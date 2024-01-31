COUNTY LIFE
Father daughter dance fills center with music, laughter and dancing
Freedom Life Church hosted the annual Father Daughter Dance this past Saturday night with a full house of families enjoying the music and dancing. This free event is supported by all its sponsors as little girls from toddlers to teens danced with dad. See more photos in the mid-week Bowie News. (Photos by Barbara Green)
Top – The crowd gets into the popular “YMCA” disco hit.
COUNTY LIFE
Mardi Gras Ball kicks off Mardi Gras Nocona Style
Mardi Gras Nocona Style, the community’s largest festival of the year, will roll through downtown with several days of activities Feb. 8-10.
This is the 14th year for this New Orleans style festival that is filled with all the color and fun of its namesake. The activities began on Jan. 27 with the annual Mardi Gras Ball that sold out quickly. The 2024 King and Queen of Mardi Gras Tony and Theresa Dirk were crowned at the ball Saturday night and will reign during the upcoming event.
There will be a gumbo dinner to kick off festival week from 5-7 p.m. on Feb. 8 at the H.G. Justin Building for $12. Take a quick trip to River Star Casino and compete for prizes in a costume contest from 5-9 p.m.
On Feb. 9 the ATV Parade hosted by the VFW will line up at 4:30 p.m. with the roll-out at 5 p.m. down Clay Street. All ATV drivers must be at least 16 years old with a valid driver’s license. There is no fee to participate.
It will be followed by a crawfish boil at 5:30 p.m. in the Justin Building for $25 until sellout.
COUNTY LIFE
Groundhog Day brings whimsy to winter in February
Groundhog Day heralds February bringing a bit of fun to the cold winter season and at least a bit of hope for early spring.
According to folklore on Feb. 2 if he see his shadow then we’ll have another six weeks of winter. If he doesn’t see his shadow there will be an early spring.
Groundhog Day offers a touch of whimsy during the often bleak midwinter chill. Across the country, eager celebrants await a rascally rodent to determine if there will be six more weeks of winter or if the nation will receive an early reprieve from the cold.
It is fun to guess if an early spring is coming, and even more so to rely on a large ground squirrel to play meteorologist. To further enhance the Groundhog Day experience, burrow into these interesting facts about the holiday and the animal itself.
- The world can thank the Germans for the Groundhog Day tradition. The see-his-shadow concept was adapted from a German Candlemas Day tradition in which clergymen would bless the candles they needed for the cold season. If the candles brought a sunny day, there would be six more weeks of winter. However, clouds and rain signified that winter would end soon. Germans who settled in Pennsylvania in the 1700s brought the custom to America.
Read more about Groundhog Day folk lore in the mid-week Bowie News.
COUNTY LIFE
Beautiful tables decorate the Bowie Chamber Banquet
The team at H&R Block in Bowie won the Best Decorated Table Award at the Bowie Chamber of Commerce banquet Monday night. See a selection of the colorful tables in your weekend Bowie News. (Photos by Barbara Green and Cindy Roller)
