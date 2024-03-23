Fatality accident leads to citizens’ safety petition to TxDOT

The Wise County Commissioner’s Court approved a resolution Monday calling on the Texas Department of Transportation to identify and complete immediate safety improvements at and near the vicinity of an intersection of U.S. 81/287 and County Road 2395. A citizen’s petition seeking changes also is being circulated.

This was the site of a fatality accident on March 9 that took the life of Jeffrey Taylor, 44, Sunset. The Wise County Messenger reported Taylor was killed when his 2022 FM Sierra pickup struck the utility trailer of a 202 Freightliner Cascadia semi-truck driven by Singh Loveprett, Ozone Park, NY. Taylor’s truck hit the tractor-trailer rig at the crossover near CR 2395, just south of the restaurant Punjabi Dhabba.

This recent wreck has further heightened safety concerns expressed by local residents. Quint Burks, pastor of New Vision Ministries, which sits adjacent to the highway crossover, told the Messenger staff this area has always been an issue, but added since the restaurant and truck stop were built north of the crossover it has gotten more dangerous with many near misses. Burks said the truck traffic is causing congestion and with limited visibility at the hill of the highway this is seen as a problem spot by local residents.

A spokesperson for the Texas Department of Transportation told the Messenger staff the wreck is under investigation and depending on the outcome TxDOT will perform a traffic and engineering study of the location to determine if additional safety measures are needed.

The county resolution states this area has been “an ongoing hazard, especially related to commercial truck traffic.” The court and community would like to have the area studied and improved to prevent future deaths, injuries and accidents.

That March 9 fatality wreck resulted in a petition and a public outcry for changes at the entrances and exits of the truck stop. It had more than 2,000 signatures earlier this week reported the Messenger.

Taylor’s funeral service was on march 17 at Crossroads Church in Decatur. He was born in Houston to Raymond and Judy Taylor and graduated from Spring Woods High in 1997. He graduated from Southwestern University in Georgetown with a degree in business in 2001. Taylor operated his own audio, video and lighting production company, Taylor Pro Audio, which worked with churches, businesses and events across Texas and surrounding states. Taylor also acted as operations manager for Petra Coatings.

The 44-year-old and his wife Sara made their home in the Sunset area, with their children Callum and Evan. His parents Raymond and Judy Taylor reside in Alvord along with other family members.