Father daughter dance fills center with music, laughter and dancing

Mardi Gras Nocona Style, the community’s largest festival of the year, will roll through downtown with several days of activities Feb. 8-10.

This is the 14th year for this New Orleans style festival that is filled with all the color and fun of its namesake. The activities began on Jan. 27 with the annual Mardi Gras Ball that sold out quickly. The 2024 King and Queen of Mardi Gras Tony and Theresa Dirk were crowned at the ball Saturday night and will reign during the upcoming event.

There will be a gumbo dinner to kick off festival week from 5-7 p.m. on Feb. 8 at the H.G. Justin Building for $12. Take a quick trip to River Star Casino and compete for prizes in a costume contest from 5-9 p.m.

On Feb. 9 the ATV Parade hosted by the VFW will line up at 4:30 p.m. with the roll-out at 5 p.m. down Clay Street. All ATV drivers must be at least 16 years old with a valid driver’s license. There is no fee to participate.

It will be followed by a crawfish boil at 5:30 p.m. in the Justin Building for $25 until sellout.