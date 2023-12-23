NEWS
BISD facilities committee discuss next moves for bond
Members of the Bowie Independent School District Facilities Committee met last week to discuss future steps for a new bond proposal for a district building plan. Superintendent Blake Enlow told the school board the group was supportive of the board as they determine the next step after the $65.8 million bond issue failed in the Nov. 7 election, 1,079 to 855. In the bond proposal there was a plan to build a new intermediate campus next to the present junior high, renovate the present intermediate to accommodate junior high students that would be moved to that site.
Last month the board asked for a survey to try and determine the predominant reason for no votes, so they could plan for the future. Enlow said they prepared a four question survey that was put out at lots of locations and could be responded to digitally.
BISD audit shows revenues up, expenses down
By BARBARA GREEN
[email protected]
Bowie Independent School District Trustees accepted a strong audit for 2022-23 and named a new director for alternative education and accelerated learning.
The board met Monday hearing from Paul Fleming, certified public accountant from Edgin, Parkman, Fleming & Fleming PC. He noted the audit went very well and they worked easily with the finance staff of the district.
This audit report found no discrepancies with general accounting standards and no deficiencies reported. Fleming said there was one difference they did not adjust related to the August/September utility bill that was paid during the end of the district’s fiscal year. He said it could have been in accounts payable, but it was not worth calculating the daily amount every year or worth fixing because it was a very minor item and nothing was “done wrong.”
In financial highlights the audit states the district’s total net position increased by $2,729,392. District expenses, which totaled $20,633,768 were less than the program revenues of $3,959,388 and general revenues of $19,403,772.
Denton man injured in hit-and-run accidet
A 50-year-old Denton man was injured when he was struck by a vehicle on State Highway 59 North of Bowie Wednesday night.
The Department of Public Safety troopers report the accident was at about 10:31 p.m. on Dec. 20. The vehicle involved did not remain on the scene.
The pedestrian, Jamey Cole Musick, Denton, was transported by air flight to John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth with non-life threatening injuries.
The crash is still under investigation by the DPS troopers, who will follow up with more details, information becomes available.
The staff of the Texas DPS requests the public’s assistance for any information to identify the vehicle in question from this accident.
Any information or tips can be submitted to Sergeant Gutierrez at [email protected] or (254) 413-8786. Any assistance with this will be appreciated.
General holiday safety and prevention tips
At Home
- Make sure all doors and windows have secondary locks (window pins, deadbolts, dowels, etc.) and use them!
- Don’t hide spare keys in mailboxes or planters, or under doormats.
- Ensure that dark areas and entrances have outdoor lights that are turned on after dark or are activated by sensors.
- Keep trees and shrubbery trimmed so they do not conceal doors and windows. Remember, overgrown foliage can provide a hiding place for criminals.
- Place gifts where they can’t be seen from the outside.
- Consider safe deposit boxes for coin and stamp collections, seldom-worn jewelry, stock bonds, etc.
- Be sure to mail cards, checks or gift certificates from the Post Office or at a blue U.S. Postal Service collection box.
- Lock your vehicle and remove all the valuables. Yes, even in your driveway.
- Strangers at your Door
- Use caution anytime there is a stranger at your door.
- Be suspicious of unexpected sales calls or deliveries. Ask for identification.
- Be aware of scams that criminals commit to take advantage of people’s generosity during the holidays.
- Investigate charities before making donations. Ask how the funds will be used.
- Leaving for the Holidays
- Ask a trusted friend, neighbor or Neighborhood Watch member to watch your home.
- Use timers for lights and radios while you’re away.
- Remember to make arrangements for mail and newspapers.
- After the Holidays
- Don’t advertise expensive toys, electronics, or other gifts received by the boxes left for garbage collections. Compress large boxes and place them in black garbage bags for pick-up.
- Add new items to your home inventory. Take photos or video of all items of value in your home and list each item’s make, model, serial number and other information.
- Engrave new items to help identify them in the event they are stolen.
