Denton man injured in hit-and-run accidet

By BARBARA GREEN

[email protected]

Bowie Independent School District Trustees accepted a strong audit for 2022-23 and named a new director for alternative education and accelerated learning.

The board met Monday hearing from Paul Fleming, certified public accountant from Edgin, Parkman, Fleming & Fleming PC. He noted the audit went very well and they worked easily with the finance staff of the district.

This audit report found no discrepancies with general accounting standards and no deficiencies reported. Fleming said there was one difference they did not adjust related to the August/September utility bill that was paid during the end of the district’s fiscal year. He said it could have been in accounts payable, but it was not worth calculating the daily amount every year or worth fixing because it was a very minor item and nothing was “done wrong.”

In financial highlights the audit states the district’s total net position increased by $2,729,392. District expenses, which totaled $20,633,768 were less than the program revenues of $3,959,388 and general revenues of $19,403,772.

Read the full story in the weekend Bowie News.