SPORTS
Bowie boys golf finish 14th at big tournament in Glen Rose
The Bowie Jackrabbits boy’s golf team 1 competed with some of the best 4A-6A teams in the state at the Squaw Valley course in Glen Rose on March 1-2.
Despite competing against mostly larger schools, the Jackrabbits finished 14th overall out of 30 teams at the tournament.
With Bowie trying to make it back to state after a third place finish, Coach Matthew Miller wants to push this team by competing in tougher tournaments and courses this season.
“I knew going to that tournament we had to play the very best we are capable of just to medal,” Miller said. “There’s a method to the madness. I want to push these guys against better people and better golf courses. The mental part is such a big side of the game and we are getting to see people who can play and we have to learn not to be intimidated by that.”
Both days the conditions were excellent according to Miller and while the team scores were consistent each day, 324 the first day and 322 the second day, some players individual scores were up and down.
Zac Harris had the lowest scores overall, shooting 76-79. Cy Egenbacher was next shooting 83-76.
Hunter Lea and Hunter Fluitt had vastly different days.
Lea shot 77-87 while Fluitt shot 88-80 during the two rounds.
Rayder Mann shot 90-94 both days, but his scores did not count towards the team total as it only calculates the team’s lowest four scores each day.
Andrew Sandhoff competed individually as a medalist, with his scores not counting towards the team’s total, and did well, shooting 79-82.
To read the full story, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.
SPORTS
Baseball Roundup
Saint Jo baseball
The Saint Jo Panthers got to play several games and picked up a win at the Era tournament during the weekend.
The Panthers went 1-2 as the young team continues to gel together early in the season.
There were few positives to take away from Saint Jo’s first two games against Sam Rayburn (13-0) and Callisburg (9-0) as the Panthers struggled to throw strikes and get on base.
In Saint Jo’s final game against Sacred Heart, the Panthers were able to ride a 13 run inning to a 14-7 win after only three innings.
Devin Stewart led the team with four RBIs and hit a double while Charlie Evans drove in three runs and Logan Hoover drove in two.
Bellevue baseball
The Bellevue Eagles played games against Bryson and Harrold on Friday and Saturday.
While neither game resulted in a win, they were both competitive for an Eagles program that is still very young.
Bellevue first played Bryson and it was the closest game the Eagles have had this season. After Bellevue got on the board first, the Cowboys answered with three runs and led 3-1 heading into the fifth inning.
The Eagles then tied the game with two runs, but Bryson answered with one of its own in the same inning to retake the lead. Bellevue could not answer and the Cowboys won 4-3.
Ryan Jones and Bryce Ramsey each drove in one run. Ramsey led the team with two hits, River Trail drew two walks and Brennan Criswell hit a double to lead the team.
Ramsey pitched the whole game and allowed four runs, one earned, while striking out 11 batters.
The Eagles then played Harrold the next day and lost 5-1 after three and half innings. Brayden Moore scored the one run for Bellevue on the basepaths.
Missing scores
Nocona’s games were canceled due to the girl’s basketball team playing at the state tournament at the same time. The Saint Jo softball team did not have a game scheduled for late last week.
To read the full story, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.
SPORTS
Bowie baseball/softball roundup
The Bowie Jackrabbits played well during three days of at their hosted American Cancer Society tournament last week.
The Jackrabbits went 3-1 overall as the team picked up wins in competitive games, blowouts and in between.
Bowie first played Peaster to start the tournament. It was a back and forth game, with the Jackrabbits up 2-0 before the Greyhounds scored six runs in the third inning.
Bowie was trailing 8-5 heading into what would be the final inning when the team took advantage of fielding mistakes to score four runs to win the game 9-8.
Edmond DeLeon led the team with two RBIs while Hunter Rodriguez, Troy Kesey and Rayder Mann drove in one run each.
The second game of the tournament against Whitesboro was much different. Bowie scored every inning and won 10-0 after only three and half innings.
Kesey hit a triple and drove in three runs to lead the team. Tucker Jones also hit a triple and drove in two runs. DeLeon pitched all four innings and allowed only one hit and walked one batter while striking out five.
On the next day the Jackrabbits played a tough Muenster team. The Hornets took control, scoring four runs in the second inning.
Bowie answered with five runs combined in the second and third innings to take the lead before Muenster tied the score in the fourth inning. The Jackrabbits added one run each in the final two innings to get the win 7-5.
Cooper Hammer hit two doubles and drove in two runs to lead the team. Boston Farris, Will Cross, Case Curry and DeLeon each drove in a run. Trae Seigler pitched four innings and allowed two runs, zero earned, while striking out three and allowing five hits.
