Bowie boys lose in overtime at Whitesboro
The Bowie Jackrabbits lost a tough one in overtime on the road Monday night at Whitesboro.
The Bearcats won by a single point 41-40 that tested the Jackrabbits in every facet.
Bowie was coming off a tough tournament at Graham where it faced several big schools. Whitesboro is a similarly sized one that is used to being among the top three in its district every season while playing with a lot of physicality.
The Jackrabbits started the game well, shutting down the Bearcats to only six points while offensively getting carried by emerging guard Rayder Mann. He scored 10 of Bowie’s 12 points in the quarter in every way, making all five of his free throw attempts, making a 3-pointer and a regular field goal.
The second quarter was more even and the Jackrabbits were able to keep a bit of their lead at halftime up 20-15.
Bowie had an offensive draught in the third quarter, scoring only four points. This allowed Whitesboro to have its best offensive stretch of the game, scoring 11 points to take the lead 26-24 heading into the fourth quarter.
The Jackrabbits played better in the fourth quarter and the teams were tied at 35-35 at the end of regulation.
In the final period, in the end it was the Bearcats making one more field goal then Bowie as both teams missed its free throw attempts in the high pressure overtime. Whitesboro won by one point 41-40.
Mann led the Jackrabbits with 15 points while Tucker Jones was second with nine and Andrew Sandhoff scored eight.
Boys Basketball Roundup
Nocona
The Nocona Indians hosted Henrietta on Tuesday and blew out the former district opponent.
The Indians won 72-49 against the Bearcats, outscoring Henrietta in three of the four quarters.
Nocona got out to a great start, scoring 23 points in the first quarter. The Bearcats were not too far behind in the high-scoring first period, scoring 15 points.
The Indians held Henrietta to only six and 11 points the next two quarters while not dropping off too much from their first quarter pace. Nocona led 39-21 at halftime and 59-32 heading into the fourth quarter.
The Indians did let their foot off a gas a bit in the fourth quarter with their lead being so high. The Bearcats outscored Nocona 17-13, but the Indians still won easily overall 72-49.
Karson Kleinhans led Nocona with 20 points while three other players also finished in double-figures. Brady McCasland scored 16 points, Johnny Stone scored 12 points and Javier Gaytan scored 10 points while leading the team with seven assists.
Forestburg
The Forestburg Longhorns won in overtime against Bryson at home on Tuesday night.
The Longhorns won by one basket 68-66 against the Cowboys to give them some confidence with district play starting soon.
Forestburg was coming off an up and down Thackerville tournament and wanted a good game against a team that is similar size.
The two teams battled back and forth through three high scoring quarters, with leads switching sides several times.
The fourth quarter and overtime periods then got tense as the pressure of the moment and the pace grew more deliberate for both sides.
After scoring double-digits in every quarter throughout the game, both scored only nine points in the fourth quarter which sent the game into overtime tied at 61-61.
The Longhorns made one more field goal and added a free throw make to pull ahead in the end, winning 68-66.
Jesus Sanchez led the team with 22 points while Talon Jones came off the bench to score 18 points.
Jesse Wadsworth added 16 points while grabbing a team high 12 rebounds and dishing seven assists.
Prairie Valley
The Prairie Valley Bulldogs lost a competitive game at Petrolia on the road Tuesday night.
The Pirates won 52-42 against the Bulldogs in a game where Prairie Valley was playing catch up from the start.
The Bulldogs were always within range to pull a comeback if they went on a run. Petrolia led 26-20 at halftime and 41-36 heading into the fourth quarter. Unfortunately, Prairie Valley could never turn the corner and get the lead.
Bellevue
The Bellevue Eagles lost at Electra on Tuesday night in a disappointing performance with district play starting soon.
The Tigers won 56-34 against the Eagles in a game where they had no answer for Electra’s post play.
The Tiger’s Jeremiah Murphy scored 30 and Bellevue could not keep up offensively.
Ryan Jones led the Eagles with 13 points while River Trail ended with nine points.
Gold-Burg
The Gold-Burg Bears lost a tough, one-sided game against private school Victory Christian on Tuesday.
The Patriots won 75-31 against the Bears who want to forget the game as just an awful night.
Aidan Foster led the team with 12 points while Jayon Grace was second with nine points.
Missing scores
Saint Jo’s Coach did not give results from Tuesday’s game.
Girls Basketball Roundup
Nocona
The Nocona Lady Indians had one of their toughest games of the season on Tuesday driving all the way to Dodd City.
The Lady Indians won a slog of a game 36-26 against the Lady Hornets in a game they knew would be a big test despite playing a smaller school.
Nocona came into the game with a lot of confidence. The Lady Indians were coming off winning their second tournament of the season, are still undefeated and recently moved to the top ranking in the state in the 2A Texas Association of Basketball Coaches poll.
Dodd City is a program that has ended every several area 1A teams playoff runs in several sports, with its girl’s basketball team being no exception. This year’s Lady Hornets are ranked ninth in the state in 1A.
Still, Nocona was expecting a challenge, but maybe not too much of one.
The Lady Indians have played bigger schools this season already and handled them fine. Also, when the two teams met last year and both were similarly ranked, Nocona had won by 22 points.
Still, Dodd City was ready for the Lady Indians and it was a fight until the end.
