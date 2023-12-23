BISD facilities committee discuss next moves for bond

By BARBARA [email protected] of the Bowie Independent School District Facilities Committee met last week to discuss future steps for a new bond proposal for a district building plan. Superintendent Blake Enlow told the school board the group was supportive of the board as they determine the next step after the $65.8 million bond issue failed in the Nov. 7 election, 1,079 to 855. In the bond proposal there was a plan to build a new intermediate campus next to the present junior high, renovate the present intermediate to accommodate junior high students that would be moved to that site.

Last month the board asked for a survey to try and determine the predominant reason for no votes, so they could plan for the future. Enlow said they prepared a four question survey that was put out at lots of locations and could be responded to digitally.