On the final day of the tournament, Bowie got punched in the mouth against Van. After two scoreless innings, the Vandals scored in the remaining four innings. While the Jackrabbits drew four walks, the team only finished with two hits and were shut out. Van won 11-0.
Bowie softball
The Bowie Lady Rabbits had a tough tournament at Iowa Park during the weekend ahead of the start of district play.
The Lady Rabbits went 0-4-2 during the three days of games.
Bowie first played Windthorst in a game that ended in an unsatisfying 7-7 tie after four innings. Sage Gossett led the team with two RBIs while Imala Walker and Victoria Cox each drove in one run.
On the mound Kaylie Kinney allowed three earned runs while striking out five and walking six batters.
The next game that day was not pleasant as Muenster won 14-0 in three innings. The Lady Hornets scored all of their runs in the first inning and the Lady Rabbits could not muster up any type of offense besides drawing two walks.
The next day started better. Bowie was up most of the game against Archer City and led 4-1 heading into what would be the final inning in the sixth. There, the Lady Cats scored three runs to tie the game up at 4-4. The Lady Rabbits could not respond and the game ended in another tie.
Walker and Britt each drove in one run each. Kinney allowed three earned runs on six hits while she struck out seven batters.
The next game against Borger was another one to forget. Bowie lost 10-0 after five innings. The Lady Rabbits had three hits and drew one walk as offense was hard to come by while the defense committed five fielding errors.
The final day of the tournament started against West Plains. While Bowie lost 12-5, there were some bright moments for the team on offense. Britt led the team with two RBIs while Walker and Serenity Klump each drove in one run. Klump also had a team high three hits, with two of them being doubles as she scored each time she got on base.
The tournament ended against Caprock in another game the Lady Rabbits will hope to forget. The Longhorns won 15-0 after three innings. Bowie’s offense had one hit and drew one walk, while the defense committed five fielding errors and Caprock had 15 hits.
To read the full story, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.
SPORTS
Nocona falls short of the state championship at the buzzer
The heartbreak hangover is still palpable for the Nocona Lady Indians and their fan base four days later, after falling a basket short of winning the 2A state title at the Alamodome in San Antonio.
The Lady Indians made it to the state title game following a close 44-42 win against Wellington on Friday morning only to lose to Martin’s Mill by the same score when Kara Nixon’s circus floater went in at the buzzer and shattered hearts.
While further research showed it was Nocona girl’s basketball programs second time at the state tournament ever, following the 1953 team, this Lady Indians team seemed like it was the one that was primed to make history.
With six years of excellence slowly building up to this season, with Nocona conquering last year’s demon by beating defending champion Lipan in the regional final, the Lady Indians were hoping things would bounce their way.
Martin’s Mill was the final demon standing in the way. The Lady Mustangs are a regular at the state tournament, having qualified 15 times in the past 18 years while winning six state championships.
Martin’s Mill had its own score to settle against Lipan. The two teams met last year in the state semifinal and Lipan won 32-30. When the teams met earlier this season, Lipan won twice by five and three points.
Still, this year’s Lady Mustang team was different to last year’s team, returning only one starter and populated by mostly underclassmen.
Martin’s Mill had knocked off the second ranked team in the state according to the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches poll Tenaha in the regional tournament and used a good second half against Goldthwaite to win by 11 points in the state semifinal to reach the championship game.
Like most games, Nocona was outsized at almost every position. Outside observers looking at both pedigree and rankings would have most likely leaned the Lady Mustangs way despite the team being relatively inexperienced and young.
When the game started, it was immediately clear both teams would be on equal footing.
Martin’s Mill played man-to-man defense, but closed hard to wall off the paint despite having a height advantage at most positions. The Lady Mustangs were not going to let Nocona’s top two scorers, Meg Meekins and Skyler Smith, get to the basket off the dribble unfettered. This left the Lady Indians players wide open 3-point shots and early on they were making them pay.
Reagan Phipps and Avery Crutsinger knocked some down in the first quarter. Despite the help brought, Meekins still scored on a circus shot at the rim and Smith drew free throws.
What the Lady Mustangs posed offensively was tough. Nixon was a long and crafty point guard, Alli Vaughan scored in a bruising fashion posting up or off the dribble, McKenna Wise was the six foot post player who’d rather take outside shots.
The lone senior who had state experience was 3-point shooter Kate Lindsey who had set a state record this year when she made 15 3-pointers in one game.
The team shared the ball well and plays usually had multiple actions going on with players on and off the ball coming off of screens, sometimes multiple ones, which tested Nocona players having to fight through them all game.
The Lady Indians played man-to-man, with an emphasis to bring help on drives since they were undersized. One player that benefited from that for the Lady Mustangs was Wise, who sunk a 3-pointer at the buzzer of the first quarter to put her team up 14-10.
