SPORTS
Bowie sending two girls to the state powerlifting meet
Girls from Bowie and Nocona competed at the regional powerlifting tournament on Friday and Saturday at Bells High School hoping to punch their tickets to the state meet.
In the end two lifters from Bowie, Kinley Russell and Jordan Vaught, are both making return trips to the state meet after winning their weight classes.
Russell competed in the 148 class and put up a season high total of 800 total pounds, improving by 35 pounds from her previous high this year. It was how much she won by compared to second place as she qualified for state for the second straight season.
Vaught competed in the 242 class. Her 930 pound total was also a season high, improving by 60 pounds. She out lifted second place by five pounds.
Coach Quinn Wilson was happy for his two top lifters who have put in the work this season.
“I am beyond proud of them,” Wilson said. “This was the expectation going in for them. Our goal this year was to automatically qualify for state, and then do their best after that, and that led to them both to getting first place. They worked their tails off in the weight room and it showed on their totals. They were the first girls in and the last ones to leave every day and now they are looking to increase their lifts at state. We are right back to work with our eyes on state medals.”
Their teammates were not as lucky. Alleson Aguirre and Trently Brewer both finished in eighth place in their weight classes though both also set season highs. Aguirre also competed in the 148 class and finished with a 645 pound total. Brewer competed in the 123 class and lifted 535 total pounds.
Mira Anderson competed in th1 165 class, completed her squat at 270 pounds before missing on bench and busting out, or not completing the rest of her lifts.
Still, with two first place medalists, Bowie finished in fifth place out of 14 teams at regionals.
For Nocona, the team had no state qualifiers though three of the team’s five lifters finished in the top five in their weight classes.
Savannah Wade finished third in the 123 class with a total of 600 pounds. She was 45 pounds behind second place.
Caris Johnson finished in fourth place in the 132 class, lifting 595 total pounds which was 15 pounds better than her previous best this season.
Jacie Pirkey finished in fifth place in the 148 class as she lifted 625 total pounds. Yazmin Ibarra missed out on scoring points as she finished in sixth place in the 132 class with a total of 525 pounds.
Kaitlyn Tiffner, who was a state qualifier last year in the 97 class, unfortunately did not complete a lift and busted out.
To see results for all of the lifters from Bowie and Nocona, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.
SPORTS
Baseball Roundup
Saint Jo baseball
The Saint Jo Panthers got to play several games and picked up a win at the Era tournament during the weekend.
The Panthers went 1-2 as the young team continues to gel together early in the season.
There were few positives to take away from Saint Jo’s first two games against Sam Rayburn (13-0) and Callisburg (9-0) as the Panthers struggled to throw strikes and get on base.
In Saint Jo’s final game against Sacred Heart, the Panthers were able to ride a 13 run inning to a 14-7 win after only three innings.
Devin Stewart led the team with four RBIs and hit a double while Charlie Evans drove in three runs and Logan Hoover drove in two.
Bellevue baseball
The Bellevue Eagles played games against Bryson and Harrold on Friday and Saturday.
While neither game resulted in a win, they were both competitive for an Eagles program that is still very young.
Bellevue first played Bryson and it was the closest game the Eagles have had this season. After Bellevue got on the board first, the Cowboys answered with three runs and led 3-1 heading into the fifth inning.
The Eagles then tied the game with two runs, but Bryson answered with one of its own in the same inning to retake the lead. Bellevue could not answer and the Cowboys won 4-3.
Ryan Jones and Bryce Ramsey each drove in one run. Ramsey led the team with two hits, River Trail drew two walks and Brennan Criswell hit a double to lead the team.
Ramsey pitched the whole game and allowed four runs, one earned, while striking out 11 batters.
The Eagles then played Harrold the next day and lost 5-1 after three and half innings. Brayden Moore scored the one run for Bellevue on the basepaths.
Missing scores
Nocona’s games were canceled due to the girl’s basketball team playing at the state tournament at the same time. The Saint Jo softball team did not have a game scheduled for late last week.
To read the full story, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.
SPORTS
Bowie baseball/softball roundup
The Bowie Jackrabbits played well during three days of at their hosted American Cancer Society tournament last week.
The Jackrabbits went 3-1 overall as the team picked up wins in competitive games, blowouts and in between.
Bowie first played Peaster to start the tournament. It was a back and forth game, with the Jackrabbits up 2-0 before the Greyhounds scored six runs in the third inning.
Bowie was trailing 8-5 heading into what would be the final inning when the team took advantage of fielding mistakes to score four runs to win the game 9-8.
Edmond DeLeon led the team with two RBIs while Hunter Rodriguez, Troy Kesey and Rayder Mann drove in one run each.
The second game of the tournament against Whitesboro was much different. Bowie scored every inning and won 10-0 after only three and half innings.
