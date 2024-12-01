How cold is it expected to get in North Texas this weekend?

Members of the Saint Jo City Council will meet at 6 p.m. on Jan. 10 in city hall to discuss a possible zoning change related to business development and hear from a representative of that prospect.

The council has been in the process of amending the city’s zoning ordinance for a 59.01 acre tract at U.S. Highway 82 and Field Road, which is owned by the city. The proposal is to change it from agricultural district to commercial.

The land has been annexed into the city limits, but it also houses the Easy Street Shelter on a long-term lease and wastewater facilities for the city system. Shelter volunteers last month asked the city to consider deeding the land to the shelter which would allow it to pursue grants or other funding that requires the shelter own the land.

Concerns also were raised if the shelter could continue operating in the same location under the different zoning category. Councilors said last month they would explore those questions with the city’s legal counsel. Cindy Castle of the shelter board is on the agenda to discuss an update on the lease issue.

Mike Medford of Vacaro Venture has been looking into a possible location for Dollar General in Saint Jo. He is on the agenda to discuss commercial development and associated issues, platting and building inspection standards and issues.Other topics on this week’s agenda include: Request by Dena Moragues and Kelly and Jennifer Baeper on the state of Griffis Street and the driveway into the property on Boggess Street; approval of minutes from the last three sessions; discuss and act on a request from Economic 4A on refurbishing signage on U.S. Highway 82; resolution to award bid contracts for the 2021 Texas Community Development Grant program; financial statement and payment of monthly bills.