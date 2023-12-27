BISD facilities committee meets; discussion centers on future bond

By BARBARA GREEN

Members of the Bowie Independent School District Facilities Committee met last week to discuss future steps for a new bond proposal for a district building plan.



Superintendent Blake Enlow told the school board the group was supportive of the board as they determine the next step after the $65.8 million bond issue failed in the Nov. 7 election, 1,079 to 855.



In the bond proposal there was a plan to build a new intermediate campus next to the present junior high, renovate the present intermediate to accommodate junior high students that would be moved to that site.



The elementary would have seen additional parking in front of its building and a looped bus system to improve traffic, and the high school would get a restroom at the baseball and softball fields and weight room. The present junior high would have been utilized for administration.



