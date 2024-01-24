Property taxes due Jan. 31

Montague County property owners have one week to pay their county, city, school and hospital district taxes before facing any sort of penalty or interest charges.

The tax deadline is Jan. 31. Those who pay by the deadline will avoid the 7% penalty and interest that begins on Feb. 1. That amount will increase each month until July 1 when attorney fees are added. Tax payments were due when the tax statements were received in early October 2023.

It has been a crazy year for taxes where taxpayers were uncertain about their homestead exemption and school taxes. The November election saw the school district homestead exemption go up from $40,000 to $100,000, and this year school taxes were compressed at various levels by the State Legislature lowering those rates.

Both offices are hovering in the 51% collection rate at this point one week out from the deadline. Most taxes are paid in the final few weeks.

Read the full story in the mid-week Bowie News.