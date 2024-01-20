SPORTS
Lady Horns beat Prairie Valley
The Forestburg Lady Horns started the second round of district with an easy win against Prairie Valley on Tuesday night.
The Lady Horns won 50-22 against a Lady Bulldog team whose depth was tested.
Forestburg came into the game following a non-district win against Savoy, which was a pick-me-up following a disappointing loss to Saint Jo, the only one the Lady Horns suffered during the first round of district play as the team went 4-1
Prairie Valley was on the other end, having gone 0-5 in the first round of district play as the six-player team was tested in conditioning and resolve every game, especially against teams that employed full-court presses against the Lady Bulldogs low numbers.
That was Forestburg’s plan and early on the press was a deterrent, but the Lady Horns were not scoring in transition from turnovers they created. Forestburg tried to carve up Prairie Valley’s 2-3 zone and found openings when the passes were sharp.
Still, the Lady Bulldogs offense executed some to start the game, with the score actually tied at 7-7 midway through the first quarter. When Prairie Valley broke the press, it seemed to capitalize on the few chances it had to start the game.
Unfortunately for the Lady Bulldogs, that type of play was short-lived. Fatigue and frustration at falling behind 15-7 heading into the second quarter led to a scoring draught that lasted almost two whole quarters for Prairie Valley.
Despite playing better defense that held the Lady Horns to single-digits in the second quarter, the Lady Bulldogs got more bad news right before halftime when point guard Makaylee Gomez went down with an ankle injury.
Forestburg led 23-7 at halftime, but Prairie Valley knew playing without the senior would make breaking the press defense tough.
It was to start the third quarter as the Lady Horns press smelled blood and converted turnovers to quick points and the Lady Bulldogs could barely get across half court.
Then when a Prairie Valley player fouled out after the first few minutes, Gomez gutted it out and came back in so her team would not be down a player.
Thankfully, Forestburg Coach Cori Hayes had a heart and called off the full-court press, even if his players were still eager to try and put pressure on the ball in the half-court in a game that was already physical.
The Lady Horns had their best scoring stretch of the game in the third quarter as six different players made at least one basket as the lead grew and grew.
Prairie Valley put an end to the scoring draught with two minutes to go in the third quarter when Natalee Young made a 3-pointer.
Forestburg led 41-10 heading into the fourth quarter.
With the lead so far ahead, the Lady Horns the intensity waned and cycled in their whole bench.
This allowed the Lady Bulldogs offense to have their best stretch of the game as they more than doubled their three quarter total by scoring 12 points.
Forestburg won 50-22.
To read the full story, pick up a copy of the weekend edition of the Bowie News.
Girls Roundup
Nocona
The Nocona Lady Indians stayed undefeated in district with a big, statement win on the road at Windthorst.
The Lady Indians beat the Lady Trojans 51-27 in a game between the two dominant unbeaten teams in district so far.
Nocona came in as the favorite, ranked sixth in the state in 2A in the most recent Texas Association of Basketball Coaches poll. All of its three district wins had been by 31, 59 and 67 points so far.
Windthorst did not come into district play ranked in any polls this season, but the Lady Trojans have been dominant as well, with wins by 38, 50 and 61 points.
If anyone in district was going to make the Lady Indians sweat or think about pulling an upset for the ages, it would be Windthorst at home.
The first quarter was pretty competitive, as Nocona led only 13-7. This set up a trend where the Lady Indians offense never seemed to fully break out and make shots they are used to making, especially when Windthorst switched to a zone for the final three quarters.
But Nocona’s defense more than made up for it as the Lady Trojans were never able to get anything going as well. The Lady Indians limited Windthorst to single-digit quarter totals for the whole game.
Nocona led 27-15 at halftime.
The third quarter saw the Lady Indians get out in transition more than they had all game and seemingly put the game out of reach from early on. While the quarter totals were not much different from the first half, Nocona’s lead did continue to grow and grow as the game went along.
The Lady Indians won 51-27.
