NEWS
Water line costs through grant skyrocket
By BARBARA GREEN
[email protected]
Bowie City Councilors accepted the low bidder to replace water lines in the area of Wichita and Hutchinson streets, approved the purchase of lighting for a pickleball court and a request for money out of the infrastructure fund to lay a waterline in Al Jo area.
Before getting into the agenda Mayor Gaylynn Burris presented Stony Lowrance, public works director, with an award from the Texas Asphalt Pavement Association for outstanding achievement in quality construction of asphalt pavement for the Bowie Municipal Airport when it received new runaways in 2022.
New business
As with many state grant projects the application process is a long way from the bid acceptance, and in this instance the price skyrocketed.
Michael Tibbetts, Hayter Engineering, explained the original application was made two years ago. The grant was not funded, but then some more money became available and it was funded. Bids were opened in February.
“We were concerned the bids might come in over budget. We therefore designed the project with seven stand-alone street segments to allow us to select a combination of segments that would come closest to our budget ($301,268), while still meeting Texas Department of Agriculture requirements for benefitting at least 51% low to moderate income residences,” explained Tibbetts.
Seven bids were received and their range was wide from $819,345.50 to $2,005,03.
Read the full story in the weekend Bowie News.
NEWS
Bowie Trustees will be asked about Johnson Lake’s future
Bowie Independent School District Trustees will meet in regular session at 5:30 p.m. on March 18 in the board room at 404 E. Williams.
An executive session is scheduled to discuss purchase, exchange, lease or value of real property. Superintendent Blake Enlow said it has been several years since the use of the lake east of the high school property has been discussed, and there have been rumors and questions, so he would like to get some board input on the topic.
The property and its future may be on people’s mind as the Victron Company prepares to start construction on a convenience store and gas station, that will reportedly include a Starbucks and a Taco Bell. The store will be at the corner of Farm-to-Market 1125 and U.S. Highway 287 north, which is adjacent to that lake land.
In the past there have been discussions about it becoming a park, but a drowning of a high school student six years ago pushed the lake to the back burner. The school district may not be willing to take on as well as the cost of creating and maintaining a park.
There is only one action item, approval of the 2024-25 instruction calendar. The district is expected, based on public surveys going to continue with the four-day school week.
Assistant Superintendent Lee Ann Farris will provide information on Texas Essential Knowledge and Skills certification, instruction materials, an interim assessment update and board goals update. Campus principal and the financial director will offer their monthly reports. Finance Director Paula Peterson will also provide information on funding, values and budget development.
NEWS
Concrete work changes face of Nelson Street drainage project
NEWS
Nocona looking at selling subdivision lots
The annual financial report for 2022-23 will be placed on a future agenda of the Nocona City Council after the outside auditor was ill and unable to make the presentation.
City Secretary Revell Hardison said she anticipated it would be on the April meeting.
City Manager Lynn Henley sought direction from the council on 14 lots of city parkland that were never sold back in 2001 and 2002. These lots are located south of the hospital and east of the golf course. They are part of city parkland that created the golf course. Some of the lots were sold and developed with houses near the hospital in Indians Oaks phase one, but these lots in question were never sold.
Mayor Robert Fenoglio said with a shortage of new homes in the city, it may be good to see if there is some interest and the city could possibly put them up for sale.
Read the full story in the weekend Bowie News.
