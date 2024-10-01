NEWS
Montague County Youth Fair sales tops $185,200
By BARBARA GREEN
The Montague County Youth Fair wrapped up a successful four-day run with a packed house for the premium sale Saturday night where receipts topped last year by a little more than $20,000.
There were 314 students entered in the fair with 919 entries across the full spectrum of fair contests. It was the second year for Leadership Day which took place at Bowie High School on the opening day of the fair. There were 56 entries.
This also was the second year for the All Together Show that allows youngsters with special needs the opportunity to walk in the ring with an animal. A dozen young people participated assisted by fair competitors.
Fair Board Treasurer Kenton Holloway said the sale went very well, adding the buyer’s groups and their hard work have been a boost to the sale.
This year’s sale estimate is $185,200 with 126 sale slots compared to last year which was $165,100 with 135 sale slots.
Read the full story with all the results in the mid-week Bowie News.
Top photo – Maddax McCollum with her grand champion steer. She also took grand in heifers. (Courtesy photo)
NEWS
Saint Jo City Council to discuss zoning change, meet business rep.
Members of the Saint Jo City Council will meet at 6 p.m. on Jan. 10 in city hall to discuss a possible zoning change related to business development and hear from a representative of that prospect.
The council has been in the process of amending the city’s zoning ordinance for a 59.01 acre tract at U.S. Highway 82 and Field Road, which is owned by the city. The proposal is to change it from agricultural district to commercial.
The land has been annexed into the city limits, but it also houses the Easy Street Shelter on a long-term lease and wastewater facilities for the city system. Shelter volunteers last month asked the city to consider deeding the land to the shelter which would allow it to pursue grants or other funding that requires the shelter own the land.
Concerns also were raised if the shelter could continue operating in the same location under the different zoning category. Councilors said last month they would explore those questions with the city’s legal counsel. Cindy Castle of the shelter board is on the agenda to discuss an update on the lease issue.
Mike Medford of Vacaro Venture has been looking into a possible location for Dollar General in Saint Jo. He is on the agenda to discuss commercial development and associated issues, platting and building inspection standards and issues.Other topics on this week’s agenda include: Request by Dena Moragues and Kelly and Jennifer Baeper on the state of Griffis Street and the driveway into the property on Boggess Street; approval of minutes from the last three sessions; discuss and act on a request from Economic 4A on refurbishing signage on U.S. Highway 82; resolution to award bid contracts for the 2021 Texas Community Development Grant program; financial statement and payment of monthly bills.
NEWS
Bowie City Council faces new business items
Members of the Bowie City Council will meet at 6 p.m. on Jan. 8 in the council chambers to open a new year of business.
Numerous items of new business fill the agenda.
A planning and zoning recommendation for approval of a replat for tracts at State Highway 59 and U.S. 287 will be offered. This is the site of a proposed new Allsup’s truck stop store location. A second recommendation is for a replat at 510 Ussery Street.
A request from the Bowie Economic Development Corporation to renew a five-year deed for city-owned property at Orchard and Mason. The BEDC has been trying to sell or use the land as an incentive for business development and the agreement had run the five years.
Could the city offices go to a four-day work week? There will be a discussion of a possible proposal where the work day would run longer and still contain 40 hours, but across four days an idea reportedly broached by city employees.
Also in new business, City Manager Bert Cunningham will discuss the power cost recovery increase. Cunningham also will make his monthly report to discuss the topics of the Mill and Nelson water line break, a transformer for the substation and the Brazos Electric power payment.
Public comments and the consent agenda wrap up the Monday council agenda
NEWS
Commissioners start new year
Montague County Commissioners open 2024 with a brief agenda of business at 9 a.m. on Jan. 8.
The court will nominate a person to fill a vacancy on the Montague County Tax Appraisal District Board of Directors.
Commissioners will discuss going out for sealed fuel bids by the gallon and transport load.
The final topic is payment of a bill to Fandel’s A/C for $9,696 to replace the last old unit at the sheriff’s office using federal grant funds.
