Prairie Valley Interview

Nocona

The Nocona Lady Indians won their second tournament of the season, with this one being extra special as they hosted the Tres Ninos tournament.

The Lady Indians went 5-0 to stay undefeated on the season as the top ranked team in the state in 2A continued to make it look easy.

Nocona started the tournament against Bells. Despite a slow start, the team picked up offensive momentum as the game went along which eventually led to a 73-35 blowout.

The Lady Indians finished the first day with a good win against the defending 3A state champ Holliday 69-55, though the Lady Eagles graduated most of the players from last years team.

On day two, Nocona picked up easy wins against Iowa Park 64-38 and Saint Jo 60-36 to qualify for the championship game.

There, the Lady Indians matched with one of 5A’s top programs in the state Argyle, though it was the JV team.

Despite playing the bigger school, Nocona showed the sub-varsity team what they didn’t know by winning with little drama 50-38 thanks to some second half adjustments.

On top of winning the overall championship, individually Skyler Smith and Meg Meekins were named to the all-tournament team.

Saint Jo

The Saint Jo Lady Panthers had a tough tournament playing only bigger schools at Nocona’s Tres Ninos tournament last week.

The Lady Panthers went 1-4 overall at the tournament that tested them throughout.

Saint Jo was the only 1A team in the varsity girls bracket and had an uphill battle.

The Lady Panthers started the district with their closest game of the tournament, one in which they let 3A Iowa Park go ahead the very end to win 51-49.

Saint Jo’s second game of day one was tougher, playing 5A Argyle’s JV team and losing 45-21.

The Lady Panthers had a better day two, winning against 4A Wichita Falls High School in dominant fashion 45-20.

Unfortunately, it was short lived as Saint Jo went up against tournament host Nocona.

The eventual tournament champion 2A Lady Indians won 60-36 against the Lady Panthers.

Saint Jo ended the tournament playing a 3A Holliday team that gave the Lady Panthers trouble scoring the ball as they lost 50-24.

Forestburg

The Forestburg Lady Horns had a tough tournament out of state in Thackerville.

The Lady Horns went 1-2 overall while playing some good competition to get ready for the start of district play.

Forestburg won a close game against the tournament hosts 39-36 that was the highlight of the trip.

The Lady Horns then lost a low-scoring game against Healdton 37-21, before picking up the pace in the final game and losing a close game against Ringling 59-54.

Prairie Valley

The Prairie Valley Lady Bulldogs lost a tough game on Friday’s homecoming game against 2A Tioga.

Prairie Valley was overwhelmed by a hot shooting night and tough press defense from Tioga, losing 89-27.

The Lady Bulldogs were led by Linzie Priddy who scored 16 points and made four 3-pointers while Abbie Pepper was second scoring eight points all in the post.

Bellevue

The Bellevue Lady Eagles played some tough teams at last week’s Poolville tournament.

The Lady Eagles went 1-3 over the few days of games the team hopes will get them battle tested for district play starting up this week.

Bellevue had a tough first game against Gordon, losing 58-23. The Lady Eagles played better against Henrietta, but lost 56-44.

Bellevue then blew out tournament host Poolville 55-14 to earn its first win. It would prove to be the only win as the Lady Eagles lost against Victory Christian Academy 68-41.

Missing scores

Gold-Burg did not play in a tournament or game late last week.

To read the full story, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.