Bowie ER opens after 2 years of work by Faith Community Health System
By BARBARA GREEN
[email protected]
On Sunday afternoon the culmination of two years of hard work came to fruition as Faith Community Health System opened the doors of its new hospital emergency room in Bowie.
Chief Executive Officer Frank Beaman announced the ER was “going live” at the climax of a reverential dedication ceremony for employees, families and community leaders Sunday afternoon. It was greeted with loud applause from the audience.
There will be a grand opening ribbon cutting at noon on Oct. 23 and the public is invited.
Bowie Memorial Hospital closed Nov. 16, 2015 after nearly 50 years of service to the area. The property was purchased and reopened in May 2017 as Central Hospital of Bowie, but it closed in early 2020. Emergency care has relied on Nocona General Hospital and Wise Health in Decatur.
In mid-August 2021 Faith Community Health System announced it would open an emergency room at the former hospital location.
It was a major undertaking as the building had been left to waste after it closed. Rain, freezing weather, thieves and neglect took a drastic toll by the time Faith launched the renovation and announced its intention to open a full hospital ER in August 2021. The last two years have been fraught with delays and unexpected costs many caused by the pandemic and post-pandemic business environment.
The opening
Dr. Shawn White, medical director for Faith Community, welcomed the guests and reflected on how he was tasked with helping coordinate about 40 providers, employees and their families as the system grows. He promised the team at Faith, “Have their hearts in the right places doing this work to edify Bowie and serve patients”
Beaman said this was a very proud moment for his executive team, the board and all the employees who have been working to prepare the opening.
Read the full story in the mid-week Bowie News.
Swenson named JP2 during medical leave
Henrietta attorney John Swenson was sworn in to temporarily serve as Montague County Justice of the Peace 2 Jack Pigg as the judge undergoes surgery and recovery.
The commissioner’s court went into a 10-minute executive session Monday to discuss the JP position. Back in open session, County Judge Kevin Benton said Pigg will be out for a period of time after a medical procedure and they will need to appoint a temporary JP.
Retired Clay County JP John Swenson was named to the position Monday.
Read the full story in the mid-week Bowie News.
Pictured above: Interim JP2 John Swenson took the oath of office from Montague County Judge Kevin Benton Monday. (Photo by Barbara Green)
Oct. 10 is the final day to register to vote in the Nov. 7 general election
Oct. 10 is the last day to register to vote and to submit an address change for the Nov. 7 constitutional amendment election as well as other county and local elections.
Voters can check if they are registered on the Texas Secretary of State’s website at votetexas.gov. You will need one of the following combinations to log in: Texas driver’s license and date of birth, your first and last names, date of birth and county where you reside and date of birth and voter unique identifier which can be found on your voter registration card.
To register to vote most people will have to fill out and submit a paper application and postmark it by the Oct. 10 deadline. You can request a postage-paid application through the mail or find one at the county voter registrar’s offices and some post offices, government offices or high schools. The online application also can be printed out and mailed to the voter registrar in your county.
Only people renewing their driver’s license online can register to vote online. Additional information on the registration process can be found on the votetexas.gov webpage.
Faith Community Health System opens Bowie ER for patients today
Shortly after 1 p.m. Sunday the new Faith Community Health System Bowie emergency room went “live” and began accepting patients.
That announcement was greeted with loud applause as a reverential dedication ceremony for employees, families and community leaders came to an end. Frank Beaman, chief executive officer for Faith Community, turned to the ER director and said it was a go everything was ready.
The return of emergency medical care in Bowie has been a major concern for businesses and citizens who have been without immediate ER care in the city since Feb. 4, 2020 when Central Hospital closed its doors. The property was in an out of the bank’s hands many times and up for sale on the courthouse steps before it landed with investors who worked with Faith Community to establish a new ER in the former hospital. Bowie has been without a fully operational hospital since Nov. 16, 2015 when Bowie Memorial Hospital closed after nearly 50 years of service to the community. BMH was purchased and reopened as Central Hospital in May 2017, but it never really got its footing and closed in early 2020. Bowie emergency care has relied on Nocona General Hospital and Wise Health Care in Decatur.
It was a major undertaking as the building had been left to waste after it closed. Rain, freezing weather, thieves and neglect took a drastic toll by the time Faith launched the renovation and announced its intention to open an ER in August 2021. The last two years have been fraught with delays and unexpected costs many caused by the pandemic and post-pandemic business environment.
Top photo – Faith Community Rural Health System Medical Director Shawn White welcomed guests to Sunday’s ceremony.
