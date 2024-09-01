OBITUARIES
Nancy Jewel Truelove
Nancy Jewel Truelove
December 1, 1932 – January 8, 2024
BOWIE – Nancy Jewel Truelove, 91 went home to be with the Lord on Jan. 8, 2024.
A funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. on Jan. 12 at the White Family Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Montague Cemetery in Montague.
Nancy was born Dec. 1, 1932, in Bowie to Robert and Clydie Mae (Harper) Allen. She graduated from Bowie High School and as a younger woman worked as a beautician in Fort Worth for 20 years. Later Nancy moved back to Bowie, where she worked at Bellmire Nursing Home for 25 years. She enjoyed crocheting, seamstress work and doing crossword puzzles.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Millard Truelove; four brothers and four sisters.
Nancy is survived by her son, Mike Truelove and wife Katrina, grandchildren, Michael Truelove II and Kristin Truelove, all of Fort Worth; and several nieces and nephews.
Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.
Paid publication
OBITUARIES
Ruby Tillman Biles
Ruby Tillman Biles
July 3, 1931 – January 4, 2024
SUNSET – Ruby Tillman Biles, 92, passed away Jan. 4, 2024.
The family received friends from 6-8 p.m. on Jan. 9 at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.
A funeral service will take place at 2 p.m. on Jan. 10 at the Voice of Triumph Assembly of God Church in Sunset with Earnest Patterson and Charles Reed officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Cemetery.
She was born July 3, 1931 in Cooper, TX to Claude and Golden Tillman. She married Ed Biles on Sept. 7, 1947 in Littlefield, TX. They farmed in West Texas until retirement and then made the move to Sunset in 1982.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ed; daughter, Linda Riley; grandchildren, Robert Biles, Angie Biles, Amy James and Jeff Curlee; four brothers and three sisters.
She is survived by three sons, Eddie Biles, Gary Biles and Robert Biles; one daughter, Coelita Curlee; seven grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; one sister, Carolyn Boleyn and one brother, Richard Tillman.
Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.
OBITUARIES
Christopher Thomas Quarles
Christopher Thomas Quarles
February 15,1978 – December 31 2023
BOWIE – Christopher Thomas Quarles, 42, passed away on Dec. 31, 2023 in Bowie, TX.
His ashes will be scattered off of his favorite pier in Port Aransas in a few weeks
Chris came to Bowie in 2017 to help his Mom care for her husband who passed away in 2019 from Agent Orange contracted during his 20 years with the Navy in Vietnam.
He graduated ITT as an electrician with honors and had a multitude of talents. He was a chef-like cook, and he could build anything like a complete kitchen or tile a house his talents were endless. He worked at Imperial Group multiple times as a senior welder and they were wonderful to work with and very supportive through his illness and passing.
He had a short six months on the long fishing boats out of Port Aransas and absolutely loved his job there.
Chris had a heart of gold and would help anyone that needed it, he loved living in Bowie.
He is survived by his mother, Dee who works at the social club called Walmart in Bowie; his brother, Trey Rogers from San Antonio who had a close relationship with Chris even though they were 15 years apart in age; his grandmother, Mickie Smith who came to help when he became very ill; his Uncle Mike who came to his sister and Chris’s aid and is building an apartment adjoining their home.
The family has requested that instead of flowers donations be made to God’s Table in honor of Chris.
In Chris’s picture is his best friend Nala who is grieving for her daddy with her brother Yoda.
Paid publication
OBITUARIES
Bennie Louis Tidwell
Bennie Louis Tidwell
December 25, 1944 – August 27, 2023
BOWIE -Bennie Louis Tidwell, 96, passed away peacefully at his home on Jan. 1, 2024.
Family received friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Jan. 5 at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.
Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. on Jan. 6 at the First Christian Church in Bowie with Pastor Kristi Hand officiating. Burial will follow at Salona Cemetery in Bowie.
Bennie was born in Montague County on his family property near Salona on Nov. 5, 1927 to Ben and Ada Tidwell. He graduated from Bowie High in 1945 and was a faithful Bowie Jackrabbit all his life. He is on the Bowie High Hall of Honor as well as the Texas Tech Ring of Honor. Bennie was on the football field when the Army called him into service. He served 18 months in Korea. He was discharged in 1948 after typing his and others paperwork.
Bennie married his high school sweetheart Doris on Aug. 27, 1949. They were married for 70 years. He graduated from Midwestern College in 1951 with a teaching certificate, intent on becoming a coach. After working various jobs (movie theater, roustabout, YMCA) to put himself through college, he was offered a job as a landman with Texaco. He was proud to say he bought oil and gas leases in all 254 counties in the state of Texas and some in New Mexico, Oklahoma, Colorado and Pennsylvania. He retired from Texaco after 40 years in Fort Worth, Wichita Falls, Richardson, Amarillo, Midland and returned to Bowie to take care of aging parents.
Although he began his life as a farmer taking their crops to Fort Worth, Dallas and Wichita Falls and raising chickens and turkeys, he prided himself on changing the farm to a ranch with over 100 head of cattle at one time.
He and his wife’s greatest joy was their family. They raised two daughters, three grandchildren and two great grandsons. They were involved as youth leaders, band sponsors and athletics of every kind. No matter who they were there to support, they were there 100%. They also traveled near and far to attend many events and showed their support.
He attended various First Christian churches for 70 years and was an elder in the Midland and Bowie churches. He loved working at the ranch and in town in his yard. You could always find him digging, pruning, mowing, fertilizing and watering something. In his younger years he enjoyed hunting, fishing, square dancing, playing bridge and dominoes. After his wife died, he became the unofficial groundskeeper of the Salona Cemetery.
He loved to tell stories and was a great storyteller. He never met a stranger and was always quick to ask “Where are you from?” His family categorized his stories an “A” true and “B” embellished.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Doris.
Bennie is survived by two daughters, Janis Weseman and husband Gary, Sunset and Tricia Deaton and husband Steve, Lubbock; three grandchildren, Derek Deaton, Houston, Lynsey Flores and husband Trey, Wolfforth and Audra Dockrey and husband Weston, Austin; two great-grandsons, Thomas Flores and Patrick Flores, Wolfforth; and various nieces, nephews and cousins.
Should friends desire, memorials can be made in honor of Bennie Tidwell to Salona Cemetery c/o Jo Kleinhans at 294 Kleinhans Bowie, TX 76230.
Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.
Paid publication
