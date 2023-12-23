SPORTS
Lady Rabbits lose to Iowa Park
The Bowie Lady Rabbits struggled in their district home opener on Tuesday against Iowa Park.
The Lady Hawks won 45-32 in a game where one bad quarter proved to be the major downfall for the Lady Rabbits.
Bowie was coming into the game following an opening district loss at Holliday by a decent margin.
The Lady Rabbits will be without leading scorer and ball handler Ziba Robbins for the foreseeable future due to an injury and Bowie is still working things out without her even though it’s the most important time of the regular season.
Despite that, the Lady Rabbits started Tuesday’s game positively, getting out to a 6-0 lead in the first two minutes and still leading 6-3 midway through the first quarter.
Bowie was shadowing Iowa Park’s best player to try and limit her touches within the flow of offense. The Lady Hawks started to generate some offense thanks to off-ball movement while also driving the ball off of the pick-and-roll while kicking out to open corner 3-point shots.
The Lady Rabbits limited it enough while scoring well against Iowa Park’s half-court press to lead 11-10 after the first quarter.
Things went wrong in the second quarter as the Lady Hawks were able to take advantage of a quick whistle to draw free throws and made two corner 3-pointers.
Bowie made some free throws as well, but only made one basket as Iowa Park outscored the Lady Rabbits 16-6 to take a 26-17 lead at halftime.
Neither team played good in the third quarter. Every 30 seconds there seemed to be a stop in play either due to a jump ball, travel, unforced turnover or foul call.
Both teams drew a lot of free throws and the Lady Hawks made one more basket, a 3-pointer, to outscore Bowie 11-8 as the Lady Rabbits fell further behind.
The pace slowed down in the fourth quarter as Iowa Park tried to work the clock up double-digits. Bowie could not score enough to get back into the game.
The Lady Hawks won 45-32.
To read the full story, pick up a copy of the weekend edition of the Bowie News.
SPORTS
Bowie boys win in overtime 49-47 against Iowa Park
The Bowie Jackrabbits started off district play with an exciting overtime win against Iowa Park at home on Tuesday night.
The Jackrabbits won 49-47 thanks to a last second layup from Tucker Jones.
Bowie was coming into the game after playing some close games the previous week against Whitesboro and Alvord, losing one and winning the other.
The Jackrabbits came out swinging, making two 3-pointers against the Hawks 2-3 zone and leading 8-2 after the first two minutes.
Iowa Park settled down and the aggressive long arms of its players on the perimeter disrupted Bowie’s half-court sets and the Jackrabbits could not get easy looks to score for the rest of the quarter.
The Hawks were looking to drive to the basket and shoot shots 10 feet or closer. Neither team has traditionally tall post players on offense or defense, meaning Iowa Park could finish against the lack of rim protection if a player shook his defender enough after receiving a weaving handoff.
The Hawks led 12-8 after the first quarter as the Jackrabbits just could not score.
Bowie switched to a 3-2 zone defense to change it up, but Iowa Park hunted and made corner 3-pointers that were open in the configuration. Also, the zone seemed to allow the Hawks to fly in for offensive rebounds as they seemed to gather second and third chances through hustle plays.
The Jackrabbit offense was still struggling to score in the half court setting and trailed 20-14 with less than two minutes to go before halftime. Bowie then got two quick baskets in transition following a time out, one off a turnover and the other by just pushing the ball, cutting the deficit down to 20-18 at halftime.
The Jackrabbits success in pushing the ball late was then doubled-down on for the second half and Bowie started to grab control. Even if it wasn’t off of a defensive turnover, the Jackrabbits started to find easier shots by pushing the ball thanks to the Hawks committing so hard to getting offensive rebounds.
Bowie scored a game high 14 points in the third quarter, with Andrew Sandhoff scoring eight of his team’s points. The Jackrabbits led 32-27 after the third quarter and were in full control.
The defense stepped up even more in the fourth, allowing only two points until the last two minutes of regulation, which allowed Bowie to put the brakes on its offense and run clock up 35-29.
Following a timeout, the Hawks came out with a ferocious full-court press which the Jackrabbits did not seem ready to handle at all.
Iowa Park forced several turnovers which allowed the team to score fast and the Hawks somehow took the lead 36-35 with 42 seconds left.
Bowie worked the time down until Sandhoff shot an open 3-pointer from the right center area that put the Jackrabbits up 38-36 with 13 seconds left.
Iowa Park missed its shot and Bowie secured the rebound with four seconds left as the Hawks committed a foul.
Iowa Park would need to foul three more times to get into the bonus where it could then send the Jackrabbits to the free throw line in the hopes of getting the ball back, but there was little time for that.
After another foul from the Hawks which whittled the time down to three seconds, the next inbounds play saw Bowie take a time out. An Iowa Park player went down for a little bit right before, but no foul call was made.
When play was resumed, the player went down again and an offensive foul was called on the Jackrabbits which not only turned the ball over, but gave the Hawks the ball right under Bowie’s basket.
Iowa Park capitalized and scored on a quick hitting out of bounds play at the rim that tied the game up at 38-38 and sent it to overtime.
The Jackrabbits were able to shake off the bad final minutes of regulation and came out running again at the start of the extra period. Bowie was one basket up and in control again 46-44 with a minute left to play.
