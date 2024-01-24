NEWS
Property taxes due Jan. 31
Montague County property owners have one week to pay their county, city, school and hospital district taxes before facing any sort of penalty or interest charges.
The tax deadline is Jan. 31. Those who pay by the deadline will avoid the 7% penalty and interest that begins on Feb. 1. That amount will increase each month until July 1 when attorney fees are added. Tax payments were due when the tax statements were received in early October 2023.
It has been a crazy year for taxes where taxpayers were uncertain about their homestead exemption and school taxes. The November election saw the school district homestead exemption go up from $40,000 to $100,000, and this year school taxes were compressed at various levels by the State Legislature lowering those rates.
Both offices are hovering in the 51% collection rate at this point one week out from the deadline. Most taxes are paid in the final few weeks.
Grand jury issues 6 cases
Five people received indictments from the Montague County Grand Jury during its January session reported the staff of the 97th District Attorney’s office.
There was one sealed indictment awaiting the arrest of a suspect.
Commissioners open year with routine items
Members of the Montague County Commissioners Court met in regular session at 9 a.m. on Jan. 22.
An order calling for a joint primary election on March 5 was approved. There will be both Democratic and Republic Party primaries. Winners will face off either in party runoffs or in the November general elections.
Early voting begins Feb. 20 and runs through March 1. Feb. 5 is the last day to register to vote in the primaries.
A Government Payment Services agreement between the tax office and Multi-Payment Services Ltd. was accepted. The tax assessor-collector Kathy Phillips also asked to issue a refund of $7,625.55 for an overpayment of taxes. The court gave its approval.
Precinct Four Commissioner Bob Langford will begin the process of vacating a portion of Jefferson Street and Bow Street for Linda Gabe in Montague. It is a 248-foot section of Jefferson Street and 180 feet of Bow Street. It will have a hearing on the Feb. 12 agenda.
Two final plats were approved by the commissioners Monday. Tracts 2A and 2B The Thirteen Subdivision 13.01 acres in precinct four, and lots 1-82 Red Oak Hills Subdivision, 322.99 acres in precinct four.
There was only one sealed bid for fuel for the court to review from offen petroleum (formerly Ashley-Douglass), and it was accepted at a by the gallon and by the transport load for one year.
Phones at city offices go down
PHONES DOWN – Bowie City Manager Bert Cunningham reports the phone service at the city office, finance office and office phones at the police department are out of service, after the provider had a server go down. CM Bert Cunningham said 911 is still operational. There is no timeframe available when the service will be back up.
Montague County officials also report a new phone system is being installed in various offices in Montague, so service may be out periodically during this process.