Kesey hit a triple and drove in three runs to lead the team. Tucker Jones also hit a triple and drove in two runs. DeLeon pitched all four innings and allowed only one hit and walked one batter while striking out five.
On the next day the Jackrabbits played a tough Muenster team. The Hornets took control, scoring four runs in the second inning.
Bowie answered with five runs combined in the second and third innings to take the lead before Muenster tied the score in the fourth inning. The Jackrabbits added one run each in the final two innings to get the win 7-5.
Cooper Hammer hit two doubles and drove in two runs to lead the team. Boston Farris, Will Cross, Case Curry and DeLeon each drove in a run. Trae Seigler pitched four innings and allowed two runs, zero earned, while striking out three and allowing five hits.
On the final day of the tournament, Bowie got punched in the mouth against Van. After two scoreless innings, the Vandals scored in the remaining four innings. While the Jackrabbits drew four walks, the team only finished with two hits and were shut out. Van won 11-0.
Bowie softball
The Bowie Lady Rabbits had a tough tournament at Iowa Park during the weekend ahead of the start of district play.
The Lady Rabbits went 0-4-2 during the three days of games.
Bowie first played Windthorst in a game that ended in an unsatisfying 7-7 tie after four innings. Sage Gossett led the team with two RBIs while Imala Walker and Victoria Cox each drove in one run.
On the mound Kaylie Kinney allowed three earned runs while striking out five and walking six batters.
The next game that day was not pleasant as Muenster won 14-0 in three innings. The Lady Hornets scored all of their runs in the first inning and the Lady Rabbits could not muster up any type of offense besides drawing two walks.
The next day started better. Bowie was up most of the game against Archer City and led 4-1 heading into what would be the final inning in the sixth. There, the Lady Cats scored three runs to tie the game up at 4-4. The Lady Rabbits could not respond and the game ended in another tie.
Walker and Britt each drove in one run each. Kinney allowed three earned runs on six hits while she struck out seven batters.
The next game against Borger was another one to forget. Bowie lost 10-0 after five innings. The Lady Rabbits had three hits and drew one walk as offense was hard to come by while the defense committed five fielding errors.
The final day of the tournament started against West Plains. While Bowie lost 12-5, there were some bright moments for the team on offense. Britt led the team with two RBIs while Walker and Serenity Klump each drove in one run. Klump also had a team high three hits, with two of them being doubles as she scored each time she got on base.
The tournament ended against Caprock in another game the Lady Rabbits will hope to forget. The Longhorns won 15-0 after three innings. Bowie’s offense had one hit and drew one walk, while the defense committed five fielding errors and Caprock had 15 hits.
To read the full story, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.
SPORTS
Bowie boys golf finish 14th at big tournament in Glen Rose
The Bowie Jackrabbits boy’s golf team 1 competed with some of the best 4A-6A teams in the state at the Squaw Valley course in Glen Rose on March 1-2.
Despite competing against mostly larger schools, the Jackrabbits finished 14th overall out of 30 teams at the tournament.
With Bowie trying to make it back to state after a third place finish, Coach Matthew Miller wants to push this team by competing in tougher tournaments and courses this season.
“I knew going to that tournament we had to play the very best we are capable of just to medal,” Miller said. “There’s a method to the madness. I want to push these guys against better people and better golf courses. The mental part is such a big side of the game and we are getting to see people who can play and we have to learn not to be intimidated by that.”
Both days the conditions were excellent according to Miller and while the team scores were consistent each day, 324 the first day and 322 the second day, some players individual scores were up and down.
Zac Harris had the lowest scores overall, shooting 76-79. Cy Egenbacher was next shooting 83-76.
Hunter Lea and Hunter Fluitt had vastly different days.
Lea shot 77-87 while Fluitt shot 88-80 during the two rounds.
Rayder Mann shot 90-94 both days, but his scores did not count towards the team total as it only calculates the team’s lowest four scores each day.
Andrew Sandhoff competed individually as a medalist, with his scores not counting towards the team’s total, and did well, shooting 79-82.
To read the full story, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.
Trending
-
NEWS1 year ago
2 hurt, 1 jailed after shooting incident north of Nocona
-
NEWS4 months ago
Suspect indicted, jailed in Tia Hutson murder
-
NEWS11 months ago
SO investigating possible murder/suicide
-
NEWS1 year ago
Wreck takes the life of BHS teen, 16
-
NEWS7 months ago
Murder unsolved – 1 year later Tia Hutson’s family angry, frustrated with no arrest
-
NEWS10 months ago
Sheriff’s office called out to infant’s death
-
NEWS1 year ago
Bowie Police face three-hour standoff after possible domestic fight
-
NEWS1 year ago
Driver stopped by a man running into the street, robbed at knifepoint