The Hawks then made a clutch 3-pointer, only the second one the team had made all game, to go up 47-46 with 30 seconds left.
Jackrabbit Coach Ryan Dykes then called a time out with 17 seconds left to draw up a play.
Bowie players almost lost the ball twice during the possession, but then Boston Farris found Tucker Jones in the post, who seeled off his defender with a spin move on the catch and scored while getting fouled with three seconds left.
Jones made the free throw to put Bowie up 49-47. Iowa Park would then throw the ball away while trying to throw it down the court on the inbounds play and the Jackrabbits hung on to win.
To read the full story, pick up a copy of the weekend edition of the Bowie News.
SPORTS
Bowie Basketball Interview
SPORTS
Boys Roundup
Nocona
The Nocona Indians had a tough road game on Friday playing at former district opponent Holliday.
The Eagles won 55-40 against the Indians, although the game was closer throughout than the final score.
Nocona knew it would be tough playing state-ranked Holliday with a missing starter, but also knew it had a big challenge trying to stop a bigtime player.
Keitenn Bristow is six to seven inches taller than the Indians tallest player and while Nocona would usually try to attack his skinny frame in the post, he usually plays out on the perimeter like a guard and is a Division I recruit.
The Indians usually just tried to stay in front of him and do their best to contest the tough shots he took, despite their hands not reaching his face on some attempts.
Nocona early on attacked Holliday’s zone defense by shooting over the top. The Indians made four 3-pointers, with three coming from Brady McCasland as it trailed the Eagles 17-14.
Holliday switched its defense from zone to man-to-man, which cooled Nocona a little bit with less open 3-pointers. However, the Indians did find room to attack the paint on drives.
Nocona’s defense had trouble slowing down the Eagles as they went into halftime down 33-24.
The Indians defense locked in during the third quarter, allowing only eight points with some coming off of turnovers in transition instead of Nocona’s set defense.
This allowed the Indians to cut into their deficit a bit as Javier Gaytan scored seven of his team’s 12 points.
Hot scorer McCasland had to deal with Bristow matching up with him on defense after he scored 15 points in the first half.
Nocona was hanging around and was within range heading into the fourth quarter down 41-36 if it could have another successful defensive quarter.
Instead, the Indians had trouble scoring in the final period as turnovers and the physical play seemed to wear them down.
Nocona was held to only four points and Holliday ran away with the win 55-40.
McCasland led the Indians with 18 points while Gaytan was second with 14 points.
Forestburg
The Forestburg Longhorns won another close game with a win against Burkburnett’s JV at home on Friday night.
The Longhorns won 58-57 against the Bulldogs in a game that had big back-and-forth swings in the middle of the game.
Forestburg was coming off an overtime win against Bryson earlier in the week and the Longhorns got another close type of game that tested them.
Forestburg led 13-11 after the first quarter, but then had a huge second quarter, outscoring Burkburnett 20-10 to take a double-digit lead 33-21 into halftime.
The Bulldogs turned things around in the third quarter and ended up outscoring the Longhorns by nearly the same margin 21-10 to get back into the game and cut their lead to one point 43-42 heading into the final period.
Burkburnett could only score from 3-point range in the fourth quarter, but made five for 15 points. Despite that, Forestburg was scoring just as well while earning a lot of free throw trips.
The game would not have come down to the wire if the Longhorns shot better from the charity stripe as they went 1-8 from the free throw line the fourth quarter.
Still, Forestburg scored 15 points as well which was enough for the Longhorns to hold on and win 58-57.
Jesus Sanchez led the team with 20 points while Kyler Willett was second with 18 points and Jesse Wadsworth added 12 points.
Gold-Burg
The Gold-Burg Bears picked up a fun win at home on Friday night against Garner.
The Bears won 67-48 against the Longhorns as the team tries to clean up some of their early season struggles.
Gold-Burg came out on fire as its press sped up the game into the fast pace it wanted. The Bears dominated, extending their lead out to 22-6 at the end of the first quarter.
The next three quarters were not as one-sided. Garner offensively started to settle down and hit some shots. Fortunately, Gold-Burg still outscored the Longhorns in two of the three final quarters and never scored less than 14 points in every period as its offense never lulled.
The Bears won 67-48 thanks in large part to that dominant start.
Jayon Grace led the team with 23 points while Isaac Renteria was second with 17 points.
Missing scores
The coach from Saint Jo did not send in scores from Friday’s game. Prairie Valley had a bye-game late last week.
To read the full story, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.
Trending
-
NEWS1 year ago
2 hurt, 1 jailed after shooting incident north of Nocona
-
NEWS1 month ago
Suspect indicted, jailed in Tia Hutson murder
-
NEWS8 months ago
SO investigating possible murder/suicide
-
NEWS12 months ago
Wreck takes the life of BHS teen, 16
-
NEWS8 months ago
Sheriff’s office called out to infant’s death
-
NEWS5 months ago
Murder unsolved – 1 year later Tia Hutson’s family angry, frustrated with no arrest
-
NEWS11 months ago
Bowie Police face three-hour standoff after possible domestic fight
-
NEWS1 year ago
Driver stopped by a man running into the street, robbed at knifepoint