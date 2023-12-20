SPORTS
Lady Rabbits lose opening district game at Holliday
The Bowie Lady Rabbits fell in their opening district game at Holliday on Friday night.
The Lady Eagles won 55-30 against a Lady Rabbits team who is starting district in not the best health.
Bowie’s top ball handler and scorer Ziba Robbins is out for the foreseeable future with an injury and its top post scorer Kayleigh Crow is working her way back from a leg injury. While Crow played on Friday night, she did not start and her time on the court was limited.
Playing a Holliday team that graduated almost all of its key figures from last year’s state title, the Lady Eagles are still considered one of the top teams in the district even if they aren’t favored to win it this season.
Holliday showed it in the first quarter, getting out to a 19-5 lead as Bowie was trying to figure out how best to attack. The Lady Eagles showed multiple looks on defense that never allowed the Lady Rabbits to get comfortable while scoring at will in the first quarter.
Thankfully, Bowie started to play better.
The Lady Rabbits have had trouble in some games this season with scoring at a good pace even at full strength. Thankfully, Parker Riddle stepped up in this game, scoring eight of the team’s 12 points in the second quarter.
Bowie outscored Holliday 12-11 in the second quarter, which didn’t make up the big hole the Lady Rabbits were in, but showed the team they could play with and compete against the Lady Eagles.
Bowie outplayed Holliday again in an ugly, low-scoring third quarter, one in which the Lady Rabbits outscored them 5-4. Again, not enough to make up the double-digit deficit, but proving to Bowie players it can play winning basketball against one of the top teams in the district.
The Lady Eagles found success early in the fourth quarter by knocking down four 3-pointers as they increased their lead. While the Lady Rabbits could not keep up with that type of scoring, it was their most balanced quarter of the game as four different players made one field goal.
Holliday won 55-30.
Riddle led the team with 10 points while Hanna Bell was second with eight points.
Boys Roundup
Nocona
The Nocona Indians had a tough road game on Friday playing at former district opponent Holliday.
The Eagles won 55-40 against the Indians, although the game was closer throughout than the final score.
Nocona knew it would be tough playing state-ranked Holliday with a missing starter, but also knew it had a big challenge trying to stop a bigtime player.
Keitenn Bristow is six to seven inches taller than the Indians tallest player and while Nocona would usually try to attack his skinny frame in the post, he usually plays out on the perimeter like a guard and is a Division I recruit.
The Indians usually just tried to stay in front of him and do their best to contest the tough shots he took, despite their hands not reaching his face on some attempts.
Nocona early on attacked Holliday’s zone defense by shooting over the top. The Indians made four 3-pointers, with three coming from Brady McCasland as it trailed the Eagles 17-14.
Holliday switched its defense from zone to man-to-man, which cooled Nocona a little bit with less open 3-pointers. However, the Indians did find room to attack the paint on drives.
Nocona’s defense had trouble slowing down the Eagles as they went into halftime down 33-24.
The Indians defense locked in during the third quarter, allowing only eight points with some coming off of turnovers in transition instead of Nocona’s set defense.
This allowed the Indians to cut into their deficit a bit as Javier Gaytan scored seven of his team’s 12 points.
Hot scorer McCasland had to deal with Bristow matching up with him on defense after he scored 15 points in the first half.
Nocona was hanging around and was within range heading into the fourth quarter down 41-36 if it could have another successful defensive quarter.
Instead, the Indians had trouble scoring in the final period as turnovers and the physical play seemed to wear them down.
Nocona was held to only four points and Holliday ran away with the win 55-40.
McCasland led the Indians with 18 points while Gaytan was second with 14 points.
Forestburg
The Forestburg Longhorns won another close game with a win against Burkburnett’s JV at home on Friday night.
The Longhorns won 58-57 against the Bulldogs in a game that had big back-and-forth swings in the middle of the game.
Forestburg was coming off an overtime win against Bryson earlier in the week and the Longhorns got another close type of game that tested them.
Forestburg led 13-11 after the first quarter, but then had a huge second quarter, outscoring Burkburnett 20-10 to take a double-digit lead 33-21 into halftime.
The Bulldogs turned things around in the third quarter and ended up outscoring the Longhorns by nearly the same margin 21-10 to get back into the game and cut their lead to one point 43-42 heading into the final period.
Burkburnett could only score from 3-point range in the fourth quarter, but made five for 15 points. Despite that, Forestburg was scoring just as well while earning a lot of free throw trips.
The game would not have come down to the wire if the Longhorns shot better from the charity stripe as they went 1-8 from the free throw line the fourth quarter.
Still, Forestburg scored 15 points as well which was enough for the Longhorns to hold on and win 58-57.
Jesus Sanchez led the team with 20 points while Kyler Willett was second with 18 points and Jesse Wadsworth added 12 points.
Gold-Burg
The Gold-Burg Bears picked up a fun win at home on Friday night against Garner.
The Bears won 67-48 against the Longhorns as the team tries to clean up some of their early season struggles.
Gold-Burg came out on fire as its press sped up the game into the fast pace it wanted. The Bears dominated, extending their lead out to 22-6 at the end of the first quarter.
The next three quarters were not as one-sided. Garner offensively started to settle down and hit some shots. Fortunately, Gold-Burg still outscored the Longhorns in two of the three final quarters and never scored less than 14 points in every period as its offense never lulled.
