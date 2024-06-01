COUNTY LIFE
Hearing loss doesn’t slow down Lady Indian Reagan Phipps
By BARBARA GREEN
Reagan Phipps is the typical 16-year-old teenage girl. She giggles, hangs out with girlfriends, plays sports and loves Taylor Swift; however, she also has
a challenge in her young life, significant hearing loss that requires wearing hearing aids to properly hear.
The Nocona High School junior is the daughter of Rocky and Traci Phipps. She has a little brother, Lincoln, who is an eighth grader.
Phipps is an active student athlete running
cross country where the team has gone to state the last two years, and plays basketball and softball. Her other school activities include National Honor Society, PALs and yearbook.
Her hearing loss may be hereditary as her mother has an implant to assist with her hearing loss that began several years ago. Her great aunt also had hearing issues.
“My hearing has always been ify, but the last four-five years it has gotten much worse. My mom’s loss came on after she was pregnant the second time,” she said.
For Phipps it was a gradual loss and she would wonder why everyone was being so quiet or why they were mumbling. She recalls not being able to hear well in cars due to the engine noise and people needed to look at her when they were talking.
“I wasn’t scared, but I told my mom and she said I may have what she has and I needed to
get tested before it became a problem,” Phipps explains.
During the past four years or so her hearing has gotten worse especially in cars and in restaurants where there is background noise. As for the high school gym filled to the rafters for basketball, she can’t hear at all.
It is hard for her to hear school announcements and answering a phone is difficult because having the hearing aids close to the phone can create noise like a speaker and microphone being too close together. The phone issue can be problematic since she works at a restaurant.
In Christmas 2022 Phipps was able to obtain hearing aids when they went to being sold over county making it more convenient and less expensive for her family.
Read the full feature in your weekend Bowie News.
Top photo – Lady Indian Reagan Phipps is a real go-getter on the court and she does not let her hearing loss slow her down a bit. (Photo by Jordan Neal)
COUNTY LIFE
Montague County youth bring it for Leadership Day, youth fair contests
The Montague County Youth Fair wraps up on Saturday. The schedule of activities will be as follows:
8 a.m. – Swine show, ag. center in Nocona
5:30 p.m. – Clover Kids Parade, ag. center. Drop off home ec projects for silent auction.
6 p.m. – Silent auction of home economics projects, closes at 9 p.m.
6:30 p.m. – Premium sale. Pledge sheets will be available in the sale barn.
Top photo – Home Economics division blue ribbon winners. (Photo by Barbara Green)
COUNTY LIFE
Save the date for the Bowie CC banquet Jan. 22
The Bowie Chamber of Commerce invites you to “save the date” for its annual award banquet on Jan. 22.
Doors will open at 6 p.m. that night in the Bowie Community Center for a social hour followed by the banquet room doors opening at 6:40 p.m. to seating. Tickets are $40 and now available to reserve.
Along with the awards there will be door prizes, plus a live and silent auction. New directors and outgoing directors and officers also will be recognized.
The chamber is calling all table decorators to put their own special touch to the banquet tables using this year’s theme, “Lights, camera, action.”
Decorators can feature their business using the theme, as well as any special event or promotion you may have planned for the year. The top decorator award awaits. Call the chamber at 872-1173 to sign-up for a table.
Award nominations are due Jan. 8.
Each year the chamber presents awards for Business of the Year, Community Support Award and the Frances Brite Citizen of the Year. All nominations are strictly confidential.
Email [email protected] or drop them off at the office located at 101 East Pecan Street. Nomination forms are on the chamber website at bowietxchamber.org
The nomination should include an explanation of why you feel this business should be considered for this award.
Attach any additional documentation to support the nomination. You may nominate anyone who qualifies, including your own business.
Nominations will be reviewed by the committee and the results announced during the banquet.
The top awards include the Frances Brite Award for volunteerism, Community Support Award and Business of the Year.
COUNTY LIFE
Montague County Youth Fair opens Wednesday
More than 300 young people from across Montague County will compete for the title of grand champion across an array of contests during this week’s four-day Montague County Youth Fair.
Competition will be Jan. 3-6 at various locations in the county. Fair officials report a total of 951 entries for the show with 319 exhibitors, a slight increase in both from 2023.
Fair locations will include Bowie High School for leadership day events, Montague County Agriculture Center for the livestock shows and the Nocona Community Center for the shop and home economics divisions. All schedules subject to change. Follow the fair Facebook page for updates on your Bowie News.
Read the full story and schedule in the mid-week Bowie News.
