Hit-run injures Denton resident
A 50-year-old Denton man was injured when he was struck by a vehicle on State Highway 59 North of Bowie Wednesday night. The Department of Public Safety troopers report the accident was at about 10:31 p.m. on Dec. 20. The vehicle involved did not remain on the scene.
The pedestrian, Jamey Cole Musick, Denton, was transported by air flight to John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth with non-life threatening injuries. The crash is still under investigation by the DPS troopers, who will follow up with more details, information becomes available.
The staff of the Texas DPS requests the public’s assistance for any information to identify the vehicle in question from this accident.

BISD audit: Revenue up, costs down
By BARBARA GREEN
[email protected]
Bowie Independent School District Trustees accepted a strong audit for 2022-23 and named a new director for alternative education and accelerated learning.
The board met Monday hearing from Paul Fleming, certified public accountant from Edgin, Parkman, Fleming & Fleming PC. He noted the audit went very well and they worked easily with the finance staff of the district.
This audit report found no discrepancies with general accounting standards and no deficiencies reported. Fleming said there was one difference they did not adjust related to the August/September utility bill that was paid during the end of the district’s fiscal year. He said it could have been in accounts payable, but it was not worth calculating the daily amount every year or worth fixing because it was a very minor item and nothing was “done wrong.”

Social media group helps family with Christmas
By BARBARA GREEN
[email protected]
A relatively new Facebook group worked together this holiday season raising and delivering more than $500 worth of items for a family in need in Nocona.
The group, Freakz & Geeks, assisted a family that includes four children ages three, two, one and three months. They were so pleased with the support they want to make it an annual event.
This primarily social media group was created in April by Aaron Schulman, after he moved to Bowie three years ago. With what he calls, “relatively nerdy interests,” and not knowing anyone, he wanted to find an outlet that could allow interaction with new people of similar minds.

BISD facilities committee meets; discussion centers on future bond
By BARBARA GREEN
[email protected]
Members of the Bowie Independent School District Facilities Committee met last week to discuss future steps for a new bond proposal for a district building plan.
Superintendent Blake Enlow told the school board the group was supportive of the board as they determine the next step after the $65.8 million bond issue failed in the Nov. 7 election, 1,079 to 855.
In the bond proposal there was a plan to build a new intermediate campus next to the present junior high, renovate the present intermediate to accommodate junior high students that would be moved to that site.
The elementary would have seen additional parking in front of its building and a looped bus system to improve traffic, and the high school would get a restroom at the baseball and softball fields and weight room. The present junior high would have been utilized for administration.

