NEWS
General holiday safety and prevention tips
At Home
- Make sure all doors and windows have secondary locks (window pins, deadbolts, dowels, etc.) and use them!
- Don’t hide spare keys in mailboxes or planters, or under doormats.
- Ensure that dark areas and entrances have outdoor lights that are turned on after dark or are activated by sensors.
- Keep trees and shrubbery trimmed so they do not conceal doors and windows. Remember, overgrown foliage can provide a hiding place for criminals.
- Place gifts where they can’t be seen from the outside.
- Consider safe deposit boxes for coin and stamp collections, seldom-worn jewelry, stock bonds, etc.
- Be sure to mail cards, checks or gift certificates from the Post Office or at a blue U.S. Postal Service collection box.
- Lock your vehicle and remove all the valuables. Yes, even in your driveway.
- Strangers at your Door
- Use caution anytime there is a stranger at your door.
- Be suspicious of unexpected sales calls or deliveries. Ask for identification.
- Be aware of scams that criminals commit to take advantage of people’s generosity during the holidays.
- Investigate charities before making donations. Ask how the funds will be used.
- Leaving for the Holidays
- Ask a trusted friend, neighbor or Neighborhood Watch member to watch your home.
- Use timers for lights and radios while you’re away.
- Remember to make arrangements for mail and newspapers.
- After the Holidays
- Don’t advertise expensive toys, electronics, or other gifts received by the boxes left for garbage collections. Compress large boxes and place them in black garbage bags for pick-up.
- Add new items to your home inventory. Take photos or video of all items of value in your home and list each item’s make, model, serial number and other information.
- Engrave new items to help identify them in the event they are stolen.
NEWS
Easy Street Shelter asks for property deed, citizens questions rezoning
By BARBARA GREEN
[email protected]
The Saint Jo City Council was greeted with a full meeting room for its December session as citizen questions about a potential new business and discussions on the future of Easy Street Shelter both on city property were the primary topics.
On its Dec. 13 agenda, the council considered a request to amend the city’s zoning ordinance to rezone a tract of land 59.01 acres at U.S. Highway 82 and Field Road from agricultural to commercial.
This area includes city-owned property.
During the last year there have reportedly been conversations with officials from Dollar General interested in finding a location in the Saint Jo area. Mayor Shawn Armstrong and Mayor Pro Tem Carla Hennessey both confirmed the city has been working with its lawyers on these discussions, but no decisions have been made.
Easy Street Shelter officials are concerned how this could impact its operation which is located on city property via a lease, while one citizen questioned if the city had followed all the necessary rules regarding this subject.
Read the full story in the mid-week Bowie News.
(Top) Members of the Saint Jo City Council (around the table) listen to Cynthia Castle of the Easy Street Shelter (center end of table) at the recent council meeting. (News photo by Barbara Green)
NEWS
Rainy night accident kills truck driver
A 59-year-old California man was killed in a one vehicle accident north of Stoneburg during the early morning hours on Dec. 15.The Department of Public Safety report states the accident occurred at 2:24 a.m. on Dec. 15 1.1 miles north of Stoneburg on U.S. 81. It was raining and the roadways were wet. Epifanio Trejo Rodriguez was driving a 2010 Freightliner towing a 2006 utility trailer southbound on U.S. 81. The report states the driver failed to drive in a single lane and traveled across the northbound lane and shoulder. Rodriguez was from Cherry Valley, CA. The vehicle then entered the ditch, striking a fence and a tree. It began to roll and the trailer separated from the truck tractor. The preliminary report states the cause of the driver veering off the roadway is unknown at this time.
NEWS
Bowie News moves up deadline, offices to close for holiday
The Bowie News will have early deadlines for the Dec. 27 and Jan. 3 editions.
Those with news or advertising need to have those turned in by noon on Friday. The News offices will be closed on Dec. 25 and and Jan. 1.
Montague County offices will be closed Dec. 22 and Dec. 25.
The City of Bowie and Nocona offices will be closed Dec. 25-26. Saint Jo city offices will be closed Dec. 22, 25 and 26.
