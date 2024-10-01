Montague County Youth Fair sales tops $185,200

By BARBARA GREEN

The Montague County Youth Fair wrapped up a successful four-day run with a packed house for the premium sale Saturday night where receipts topped last year by a little more than $20,000.

There were 314 students entered in the fair with 919 entries across the full spectrum of fair contests. It was the second year for Leadership Day which took place at Bowie High School on the opening day of the fair. There were 56 entries.

This also was the second year for the All Together Show that allows youngsters with special needs the opportunity to walk in the ring with an animal. A dozen young people participated assisted by fair competitors.

Fair Board Treasurer Kenton Holloway said the sale went very well, adding the buyer’s groups and their hard work have been a boost to the sale.

This year’s sale estimate is $185,200 with 126 sale slots compared to last year which was $165,100 with 135 sale slots.

Top photo – Maddax McCollum with her grand champion steer. She also took grand in heifers. (Courtesy photo)

Kristi Tillman presented Terry Gunter with the Cecil Ward Memorial Award for service to the youth fair. Tillman is president of the youth fair board. (Photo by Barbara Green)