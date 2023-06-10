Friday night football scores – Montague County teams

Cross Country teams from Bowie, Nocona, Saint Jo and Forestburg ran at the Muenster Invitational on Oct. 4.

The Nocona boy’s team placed third in the overall standings for the 5000 meter run with Saint Jo sixth place and Bowie in seventh. The Nocona girl’s team took sixth overall in the two-mile run and Saint Jo followed in seventh. Bowie did not have enough runners for a girls’ team.

Nocona runner Claudio Segura took tenth place overall with a time of 17:53.52. The average team time was 18.37.

Top photo: Cross country teams from Bowie, Nocona, Saint Jo and Forestburg competed in the Oct. 4 cross country meet in Muenster. (Courtesy photo)