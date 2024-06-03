Bowie sending two girls to the state powerlifting meet

The Bowie Jackrabbits played well during three days of at their hosted American Cancer Society tournament last week.

The Jackrabbits went 3-1 overall as the team picked up wins in competitive games, blowouts and in between.

Bowie first played Peaster to start the tournament. It was a back and forth game, with the Jackrabbits up 2-0 before the Greyhounds scored six runs in the third inning.

Bowie was trailing 8-5 heading into what would be the final inning when the team took advantage of fielding mistakes to score four runs to win the game 9-8.

Edmond DeLeon led the team with two RBIs while Hunter Rodriguez, Troy Kesey and Rayder Mann drove in one run each.

The second game of the tournament against Whitesboro was much different. Bowie scored every inning and won 10-0 after only three and half innings.

Kesey hit a triple and drove in three runs to lead the team. Tucker Jones also hit a triple and drove in two runs. DeLeon pitched all four innings and allowed only one hit and walked one batter while striking out five.

On the next day the Jackrabbits played a tough Muenster team. The Hornets took control, scoring four runs in the second inning.

Bowie answered with five runs combined in the second and third innings to take the lead before Muenster tied the score in the fourth inning. The Jackrabbits added one run each in the final two innings to get the win 7-5.

Cooper Hammer hit two doubles and drove in two runs to lead the team. Boston Farris, Will Cross, Case Curry and DeLeon each drove in a run. Trae Seigler pitched four innings and allowed two runs, zero earned, while striking out three and allowing five hits.

On the final day of the tournament, Bowie got punched in the mouth against Van. After two scoreless innings, the Vandals scored in the remaining four innings. While the Jackrabbits drew four walks, the team only finished with two hits and were shut out. Van won 11-0.

Bowie softball

The Bowie Lady Rabbits had a tough tournament at Iowa Park during the weekend ahead of the start of district play.

The Lady Rabbits went 0-4-2 during the three days of games.

Bowie first played Windthorst in a game that ended in an unsatisfying 7-7 tie after four innings. Sage Gossett led the team with two RBIs while Imala Walker and Victoria Cox each drove in one run.

On the mound Kaylie Kinney allowed three earned runs while striking out five and walking six batters.

The next game that day was not pleasant as Muenster won 14-0 in three innings. The Lady Hornets scored all of their runs in the first inning and the Lady Rabbits could not muster up any type of offense besides drawing two walks.

The next day started better. Bowie was up most of the game against Archer City and led 4-1 heading into what would be the final inning in the sixth. There, the Lady Cats scored three runs to tie the game up at 4-4. The Lady Rabbits could not respond and the game ended in another tie.

Walker and Britt each drove in one run each. Kinney allowed three earned runs on six hits while she struck out seven batters.

The next game against Borger was another one to forget. Bowie lost 10-0 after five innings. The Lady Rabbits had three hits and drew one walk as offense was hard to come by while the defense committed five fielding errors.

The final day of the tournament started against West Plains. While Bowie lost 12-5, there were some bright moments for the team on offense. Britt led the team with two RBIs while Walker and Serenity Klump each drove in one run. Klump also had a team high three hits, with two of them being doubles as she scored each time she got on base.

The tournament ended against Caprock in another game the Lady Rabbits will hope to forget. The Longhorns won 15-0 after three innings. Bowie’s offense had one hit and drew one walk, while the defense committed five fielding errors and Caprock had 15 hits.

