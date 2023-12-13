McEwen named to city council vacancy

Members of the Bowie City Council appointed TJay McEwen to fill the vacancy in the precinct one post during its Monday night meeting.

The vacancy occurred last month with Councilor Laura Sproles resigning due to a move out of the precinct. There is one year left on the term.

McEwen is a bank manager at Wellington State Bank and has lived in his precinct for eight years. He and his wife Courtney have one son, Quinn. McEwen served on the charter commission that recently updated the city charter and was on the planning and zoning commission. The new councilor also is active in Bowie Rotary.



See more on this meeting in the Saturday Bowie News.

Pictured – Bowie Mayor Gaylynn Burris shakes hands with TJay McEwen after the took the oath of office for precinct one Monday night. He fills the vacancy after Laura Sproles resigned due to a move. There were five who submitted applications.