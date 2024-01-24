Boys Roundup

Nocona

The Nocona Indians stayed undefeated in district with a breezy win against Olney on Friday night.

The Indians won 65-40 against the Cubs as Nocona improved to 3-0 in district play.

The Indians won their first two district games against Seymour and Windthorst by a combined total of only 10 points, so Nocona was hoping to play well enough to not sweat much.

Olney was 0-2, but had lost both games by single-digit totals that made it seem like a game where it could compete if the Indians did not come into the game taking the Cubs seriously.

Nocona rubbed that notion out of the way with the way it started the game.

The Indians scored 22 points in the first quarter despite not getting to the free throw line. Nocona had six different players make at least one basket while making two 3-pointers as the team led 22-5.

The inevitable let down came in the second quarter Olney got itself to together and actually outscored the Indians. It was only by four points though as Nocona led comfortably 31 -18 at halftime.

The Indians got back to playing better in the second half and outscored the Cubs in both final quarters while scoring 16 and 18 points.

Nocona cruised to a 65-40 win.

Forestburg vs Bellevue

The Forestburg Longhorns wrapped up the first round of district play earning their fourth straight win at Bellevue on Friday night.

The Longhorns won 56-47 against the Eagles to improve to second place in the district standings.

Forestburg came into the game on a three game winning streak. After losing its first two district games, the Longhorns had reeled off wins against Gold-Burg, Saint Jo and Prairie Valley.

Bellevue was at 2-3, with wins against Midway and Prairie Valley.

The Eagles started the game off well, going up 17-9. Forestburg changed some things around to catch back up, but still trailed at halftime, but by only one basket 26-23.

It was a high scoring third quarter for both teams, but the Longhorns kept up their momentum by grabbing hold of the lead by one basket 41-39 heading into the fourth quarter.

Forestburg’s momentum kept going while Bellevue’s offense ran out of gas.

The Longhorns won 56-47.

Gold-Burg

The Gold-Burg Bears won at Midway on Friday night letting them stay in the playoff hunt.

The Bears beat Midway 40-33 to improve to 3-3 after the first round of district play.

Gold-Burg was coming off a disappointing performance against Slidell, which hurt worse because the team seemed like it had turned the corner with two straight wins against Prairie Valley and Bellevue.

Midway also was at 2-3 coming into the game and was hoping, with the home crowd behind the team, to make it two in a row for the Bears.

Gold-Burg’s usual style of hyper aggressive defense combined with a fast paced offense was tested as the Falcons zone defense offered few wide open opportunities without patience.

The Bears led throughout the game, but not by much in the low-scoring affair.

Gold-Burg led 6-5 after the first quarter, 15-11 at halftime and 23-19 heading into the fourth quarter.

The pace picked up on both sides for the final period, but the Bears were able to stay in control with the lead and won 40-33.

Saint Jo

The Saint Jo Panthers were the latest team to feel district juggernaut Slidell’s wrath on Friday night.

The undefeated Greyhound team won 91-28 as the Panthers fell to 3-3 in district.

Slidell came into the game having outscored the other four district opponents 394-185. Saint Jo was coming off a crazy high scoring, double-overtime victory against Bellevue to improve to 3-2 in district.

Despite the record, the Panthers performances have been described as icy hot this season as consistency and youthful inexperience have been the main culprit.

The Greyhounds jumped on Saint Jo from the start according to Ryan Bruce and the team was never able to handle their pressure.

“They press really well and in the half court, they are constantly switching defenses and keeping offensives confused and difficult to identify what defense they are in,” Bruce said.

No individual statistics were given as the Panthers hope to look forward and try to forget this game.

Missing scores

Prairie Valley had a bye-game on Friday night.

To read the full story, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.