Meg Meekins led the team with 15 points and eight assists. Skyler Smith finished with a double-double, scoring 13 points and grabbing 12 rebounds.
Jolie Rose came off the bench and scored 11 points while making three 3-pointers.
Saint Jo vs Bellevue
The Saint Jo Lady Panthers won at home against Bellevue to stay undefeated in district play.
The Lady Panthers won 62-40 as they pulled ahead in the third quarter after a close first half.
Saint Jo came into the second round of district play undefeated at 5-0 and sitting in first place and coming off a dominant win against Prairie Valley.
The Lady Eagles were 2-3 after the first round, beating a Midway team the previous week in one-sided fashion.
The first game between the teams a month previous was close and the first half proved to be more of that on Tuesday.
It was fast paced, physical, full-court press style defenses from both teams who were looking to score in transition off of turnovers.
Saint Jo led only by one basket 29-26 at halftime.
It was the Lady Panthers that made the key changes at halftime to pull ahead. Saint Jo cleaned up its turnovers and made personal adjustments. After 15 turnovers in the first half, the Lady Panthers only had four in the crucial third quarter.
That allowed Saint Jo to outscored Bellevue 22-2 in the third quarter alone. What was a one-score game turned into a route, even with the Lady Eagles recovering to score a respectful 12 points in the four quarter.
The Lady Panthers won 62-40.
Missing scores
Bowie girls had a bye game earlier in the week. Gold-Burg girls have canceled its season for having too few players.
Boys Roundup
Nocona
The Nocona Indians won on the road at Windthorst to improve to 2-0 in district play.
The Indians won 56-47 against the Trojans thanks to some one-sided play during the middle quarters of the game.
Nocona comes into district play as the favorite to repeat as district champs, ranked 14th in the state in 2A in the most recent Texas Association of Basketball Coaches poll.
That didn’t stop the Indians from barely escaping from their opening district game against Seymour with a one-point victory.
Windthorst proved to be tough early on, getting out to a 14-9 lead after the first quarter. Nocona found other ways to score in the second quarter besides just 3-pointers and defended better to go into halftime with the score tied at 23-23.
Coach Brody Wilson wanted his team to look to push the ball more and make the game faster paced and the Indians did that in the third quarter.
Nocona rained in four 3-pointers, but also scored near the basket with dump off passes to post players. The Indians nearly equaled their first half total, scoring 20 points.
Just as importantly, Nocona’s defense continued to limit the Trojans like it did in the second quarter, holding Windthorst to just six points.
The Indians led 43-29 going into the final period.
The Trojans, with their back against the wall, had one player get hot from 3-point range as he made four during the last stretch. Windthorst made five total 3-pointers in the fourth quarter as the team scored 18 points to close the game.
Thankfully, Nocona’s offense only barely cooled down as the team scored 13 points, all inside the arc, to make the end of the game not very dramatic.
The Indians won 56-47.
Saint Jo vs Bellevue
The Saint Jo Panthers outlasted Bellevue at home on Tuesday night in a high-scoring, double overtime game.
The Panthers won 92-90, just pulling ahead in a game where nobody deserved to lose.
Saint Jo was coming off of two disappointing losses and sat at 2-2 in district play. Bellevue was also sitting at 2-2 and coming off a loss at Gold-Burg.
The Eagles got out to a 20-15 lead in the first quarter, but the Panthers closed the gap and trailed by only one basket 37-35 at halftime.
Saint Jo pulled ahead in the third quarter, outscoring Bellevue 16-11 to take the lead by one basket 51-48 heading into the fourth quarter.
Both teams had many chances to pull ahead or take the lead with made or missed free throws in what was the highest scoring quarter of the game. The Panthers scored a game high 21 points and usually that would be enough to pull ahead with them entering with the lead.
Unfortunately for Saint Jo, Bellevue also had its best offensive quarter, scoring 24 points, enough to force an overtime period with the score tied at 72-72 at the end of regulation.
