirement in 2018 at age 85.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Louell Fenner; sisters, Noma Martin, Bennie Dennis, and Lavene Taylor; brothers, Leonard Doyle and Walter “Lee” Fenner; sons, Leslie Wade Walker and Ricky Alan Walker; one grandson and two great-grandsons.

He is survived by his wife, Virginia Fenner; daughter, Debra “LeAnne” Owen; son, Farrell Fenner and 11 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren and four great-great grandbabies.

In lieu of flowers can be made to Lucky Paws Animal Shelter 653 Airport Rd. Nocona, TX 76255, or to Bethel Baptist Church 310 Seventh St., Nocona, TX 76255 or a charity of your choice.