The Bears won 67-48 thanks in large part to that dominant start.
Jayon Grace led the team with 23 points while Isaac Renteria was second with 17 points.
Missing scores
The coach from Saint Jo did not send in scores from Friday’s game. Prairie Valley had a bye-game late last week.
Girls Roundup
Saint Jo
The Saint Jo Lady Panthers won a big early district game against defending district champs Slidell on Friday.
The Lady Panthers won 49-46 at home against the Lady Greyhounds as they aim to try and win a district title for the first time in a long time.
Saint Jo was playing from behind for most of the game as the team struggled to score inside against Slidell’s 2-3 zone.
Still, the Lady Panthers executed in some areas where they excel. Saint Jo was able to force turnovers and turn them into points in transition with its press defense and also made some good 3-pointers.
It wasn’t until late in the fourth quarter the Lady Panthers were able tie up the score and then later made some key free throws that put them ahead for good to win 49-46.
Nocona
The Nocona Lady Indians suffered their first loss of the season against the defending 4A state champion Glen Rose on Friday night.
The Lady Indians lost 69-32 against the Lady Tigers in their most lopsided loss in several seasons.
Nocona knew it was going to be tough. In one of the few times this season where the Lady Indians would be the underdogs, it was for good reason.
Glen Rose won last year’s 4A state title and only lost one game along the way.
This year, while the Lady Tigers have already dropped two games, they came against a 6A Oklahoma school Putnam City West and a private school in Dallas called Legion Preparatory.
The Lady Indians big achilles heel is their lack of size inside, but the team gets around it by clogging up the paint with bodies against certain teams and scrappy play on defense while playing fast on offense.
Glen Rose had the size advantage, which was nothing new as Nocona is not opposed to playing some zone and daring teams to shoot against tough contests from 3-point range.
Unfortunately, the Lady Tigers were good enough to play around that while also having their press defense really get to the Lady Indian ball handlers like most teams never do.
Glen Rose led 24-13 after the first quarter, but that would be the highlight of Nocona’s offensive day.
The usually high scoring Lady Indians failed to score in double-digits in any of the final three quarters.
The Lady Tigers’ offense only slowed down a little bit, but not much as their lead grew and grew as the game went.
It was the type of one-sided beat down Nocona has not suffered in almost any game under Coach Kyle Spitzer’s time in the last six seasons as Glen Rose won 69-32.
Skyler Smith led the team with 10 points and four rebounds while Meg Meekins was second with eight points and three assists.
Forestburg vs Bellevue
The Forestburg Lady Horns won a close district game at home on Friday against Bellevue.
The Lady Horns won 63-57 against the Lady Eagles in a game that saw Bellevue nearly steal it away in the second half.
Forestburg came into the game after opening district with a win against Prairie Valley.
The Lady Eagles lost a close game against Saint Jo and were looking for their first district win.
With both teams featuring many underclassman and the style that featured full-court pressing defenses, the game had periods of fast play along with long scoring droughts.
The first quarter saw the score locked at 10-10. Then both teams could not miss in the fast paced second quarter. Forestburg scored 33 points while Bellevue scored 25 as the Lady Horns led 43-35 at halftime.
The third quarter then saw both teams combine to score only 11 points. The Lady Horns all of a sudden could not make a basket and scored only two points which allowed Bellevue to cut the lead down to one point 45-44 heading into the final period.
The pace picked back up again and Forestburg outscored the Lady Eagles 18-13 to win 63-57.
Brenna Briles led the Lady Horns with 21 points, nine rebounds, seven steals and six assists. Lili Cisneros was second with 16 points while Braylee Briles added 10 points.
For Bellevue, Brylie Hager led the team with 17 points while Callie Martin was second with 16 points and Cirstin Allen scored 10 points.
Missing scores
Did not receive scores from Gold-Burg’s coach. Prairie Valley had a bye-game late last week.
Bowie boys win a close game at Alvord 45-40
The Bowie Jackrabbits played their final non-district game before district play on Friday night at Alvord.
The Jackrabbits won a tough game 45-40 against the Bulldogs.
Bowie was coming off a tough overtime loss against Whitesboro earlier in the week and wanted to head into the start of district with some positive momentum.
It slow going to start the game, but the Jackrabbits were in control. Bowie got scoring contributions from seniors Tucker Jones and Andrew Sandhoff as they combined to score all 11 points for the Jackrabbits in the first quarter as they led 11-9.
Both teams picked up the scoring pace in the second quarter and Bowie again was able to just outscore Alvord enough to extend its lead by two more points. The Jackrabbits had six different players make at least one basket during the stretch as they led 27-23 at halftime.
The third quarter saw the scoring take a dip a bit for both teams.
The Bulldogs made three 3-pointers and got to the free throw line eight times.
Bowie was led by Jones who scored nine of his team’s 11 points during the quarter.
It was enough to not let Alvord make up more than one point of the deficit as the Jackrabbits led 38-35 heading into the fourth quarter.
The pace slowed down to a crawl as Bowie tried to limit the Bulldog possessions so they could not come back. The Jackrabbits scored only seven points, with Rayder Mann scoring five of the team’s points.
It was enough as Bowie limited Alvord to only five points in the final period as it won 45-40.
