Hit-run injures Denton resident

A 50-year-old Denton man was injured when he was struck by a vehicle on State Highway 59 North of Bowie Wednesday night. The Department of Public Safety troopers report the accident was at about 10:31 p.m. on Dec. 20. The vehicle involved did not remain on the scene.



The pedestrian, Jamey Cole Musick, Denton, was transported by air flight to John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth with non-life threatening injuries. The crash is still under investigation by the DPS troopers, who will follow up with more details, information becomes available.



The staff of the Texas DPS requests the public’s assistance for any information to identify the vehicle in question from this accident.