The usually high-powered offense that pushes the ball in transition was ground to a halt for most of the game.
Nocona failed to break single-digits for the first three quarters and trailed for most of the game. What kept the Lady Indians in the game was their defense as they kept the game within one basket for most of the game.
Coach Kyle Spitzer said Dodd City slowed the pace way down and did a good job of snuffing out Nocona’s early offense strikes.
The Lady Indians headed into the fourth quarter in the unusual position of being behind 26-23.
Then Nocona turned it on in the final period.
The Lady Indians got 3-pointers from Skyler Smith, Reagan Phipps and Avery Crutsinger.
Combined with a regular field goal from Smith and Meg Meekins making both of her free throw attempts, and Nocona’s 13 points nearly equaled its first half total.
What made the difference was the Lady Indians’ defense, pitching a rare shutout in the fourth quarter. After such a close game of playing catchup, Nocona wound up winning by double-digits 36-26.
Smith led the Lady Indians with 15 points. Meekins was second with nine points while Crutsinger grabbed a team high eight rebounds to go with six points.
Forestburg vs Prairie Valley
The Forestburg Lady Horns won their opening district game on Tuesday at home against Prairie Valley.
The young Lady Horns won 66-34 against the thin Lady Bulldogs team playing with only five players.
Forestburg knows how that feels after playing with a tiny bench last year, but a big freshman group has the team numbers to a healthy one, which means the Lady Horns are free to employ a physical full-court press.
While Prairie Valley did an okay job of avoiding disaster while breaking the press, the 3-pointers were not falling freely enough to keep up with a Forestburg offense that was hot from the get go.
The Lady Horns led 19-8 after the first quarter and 33-18.
A similar pace kept up the rest of the game as Forestburg’s lead grew bigger and bigger against a tiring Lady Bulldog team.
The Lady Horns won 66-34.
Lili Cisneros led Forestburg with 20 points. Brenna Briles had a triple double finishing with 16 points while grabbing a team high 14 rebounds and dishing a team leading 10 assists. Madisen Deason grabbed 12 rebounds.
For Prairie Valley, Makaylee Gomez had a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds to go with team leading two blocks and two steals. Linzie Priddy scored a game high 13 points with two 3-pointers.
Missing scores
The Bowie girls did not play a game earlier this week. The Gold-Burg coach did not give results.
Saint Jo girls open district against Bellevue with a win
The Saint Jo Lady Panthers started district play on Tuesday night with a win at Bellevue.
The Lady Panthers won 55-49 in a close game where two stylistically similar teams with playoff aspirations competed.
Saint Jo came into district play fresh off a super tough tournament at Nocona against mostly bigger schools. The Lady Panthers also were a little beat up with one starter out for the game and several still feeling the effects.
Nevertheless, Saint Jo returns the majority of its team that finished second in district last year and is looking to challenge for the district title.
The Lady Eagles are hoping to turn over a new leaf after the mostly led freshman group last year missed the playoffs for the first time in several seasons. A year of growth and also some tough competition during pre-district has Bellevue not only expecting the playoffs again, but possibly at the district title.
Both teams employ similar but different full-court, zone style press/trap defenses. The goal is to force turnovers and get chances in transition to score. When that isn’t there both teams like to push the ball anyway and look for quick 3-pointers or drive-and-kick chances.
Despite the expectations, the pace was not lightning quick all of the time. Both teams tried to be methodical breaking the press instead of trying to sprint through and put up the first open shot they got. There were holes in both teams’ 3-2 zone defense and each coach was trying to attack them with the personnel they had.
Saint Jo took a narrow lead 15-11 at the end of the first quarter. Bellevue’s points mostly came on knocking down open 3-pointers. The Lady Panthers were mixing up the approach and earned more free throw attempts.
The Lady Eagles varied their approach in the second quarter, getting post player Callie Martin more involved and earning some free throw attempts as well which also put Saint Jo’s shortened bench to the test.
The Lady Panthers offense started to have a bit more trouble against Bellevue’s press that lasted the rest of the game. While the turnovers ramped up for Saint Jo, they usually were not the type that turned into transition opportunities on a regular basis.
Still, Saint Jo held onto its narrow lead, even after giving it up midway through the second quarter. The Lady Panthers compensated by making four 3-pointers and scoring on some high percentage shots near the rim.
After the highest scoring quarter for both teams as they each scored 18 points, Saint Jo was ahead 33-29 at halftime.
The Lady Panthers had some trouble in the third quarter as one of their ball handlers had to sit out the majority of time with foul trouble. Also, in the final three minutes of the quarter, do everything player Taylor Patrick took a tumble that had her take a rest while getting her head back on straight.
While Bellevue continued to attack in similar ways as it did in the third quarter, Saint Jo was carried offensively by Kyler Dunn. She scored all 14 of the team’s points in the quarter as she earned eight free throw attempts and made two 3-pointers.
The Lady Panthers lead grew by one heading into the fourth quarter up 47-42.
The pace was slowed down by Saint Jo to try and prevent the Lady Eagle’s chances to come back. Midway through, the Lady Panthers had their biggest lead of the game 54-45 and just tried to stall and earn free throws.
While Bellevue got lucky and Saint Jo went 1-6 from the free throw line in the quarter, the Lady Eagles could not get enough of their limited shots to go down late to make up the difference.
The Lady Panthers won 55-49.
