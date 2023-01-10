Faith Community Health System opens Bowie ER for patients today

Shortly after 1 p.m. Sunday the new Faith Community Health System Bowie emergency room went “live” and began accepting patients.

That announcement was greeted with loud applause as a reverential dedication ceremony for employees, families and community leaders came to an end. Frank Beamon, chief executive officer for Faith Community, turned to the ER director and said it was a go everything was ready.

The return of emergency medical care in Bowie has been a major concern for businesses and citizens who have been without immediate ER care in the city since Feb. 4, 2020 when Central Hospital closed its doors. The property was in an out of the bank’s hands many times and up for sale on the courthouse steps before it landed with investors who worked with Faith Community to establish a new ER in the former hospital. Bowie has been without a fully operational hospital since Nov. 16, 2015 when Bowie Memorial Hospital closed after nearly 50 years of service to the community. BMH was purchased and reopened as Central Hospital in May 2017, but it never really got its footing and closed in early 2020. Bowie emergency care has relied on Nocona General Hospital and Wise Health Care in Decatur.

It was a major undertaking as the building had been left to waste after it closed. Rain, freezing weather, thieves and neglect took a drastic toll by the time Faith launched the renovation and announced its intention to open an ER in August 2021. The last two years have been fraught with delays and unexpected costs many caused by the pandemic and post-pandemic business environment.

Top photo – Faith Community Rural Health System Medical Director Shawn White welcomed guests to Sunday’s ceremony.

(Left) Frank Beamon, chief executive officer of Faith Community Health System, shows Toni Cunningham, Mayor Gaylynn Burris and State Rep. David Spiller around the new ER after it opened Sunday. (News photo by Barbara Green)

(Left) Bowie Fire Chief and EMS Director Doug Page talks with Dr. Whitaker ER director at the new Faith Community Bowie ER Sunday. (News photo by Barbara Green)