The Panthers had more opportunities in the first overtime to pull ahead, but four missed free throws bit them in the ankle. Both teams scored eight points and the score was still tied, now 80-80, and forced to go to a second overtime period.
Saint Jo did a better of job of making its free throws in what would be the final period, making 7-8, which was just enough to pull ahead and win 92-90.
Gold-Burg
The Gold-Burg Bears lost a tough game at home against district favorite Slidell on Tuesday night.
The Greyhounds won 72-31 to show why they are undefeated in district play so far.
The Bears came into the game 2-2 and on a two game win streak after disappointing losses to start off district play in the new year.
Slidell was 4-0, with its four wins being won by 45, 41, 37 and 43 points.
The Greyhounds showed why from the opening jump, forcing the game into the pace they want to play and throwing Gold-Burg off from the start.
Slidell led 24-4 after the first quarter and 38-9 at halftime.
The Bears showed some life on offense in the third quarter, making some shots and actually competing well despite being so far behind.
It did not last long as the fourth quarter saw the Greyhounds dominate to end the game once again.
Slidell won 72-31.
Jayon Grace led the team with 11 points and four assists. Isaac Renteria was second with six points while collecting a team high seven rebounds and six steals.
Missing scores
The Bowie boy’s team had a bye game earlier in the week.
Longhorns win third straight district game
The Forestburg Longhorns won their third straight district game on Tuesday with a win against Prairie Valley at home.
The Longhorns pulled away in the second half and won 52-38 against the youth filled Bulldogs team.
Forestburg was well rested coming off a bye game and before that beating Saint Jo to improve to 2-2.
Prairie Valley was coming off its first district win at Saint Jo, in which the Bulldogs came back to swing the game with a big fourth quarter.
The game started off competitively. Prairie Valley came out in a 1-3-1 defense that surprised the Longhorns. Forestburg early on showed its advantage in size in the post by gobbling up offensive rebounds for second and third chances, but only a few shots went in for the team in the first quarter.
The Bulldogs were running players off of picks to get open looks on the perimeter and tried to spread out the Longhorns defense, which started the game playing man-to-man. Prairie Valley got some good looks and in the first quarter knocked in a couple of 3-pointers and was able to drive to the basket for shots around the rim.
The Bulldogs led 12-9 heading into the second quarter.
Prairie Valley’s offense then stopped making shots. Despite getting some good looks, the shots were not going in. With Forestburg’s superiority rebounding the ball, trips were one and done as the Bulldogs scored only six points before halftime.
The Longhorns offense opened up and started getting everyone in on the action scoring the ball as five different players made at least one basket.
With Prairie Valley defenders doing a good job of chasing Forestburg off the 3-point line, Longhorn players settled for and made some mid-range shots.
That along with the continued dominance rebounding the ball allowed for some made baskets around the rim for Forestburg. The Longhorns scored 15 points and took the lead 24-18 into halftime.
The trouble continued for Prairie Valley in the third quarter. Forestburg was now playing zone, but pressuring more on the perimeter. With shots continuing to not fall for the Bulldogs, players were encouraged to try and drive to the basket, but baskets continued to be hard to come by. Prairie Valley only scored five points in the third quarter.
Forestburg’s offense continued to go, even if only three players scored in the quarter. The Longhorns did not have as much success scoring from the post, but made shots driving to the rim.
They scored 14 points and grew their lead to double-digits 38-23 heading into the fourth quarter.
The Bulldogs were not going away though. Coming off a game where they came back in the final period thanks in part to a change in defense, Prairie Valley switched to a full-court press, man-to-man defense.
It seemed to reenergize the Bulldogs shooting as the team made four 3-pointers in the quarter.
Unfortunately for Prairie Valley, the pressure defense was a double-edged sword, allowing some easy points and looks for Forestburg when it was broken. The Longhorns had a plethora of good chances at the rim during the quarter. While the team did not convert all of them, Forestburg still kept pace with the hot shooting Bulldogs to not give up much of its lead.
The Longhorns held on to win 52-38.
