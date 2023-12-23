Connect with us

COUNTY LIFE

Elementary students entertain with Christmas program

Published

1 min ago

on

Bowie Elementary first and second graders shared their holiday cheer in a Christmas musical program just prior to the holiday break. Everyone dressed in their pajamas and all sorts of caps, hats and shoes. (Photo by Barbara Green)
COUNTY LIFE

Holiday creates early deadline, closures

Published

37 mins ago

on

12/23/2023

By

The Bowie News will have early deadlines for the Dec. 27 and Jan. 3 editions.
Those with news or advertising need to have those turned in by noon on Dec. 29. The Dec. 27 deadline was noon on Dec. 22.
The News office will be closed on Dec. 25.
Montague County offices were closed Dec. 22 and on Dec. 25.
The City of Bowie and Nocona offices will be closed Dec. 25-26. Saint Jo city offices will be closed Dec. 22, 25 and 26.

COUNTY LIFE

Nocona General hosts blood drive Dec. 27

Published

1 hour ago

on

12/23/2023

By

Folks who “Thunder Up” to save lives at the annual Oklahoma City Thunder Holiday Blood Drive will receive a voucher to an upcoming OKC Thunder game and a limited-edition OKC Thunder T-shirt.Locally there will be a blood drive from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Dec. 27 at Nocona General Hospital. Appointments to donate can be made online at obi.org or by calling 877-340-8777.

COUNTY LIFE

Commissioners meet on Tuesday

Published

1 hour ago

on

12/23/2023

By

Montague County Commissioners will meet at 9 a.m. on Dec. 26 for the final session of the year as they tackle a brief agenda.
A retainer agreement with Allison, Bass & Magee, LLP for a review of subdivision regulations will be reviewed. The court approved the subdivision rules a few years back, but in late 2023 named a committee to look at any items that needed clarification or updating. This law firm assisted the county with the original slate of rules to make sure they followed state code.
A bid proposal to replace an air conditioning unit at the sheriff’s office will be reviewed, along with bonds for the county clerk and constable two and the donation of a freestanding aluminum tower from the Montague County Amateur Radio Club.
Commissioners will consider the naming of three private roads all in precinct three.