The second quarter saw Meekins somehow impose her will, scoring six points from the mid-range in despite all of the attention she was garnering.
Smith scored on a feed from Meekins in the pick and roll through traffic for an and-one finish and completed the 3-point play.
Nocona got an awkward put back in the lane from Aubree Kleinhans and Crutsinger made another open 3-pointer in the quarter.
The Lady Indians at one point took a five-point lead before Martin’s Mill came back to tie the game up at 24-24 at halftime. One bad development was Kleinhans picking up three fouls and having to sit at the end of the quarter.
The defense picked up for Nocona as the team seemed to implement a bit more switches to keep players from getting lose off of screens in certain situations.
The Lady Indians held the Lady Mustangs to only four points and one made field goal in the third quarter.
Nocona thankfully hit two 3-pointers, one from Crutsinger and another from Smith while Meekins got to the free throw line and made both of them. While it wasn’t great offense, it was enough to give the team a 32-28 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The one negative was Kleinhans picking up her fourth foul and having to sit some of the game out.
Thankfully her sub off the bench Jolie Rose contributed by grabbing three big offensive rebounds, a trend for the game where the undersized Lady Indians actually outrebounded Martin’s Mill 24-20 while grabbing nine offensive rebounds and scoring eight second chance points.
The fourth quarter started off great for Nocona. After the Lady Mustangs scored in the opening minute on a post up, Meekins scored in the mid-range, finished a crazy layup while getting fouled and then Smith knocked in a deep 3-pointer off the dribble on consecutive series.
The Lady Indians had their biggest lead of the game 39-30 with 5:29 left to play and Martin’s Mill took a time out.
Nocona knows how to play with the lead and started to run the clock down, but were not completely non aggressive. A couple of good attempts just did not go in and two turnovers gave the ball back to the Lady Greyhounds who’s backs were against the wall.
The first player they turned to was Wise who made a 3-pointer to cut the lead to six points. Then after a toughly contested layup attempt on offense left Nocona in a five-on-four predicament on defense in transition, a contested 3-pointer from the player trailing from behind was called for a foul.
It was Nixon for Martin’s Mill and the freshman made all three shots to cut it to three-point lead with 3:02 left.
Kleinhans came back into the game after a long sit with foul trouble. Nocona got to the free throw line and Meekins made one of her two attempts to make it a two possession game 40-36.
The Lady Mustangs came right down and ran Nixon off several screens off the ball for a corner 3-point shot that was still contested decently she made to cut the score to 40-39.
Nocona then messed up trying to hold the ball and committed a turnover on offense, giving Martin’s Mill a chance to take the lead. Thankfully, Meekins got the ball right back with a steal with 50 seconds left.
The Lady Mustangs had to foul and Smith went to the free throw line and made one of her two attempts to push Nocona’s lead to 41-39 with 29 seconds left.
Martin’s Mill went back to Nixon, who again came off some screens, then took a side step as she knocked in a 3-point shot to give the Lady Mustangs their first lead of the second half 42-41 with 14 seconds left.
The Lady Indians immediately answered back as Meekins drove to the basket, spun in the lane, split a double team and threw the ball up as she went down and drew free throws.
She missed the first, but then made the second one to tie the game up at 42-42 with 8.8 seconds left.
Martin’s Mill did not call a timeout and gave it immediately to Nixon. Meekins stalked her up the floor the entire way.
The two point guards had gone at it all game as their two team’s leading scorers.
Meekins’ quickness had not allowed Nixon to get completely by her all game without screens, but Nixon did this time through feints and crafty ball handling.
She put up a crazy floater at the buzzer that sent her to the ground and a whistle meant at least free throws would have been coming. They were not necessary.
The ball went in and the hearts of Nocona were shattered.
Martin’s Mill won 44-42 and with it the state championship.
To read the full story, as well as a story from Nocona’s game against Wellington in the state semifinals, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.
Trending
-
NEWS1 year ago
2 hurt, 1 jailed after shooting incident north of Nocona
-
NEWS4 months ago
Suspect indicted, jailed in Tia Hutson murder
-
NEWS11 months ago
SO investigating possible murder/suicide
-
NEWS1 year ago
Wreck takes the life of BHS teen, 16
-
NEWS7 months ago
Murder unsolved – 1 year later Tia Hutson’s family angry, frustrated with no arrest
-
NEWS10 months ago
Sheriff’s office called out to infant’s death
-
NEWS1 year ago
Bowie Police face three-hour standoff after possible domestic fight
-
NEWS1 year ago
Driver stopped by a man running into the street, robbed at knifepoint