Cameron Gunter to lead chamber in 2024
“Lights, camera, action!” It is time for the 2024 Bowie Chamber of Commerce Banquet where members will reflect on the past year and present awards to outstanding community members.
The banquet will be on Jan. 22 at the Bowie Community Center with doors open at 6 p.m. for the social hour. Banquet doors will open at 6:40 p.m. for seating.
Tickets are $40 and available at the chamber office or a ticket portal on the chamber’s Facebook page and bowietxchamber.org. Seating is limited.
Read the full story in the mid-week Bowie News.
Saint Jo Council reviews Easy Street Shelter lease
By BARBARA GREEN
While questions about a potential new business dominated much of the Jan. 10 Saint Jo City Council meeting, discussion also continued about updating a lease with Easy Street Shelter and the possible deeding of city land to the shelter.
At its January meeting the shelter volunteers asked for the city to update the lease as well as consider giving them the land, which could assist the group with applying for improvement and building grants, that require the non-profit own the land to apply. The item was tabled to obtain legal information about the issues.
Mayor Protem Carla Hennessey told the group per the city attorney even if the property is rezoned the shelter with its 50-year lease will still be able to operate under that new zoning of commercial. Nothing would change unless the shelter ceased to operate then the new one would apply.
As for deeding the property to ESA, Hennessey said the entire zoning process would have to start again with a new survey and hearings with that section pulled out. She also expressed her personal opinion that it is not a good idea to give away city property and it could set a precedent.
Cindy Castle of the ESS board said that still leaves the shelter in a quandary where it can’t grow and improve through grants without owning the land. She also has concerns about the city council at some point in time saying they want to terminate the lease and the shelter has to move.
Read the full story in the mid-week Bowie News.
Severe weather class Jan. 16
The 2024 spring severe weather season is not too far away, and the National Weather Service and local public safety officials want you to be ready. The National Weather Service Office staff in Fort Worth will be conducting a free severe weather education class from 6-8 p.m. on Jan. 16 at the Montague County Annex.
Officially known as the SKYWARN Storm Spotter Training Class, the program will be conducted in partnership with Montague County Emergency Management. There is no cost to attend this class, no pre-registration is required, and you do not have to be a resident of Montague County to attend.
This class is for established storm spotters and/or anyone who is interested in learning more about severe weather threats in North and Central Texas and how to be prepared. The class will feature an in-depth review and study of the various threats posed by severe thunderstorms. The program also will explore thunderstorm characteristics and features associated with severe and non-severe storms. Additionally, the program highlights severe weather safety and how you can report severe weather information to the NWS Fort Worth Office and local public safety officials.
Area gearing up for first 2024 arctic winter blast
According to the National Weather Service in Fort Worth all of north and central Texas will experience hazardous cold early next week.
Many areas may drop to below 10 degrees Sunday or Monday night. Officials said there is “medium-high confidence” that areas along and north of I-20 stay below freezing all day Monday. They encourage people to remember the four Ps: Check people at risk, pets, plants and pipes.
Kirk Higgins, City of Bowie emergency management coordinator, said he and other local officials, have been having daily weather alert meetings with state emergency management and the weather service to review what is forecast and to make preparations.
While it was expected to be very cold Friday and Saturday with possible early morning precipitation Saturday, Higgins said the arctic frigid temperatures are expected to hit hard Sunday and Monday, continuing into the week.
Read the full story in the weekend Bowie News.
