Forestburg boys break six year streak and beat Saint Jo
The Forestburg Longhorns picked up their first win against Saint Jo since 2018 with a home win on Tuesday night.
The Longhorns won 56-40 in a game that was not that close for most of the game.
Saint Jo was coming into the game with 2-0 district record despite the young team struggling during its non-district schedule. The Panthers recently blew out a tough Gold-Burg team the previous week to show they were turning the corner in the games that really counted.
Forestburg came into district with high expectations to break its playoff drought, but dropped its first two games in disappointing performances. The Longhorns then won a come-from-behind game at Gold-Burg last week to give it some confidence heading into this game.
The Panthers were missing one starter, but with the way Forestburg came out at the beginning of the game, it did not seem anything was going to stop the Longhorns.
In every way Forestburg outplayed Saint Jo in the first quarter. The Longhorns attacked the Panthers full-court press and was able to get some quick looks on offense they took advantage of.
Jesus Sanchez was making shots from the perimeter, Jesse Wadsworth was keeping the ball moving while scoring from all over and Kyler Willett was using his size and skill to score in the post for Forestburg.
The Longhorns led 24-3 after the first quarter and it never got much better from there.
Even with Forestburg’s offense cooling off and the Panthers getting some success on offense going, Saint Jo could not turn the game around.
The Longhorns led 35-12 at halftime and 49-19 heading into the fourth quarter.
Frustration seemed to boil over at the start of the final period when the Panthers coach picked up his second technical foul arguing a call with the referees and was asked to leave. A Saint Jo fan then got asked to leave for similar reasons in the final two minutes of the game.
Saint Jo had its best stretch of the game in the fourth quarter, more than doubling its three quarter total with 21 points scored.
With Forestburg emptying its bench and playing with less aggression since it was comfortably up by so much, the Panthers took advantage.
It made the final score 56-40 a lot closer than most of the game was.
Both Bowie teams lose at City View
The Bowie Jackrabbits got outscored at City View on Tuesday night to drop their first district game.
The Mustangs won the high-scoring game 80-57 as the Jackrabbits just could not stop City View.
Bowie came into the game with a 3-0 district record, with two of the games being won by one basket and the other by 10 points.
The Mustangs have won every game against the Jackrabbits the last three seasons, including three times last year which included the playoffs where City View ended Bowie’s season in the regional quarterfinals.
The Mustangs came into the game with a 1-1 district record, coming off a loss against Vernon.
The Jackrabbits started the game and kept it up scoring well. Bowie scored 12 points or more in every quarter and even finished with 20 points in the fourth quarter while having three players finish in double-digits in scoring.
Unfortunately, City View started off white hot and barely slowed down at all as the game went along.
The Mustangs were up 24-12 after the first quarter and 45-25 at halftime. City View’s lead grew in the third quarter to 65-37 before the Jackrabbits could make up a little ground. Bowie outscored the Mustangs 20-15 in the final period.
City View won 80-57.
Girls
The Bowie Lady Rabbits were hoping to go into City View and get an upset looking for their first district win.
Unfortunately, the Lady Mustangs won 47-28 as the Lady Rabbits continue to search for that elusive win.
Bowie came into the game as underdogs, with a 0-4 district record. The Lady Rabbits have shown at times they can be competitive if their defense can keep the score low. Bowie has struggled to score since its leading scorer Ziba Robbins has missed all of district play.
City View came into the game with a 3-1 district record, with its loss coming against a surprisingly good Jacksboro team. The Lady Mustangs were a pre-season favorite to be district champs since the third place team from last year graduated few players.
The Lady Rabbits started the game unfortunately with a familiar problem, being unable to score many points. Bowie scored only six points in the first half and trailed 22-6 at halftime.
The Lady Rabbits came out in the second half and more than doubled their first half total with 14 points as six different players scored two points or more in the most idealized scenario for this team.
