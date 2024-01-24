Bowie Chamber of Commerce shines in the spotlight

By BARBARA GREEN

A sold-out house celebrated the Bowie Chamber of Commerce Monday night at the annual awards banquet.

Featuring a “Lights, Camera, Action” theme, chamber members decorated tables showcasing not only fun movie themes like “Happy Feet” and “Toy Story,” but film cameras of all ages and styles, as well as the decorator’s business. Popcorn buckets, film reels, plus boxes of Goobers and Raisinettes were scattered about.

The evening opened with a networking social hour of cocktails and finger-food, before the curtains were pulled back to the banquet room and the colorful tables revealed. Local musician Kevin Polk provided the musical backdrop for both. The banquet room was filled as all 240 tickets were sold.

Cameron Gunter, 2024 chamber president and evening emcee, welcomed the guests using famous movie titles and quotes, and pops of screen music. The Boy Scouts posted the colors.

