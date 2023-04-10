NEWS
National emergency broadcast test comes at 1:20 p.m. today. It is just a test
Bowie Police officials remind citizens today is the day for the U.S. government’s big emergency alert drill, which will send a test message to every TV, radio and cell phone in the nation.
Starting at approximately 1:20 pm Central time today, the federal government will begin conducting a nationwide test of its Emergency Alert System and Wireless Emergency Alerts. This will send an emergency alert to all radios, televisions, and cell phones.
The test is being conducted by the Federal Emergency Management Agency in coordination with the Federal Communication Commission. Its purpose is to ensure that the systems in place continue to be an effective means of warning the public about emergencies at a national level.
Essentially, what this means is that you can expect hundreds of millions of cell phones around the country to make a screeching alert noise at approximately the same time today, beginning around 1:20 pm Central. Radio and TV stations will also blare a test alert at around the same time. But there is no action required from you after receiving the free message — IT IS JUST A TEST
Bowie ER opens after 2 years of work by Faith Community Health System
By BARBARA GREEN
On Sunday afternoon the culmination of two years of hard work came to fruition as Faith Community Health System opened the doors of its new hospital emergency room in Bowie.
Chief Executive Officer Frank Beaman announced the ER was “going live” at the climax of a reverential dedication ceremony for employees, families and community leaders Sunday afternoon. It was greeted with loud applause from the audience.
There will be a grand opening ribbon cutting at noon on Oct. 23 and the public is invited.
Bowie Memorial Hospital closed Nov. 16, 2015 after nearly 50 years of service to the area. The property was purchased and reopened in May 2017 as Central Hospital of Bowie, but it closed in early 2020. Emergency care has relied on Nocona General Hospital and Wise Health in Decatur.
In mid-August 2021 Faith Community Health System announced it would open an emergency room at the former hospital location.
It was a major undertaking as the building had been left to waste after it closed. Rain, freezing weather, thieves and neglect took a drastic toll by the time Faith launched the renovation and announced its intention to open a full hospital ER in August 2021. The last two years have been fraught with delays and unexpected costs many caused by the pandemic and post-pandemic business environment.
The opening
Dr. Shawn White, medical director for Faith Community, welcomed the guests and reflected on how he was tasked with helping coordinate about 40 providers, employees and their families as the system grows. He promised the team at Faith, “Have their hearts in the right places doing this work to edify Bowie and serve patients”
Beaman said this was a very proud moment for his executive team, the board and all the employees who have been working to prepare the opening.
Swenson named JP2 during medical leave
Henrietta attorney John Swenson was sworn in to temporarily serve as Montague County Justice of the Peace 2 Jack Pigg as the judge undergoes surgery and recovery.
The commissioner’s court went into a 10-minute executive session Monday to discuss the JP position. Back in open session, County Judge Kevin Benton said Pigg will be out for a period of time after a medical procedure and they will need to appoint a temporary JP.
Retired Clay County JP John Swenson was named to the position Monday.
Pictured above: Interim JP2 John Swenson took the oath of office from Montague County Judge Kevin Benton Monday. (Photo by Barbara Green)
Oct. 10 is the final day to register to vote in the Nov. 7 general election
Oct. 10 is the last day to register to vote and to submit an address change for the Nov. 7 constitutional amendment election as well as other county and local elections.
Voters can check if they are registered on the Texas Secretary of State’s website at votetexas.gov. You will need one of the following combinations to log in: Texas driver’s license and date of birth, your first and last names, date of birth and county where you reside and date of birth and voter unique identifier which can be found on your voter registration card.
To register to vote most people will have to fill out and submit a paper application and postmark it by the Oct. 10 deadline. You can request a postage-paid application through the mail or find one at the county voter registrar’s offices and some post offices, government offices or high schools. The online application also can be printed out and mailed to the voter registrar in your county.
Only people renewing their driver’s license online can register to vote online. Additional information on the registration process can be found on the votetexas.gov webpage.
