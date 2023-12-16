SPORTS
Saint Jo girls open district against Bellevue with a win
The Saint Jo Lady Panthers started district play on Tuesday night with a win at Bellevue.
The Lady Panthers won 55-49 in a close game where two stylistically similar teams with playoff aspirations competed.
Saint Jo came into district play fresh off a super tough tournament at Nocona against mostly bigger schools. The Lady Panthers also were a little beat up with one starter out for the game and several still feeling the effects.
Nevertheless, Saint Jo returns the majority of its team that finished second in district last year and is looking to challenge for the district title.
The Lady Eagles are hoping to turn over a new leaf after the mostly led freshman group last year missed the playoffs for the first time in several seasons. A year of growth and also some tough competition during pre-district has Bellevue not only expecting the playoffs again, but possibly at the district title.
Both teams employ similar but different full-court, zone style press/trap defenses. The goal is to force turnovers and get chances in transition to score. When that isn’t there both teams like to push the ball anyway and look for quick 3-pointers or drive-and-kick chances.
Despite the expectations, the pace was not lightning quick all of the time. Both teams tried to be methodical breaking the press instead of trying to sprint through and put up the first open shot they got. There were holes in both teams’ 3-2 zone defense and each coach was trying to attack them with the personnel they had.
Saint Jo took a narrow lead 15-11 at the end of the first quarter. Bellevue’s points mostly came on knocking down open 3-pointers. The Lady Panthers were mixing up the approach and earned more free throw attempts.
The Lady Eagles varied their approach in the second quarter, getting post player Callie Martin more involved and earning some free throw attempts as well which also put Saint Jo’s shortened bench to the test.
The Lady Panthers offense started to have a bit more trouble against Bellevue’s press that lasted the rest of the game. While the turnovers ramped up for Saint Jo, they usually were not the type that turned into transition opportunities on a regular basis.
Still, Saint Jo held onto its narrow lead, even after giving it up midway through the second quarter. The Lady Panthers compensated by making four 3-pointers and scoring on some high percentage shots near the rim.
After the highest scoring quarter for both teams as they each scored 18 points, Saint Jo was ahead 33-29 at halftime.
The Lady Panthers had some trouble in the third quarter as one of their ball handlers had to sit out the majority of time with foul trouble. Also, in the final three minutes of the quarter, do everything player Taylor Patrick took a tumble that had her take a rest while getting her head back on straight.
While Bellevue continued to attack in similar ways as it did in the third quarter, Saint Jo was carried offensively by Kyler Dunn. She scored all 14 of the team’s points in the quarter as she earned eight free throw attempts and made two 3-pointers.
The Lady Panthers lead grew by one heading into the fourth quarter up 47-42.
The pace was slowed down by Saint Jo to try and prevent the Lady Eagle’s chances to come back. Midway through, the Lady Panthers had their biggest lead of the game 54-45 and just tried to stall and earn free throws.
While Bellevue got lucky and Saint Jo went 1-6 from the free throw line in the quarter, the Lady Eagles could not get enough of their limited shots to go down late to make up the difference.
The Lady Panthers won 55-49.
Girls Basketball Roundup
Nocona
The Nocona Lady Indians had one of their toughest games of the season on Tuesday driving all the way to Dodd City.
The Lady Indians won a slog of a game 36-26 against the Lady Hornets in a game they knew would be a big test despite playing a smaller school.
Nocona came into the game with a lot of confidence. The Lady Indians were coming off winning their second tournament of the season, are still undefeated and recently moved to the top ranking in the state in the 2A Texas Association of Basketball Coaches poll.
Dodd City is a program that has ended every several area 1A teams playoff runs in several sports, with its girl’s basketball team being no exception. This year’s Lady Hornets are ranked ninth in the state in 1A.
Still, Nocona was expecting a challenge, but maybe not too much of one.
The Lady Indians have played bigger schools this season already and handled them fine. Also, when the two teams met last year and both were similarly ranked, Nocona had won by 22 points.
Still, Dodd City was ready for the Lady Indians and it was a fight until the end.
The usually high-powered offense that pushes the ball in transition was ground to a halt for most of the game.
Nocona failed to break single-digits for the first three quarters and trailed for most of the game. What kept the Lady Indians in the game was their defense as they kept the game within one basket for most of the game.
Coach Kyle Spitzer said Dodd City slowed the pace way down and did a good job of snuffing out Nocona’s early offense strikes.
The Lady Indians headed into the fourth quarter in the unusual position of being behind 26-23.
Then Nocona turned it on in the final period.
The Lady Indians got 3-pointers from Skyler Smith, Reagan Phipps and Avery Crutsinger.
Combined with a regular field goal from Smith and Meg Meekins making both of her free throw attempts, and Nocona’s 13 points nearly equaled its first half total.
