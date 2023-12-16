Bowie boys lose in overtime at Whitesboro

Nocona

The Nocona Indians hosted Henrietta on Tuesday and blew out the former district opponent.

The Indians won 72-49 against the Bearcats, outscoring Henrietta in three of the four quarters.

Nocona got out to a great start, scoring 23 points in the first quarter. The Bearcats were not too far behind in the high-scoring first period, scoring 15 points.

The Indians held Henrietta to only six and 11 points the next two quarters while not dropping off too much from their first quarter pace. Nocona led 39-21 at halftime and 59-32 heading into the fourth quarter.

The Indians did let their foot off a gas a bit in the fourth quarter with their lead being so high. The Bearcats outscored Nocona 17-13, but the Indians still won easily overall 72-49.

Karson Kleinhans led Nocona with 20 points while three other players also finished in double-figures. Brady McCasland scored 16 points, Johnny Stone scored 12 points and Javier Gaytan scored 10 points while leading the team with seven assists.

Forestburg

The Forestburg Longhorns won in overtime against Bryson at home on Tuesday night.

The Longhorns won by one basket 68-66 against the Cowboys to give them some confidence with district play starting soon.

Forestburg was coming off an up and down Thackerville tournament and wanted a good game against a team that is similar size.

The two teams battled back and forth through three high scoring quarters, with leads switching sides several times.

The fourth quarter and overtime periods then got tense as the pressure of the moment and the pace grew more deliberate for both sides.

After scoring double-digits in every quarter throughout the game, both scored only nine points in the fourth quarter which sent the game into overtime tied at 61-61.

The Longhorns made one more field goal and added a free throw make to pull ahead in the end, winning 68-66.

Jesus Sanchez led the team with 22 points while Talon Jones came off the bench to score 18 points.

Jesse Wadsworth added 16 points while grabbing a team high 12 rebounds and dishing seven assists.

Prairie Valley

The Prairie Valley Bulldogs lost a competitive game at Petrolia on the road Tuesday night.

The Pirates won 52-42 against the Bulldogs in a game where Prairie Valley was playing catch up from the start.

The Bulldogs were always within range to pull a comeback if they went on a run. Petrolia led 26-20 at halftime and 41-36 heading into the fourth quarter. Unfortunately, Prairie Valley could never turn the corner and get the lead.

Bellevue

The Bellevue Eagles lost at Electra on Tuesday night in a disappointing performance with district play starting soon.

The Tigers won 56-34 against the Eagles in a game where they had no answer for Electra’s post play.

The Tiger’s Jeremiah Murphy scored 30 and Bellevue could not keep up offensively.

Ryan Jones led the Eagles with 13 points while River Trail ended with nine points.

Gold-Burg

The Gold-Burg Bears lost a tough, one-sided game against private school Victory Christian on Tuesday.

The Patriots won 75-31 against the Bears who want to forget the game as just an awful night.

Aidan Foster led the team with 12 points while Jayon Grace was second with nine points.

Missing scores

Saint Jo’s Coach did not give results from Tuesday’s game.