Unfortunately, City View scored at a similar pace as Bowie only outscored the Lady Mustangs 14-13 in the third quarter meaning the Lady Rabbits had an uphill battle down 35-20.
That was the biggest offensive stretch of the game for Bowie as the team scored only eight points in the fourth quarter.
The Lady Rabbits played hard until the end, but City View’s lead grew some more thanks to some 3-pointers and free throws made. The Lady Mustangs won 47-28.
Saint Jo girls beat Forestburg 46-40 to advance to first place
The Saint Jo Lady Panthers moved to first place in the district with a win at Forestburg on Tuesday.
The Lady Panthers won a physically close game 46-40, only pulling ahead by that much at the very end.
Both teams came into the game undefeated in district play, including wins against usual district champion Slidell.
Saint Jo finished second in district last year, won a playoff game and lost only two players from that team to graduation while gaining a new freshman starter. With a team full of upperclassmen with several years of varsity experience together, it is not a surprise the Lady Panthers are making a run at the district title this season.
What is surprising for everyone outside of Forestburg is how good the Lady Horns are this season. Last year the team struggled with only five to six players on the roster and wins were hard to come by. While Forestburg has had some teams in the last several years that have been competitive while offering tough matchup issues, the Lady Horns last made the playoffs in 2018.
This year depth is not an issue with an influx of freshman talent, but even with the team improved, there is still a learning curve for freshman adjusting to the high school varsity level.
That barrier seems to have gone away in district play as Forestburg freshman, along with some of the heavy lifters from last year’s team, have struck a great balance.
With the Saint Jo/Forestburg rivalry put on the backburner in recent years due to one side’s dominance, it seemed like Tuesday’s game was the start of rekindling some that feeling since it is only the first of many games to come for at least the next two years if not more for many of these athletes.
The game started and both teams started with a full-court press defenses as each want to play fast while using physicality and athleticism to force turnovers that convert to easy points on offense in transition.
Unfortunately, the quick whistle all night made it a tough balancing act for all players. Saint Jo starter and best shooter Kyler Dunn played only a minute or so in the first half as she picked up four fouls. Many other players dealt with foul trouble as well, with it causing some to foul out at the very end.
Forestburg stormed out to a 7-2 lead midway through the first quarter, but had to call of its press defense to sit back in an aggressive zone defense for the rest of the game.
The Lady Horns had Lili Cisneros score all of their points in the first quarter, making a couple of 3-pointers while taking advantage of the whistle to earn several trips to the free throw line.
The Lady Panthers kept up the pressure despite the risk of foul calls and eventually started to get some things going on offense. Saint Jo was trying to work inside, only to kick it back outside for open 3-pointers. While the Lady Panthers missed several open shots, they hustled to earn a lot of second and third chance looks during some possessions.
Saint Jo led 11-10 after the first quarter.
Forestburg came back and had its best offensive stretch in the second quarter. More players got in on the act of scoring the basketball and the Lady Horns did a great job of getting to the free throw line as they went 7-12. Four different players made at least one basket as Forestburg pulled ahead 27-23 at halftime.
The Lady Panthers upped their defensive intensity in the third quarter. While both teams ended the quarter in the bonus for free throws, Saint Jo limited the Lady Horns attempts their while having its own best stretch offensively.
The Lady Panthers led 38-34 heading into the fourth quarter.
Neither team was having much luck scoring for the first half of the final period. Up a few points, Saint Jo tried to hold the ball, but turnovers allowed Forestburg to tie the game up at 38-38 with less than four minutes left to play.
Key starters for both teams started to foul out in the final minutes as it became a parade to the free throw line for both teams. Importantly, the Lady Panther’s Payzlie Cervantes converted a steal on defense into a layup in transition which put her team back up by one basket 40-38 with 1:30 left to play.
Saint Jo then was sent to the free throw line 14 times, with the team converting six of them to build on its lead while Forestburg, missing several key players fouling out, could not respond offensively. The Lady Panthers won 46-40.
Forestburg Basketball Interview
