Bowie Trustees will be asked about Johnson Lake’s future

Bowie Independent School District Trustees will meet in regular session at 5:30 p.m. on March 18 in the board room at 404 E. Williams.

An executive session is scheduled to discuss purchase, exchange, lease or value of real property. Superintendent Blake Enlow said it has been several years since the use of the lake east of the high school property has been discussed, and there have been rumors and questions, so he would like to get some board input on the topic.

The property and its future may be on people’s mind as the Victron Company prepares to start construction on a convenience store and gas station, that will reportedly include a Starbucks and a Taco Bell. The store will be at the corner of Farm-to-Market 1125 and U.S. Highway 287 north, which is adjacent to that lake land.

In the past there have been discussions about it becoming a park, but a drowning of a high school student six years ago pushed the lake to the back burner. The school district may not be willing to take on as well as the cost of creating and maintaining a park.

There is only one action item, approval of the 2024-25 instruction calendar. The district is expected, based on public surveys going to continue with the four-day school week.

Assistant Superintendent Lee Ann Farris will provide information on Texas Essential Knowledge and Skills certification, instruction materials, an interim assessment update and board goals update. Campus principal and the financial director will offer their monthly reports. Finance Director Paula Peterson will also provide information on funding, values and budget development.