What made the difference was the Lady Indians’ defense, pitching a rare shutout in the fourth quarter. After such a close game of playing catchup, Nocona wound up winning by double-digits 36-26.
Smith led the Lady Indians with 15 points. Meekins was second with nine points while Crutsinger grabbed a team high eight rebounds to go with six points.
Forestburg vs Prairie Valley
The Forestburg Lady Horns won their opening district game on Tuesday at home against Prairie Valley.
The young Lady Horns won 66-34 against the thin Lady Bulldogs team playing with only five players.
Forestburg knows how that feels after playing with a tiny bench last year, but a big freshman group has the team numbers to a healthy one, which means the Lady Horns are free to employ a physical full-court press.
While Prairie Valley did an okay job of avoiding disaster while breaking the press, the 3-pointers were not falling freely enough to keep up with a Forestburg offense that was hot from the get go.
The Lady Horns led 19-8 after the first quarter and 33-18.
A similar pace kept up the rest of the game as Forestburg’s lead grew bigger and bigger against a tiring Lady Bulldog team.
The Lady Horns won 66-34.
Lili Cisneros led Forestburg with 20 points. Brenna Briles had a triple double finishing with 16 points while grabbing a team high 14 rebounds and dishing a team leading 10 assists. Madisen Deason grabbed 12 rebounds.
For Prairie Valley, Makaylee Gomez had a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds to go with team leading two blocks and two steals. Linzie Priddy scored a game high 13 points with two 3-pointers.
Missing scores
The Bowie girls did not play a game earlier this week. The Gold-Burg coach did not give results.
Girls Roundup
Nocona
The Nocona Lady Indians won their second tournament of the season, with this one being extra special as they hosted the Tres Ninos tournament.
The Lady Indians went 5-0 to stay undefeated on the season as the top ranked team in the state in 2A continued to make it look easy.
Nocona started the tournament against Bells. Despite a slow start, the team picked up offensive momentum as the game went along which eventually led to a 73-35 blowout.
The Lady Indians finished the first day with a good win against the defending 3A state champ Holliday 69-55, though the Lady Eagles graduated most of the players from last years team.
On day two, Nocona picked up easy wins against Iowa Park 64-38 and Saint Jo 60-36 to qualify for the championship game.
There, the Lady Indians matched with one of 5A’s top programs in the state Argyle, though it was the JV team.
Despite playing the bigger school, Nocona showed the sub-varsity team what they didn’t know by winning with little drama 50-38 thanks to some second half adjustments.
On top of winning the overall championship, individually Skyler Smith and Meg Meekins were named to the all-tournament team.
Saint Jo
The Saint Jo Lady Panthers had a tough tournament playing only bigger schools at Nocona’s Tres Ninos tournament last week.
The Lady Panthers went 1-4 overall at the tournament that tested them throughout.
Saint Jo was the only 1A team in the varsity girls bracket and had an uphill battle.
The Lady Panthers started the district with their closest game of the tournament, one in which they let 3A Iowa Park go ahead the very end to win 51-49.
Saint Jo’s second game of day one was tougher, playing 5A Argyle’s JV team and losing 45-21.
The Lady Panthers had a better day two, winning against 4A Wichita Falls High School in dominant fashion 45-20.
Unfortunately, it was short lived as Saint Jo went up against tournament host Nocona.
The eventual tournament champion 2A Lady Indians won 60-36 against the Lady Panthers.
Saint Jo ended the tournament playing a 3A Holliday team that gave the Lady Panthers trouble scoring the ball as they lost 50-24.
Forestburg
The Forestburg Lady Horns had a tough tournament out of state in Thackerville.
The Lady Horns went 1-2 overall while playing some good competition to get ready for the start of district play.
Forestburg won a close game against the tournament hosts 39-36 that was the highlight of the trip.
The Lady Horns then lost a low-scoring game against Healdton 37-21, before picking up the pace in the final game and losing a close game against Ringling 59-54.
Prairie Valley
The Prairie Valley Lady Bulldogs lost a tough game on Friday’s homecoming game against 2A Tioga.
Prairie Valley was overwhelmed by a hot shooting night and tough press defense from Tioga, losing 89-27.
The Lady Bulldogs were led by Linzie Priddy who scored 16 points and made four 3-pointers while Abbie Pepper was second scoring eight points all in the post.
Bellevue
The Bellevue Lady Eagles played some tough teams at last week’s Poolville tournament.
The Lady Eagles went 1-3 over the few days of games the team hopes will get them battle tested for district play starting up this week.
Bellevue had a tough first game against Gordon, losing 58-23. The Lady Eagles played better against Henrietta, but lost 56-44.
Bellevue then blew out tournament host Poolville 55-14 to earn its first win. It would prove to be the only win as the Lady Eagles lost against Victory Christian Academy 68-41.
Missing scores
Gold-Burg did not play in a tournament or game late last week.
