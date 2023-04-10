Swenson named JP2 during medical leave

By BARBARA GREEN

On Sunday afternoon the culmination of two years of hard work came to fruition as Faith Community Health System opened the doors of its new hospital emergency room in Bowie.

Chief Executive Officer Frank Beaman announced the ER was “going live” at the climax of a reverential dedication ceremony for employees, families and community leaders Sunday afternoon. It was greeted with loud applause from the audience.

There will be a grand opening ribbon cutting at noon on Oct. 23 and the public is invited.



Bowie Memorial Hospital closed Nov. 16, 2015 after nearly 50 years of service to the area. The property was purchased and reopened in May 2017 as Central Hospital of Bowie, but it closed in early 2020. Emergency care has relied on Nocona General Hospital and Wise Health in Decatur.

In mid-August 2021 Faith Community Health System announced it would open an emergency room at the former hospital location.

It was a major undertaking as the building had been left to waste after it closed. Rain, freezing weather, thieves and neglect took a drastic toll by the time Faith launched the renovation and announced its intention to open a full hospital ER in August 2021. The last two years have been fraught with delays and unexpected costs many caused by the pandemic and post-pandemic business environment.

The opening

Dr. Shawn White, medical director for Faith Community, welcomed the guests and reflected on how he was tasked with helping coordinate about 40 providers, employees and their families as the system grows. He promised the team at Faith, “Have their hearts in the right places doing this work to edify Bowie and serve patients”

Beaman said this was a very proud moment for his executive team, the board and all the employees who have been working to prepare the opening.

State Rep. David Spiller, also longtime legal counsel to the hospital district that operates Faith Community Health System, spoke at Sunday’s reverential dedication ceremony where the new emergency room was opened. (Photo by Barbara Green)

Frank Beaman, chief executive officer of Faith Community Health System, welcomes guests to Sunday’s ceremony. (Photo by Barbara Green)