Fatality accident leads to citizens’ safety petition to TxDOT
The Wise County Commissioner’s Court approved a resolution Monday calling on the Texas Department of Transportation to identify and complete immediate safety improvements at and near the vicinity of an intersection of U.S. 81/287 and County Road 2395. A citizen’s petition seeking changes also is being circulated.
This was the site of a fatality accident on March 9 that took the life of Jeffrey Taylor, 44, Sunset. The Wise County Messenger reported Taylor was killed when his 2022 FM Sierra pickup struck the utility trailer of a 202 Freightliner Cascadia semi-truck driven by Singh Loveprett, Ozone Park, NY. Taylor’s truck hit the tractor-trailer rig at the crossover near CR 2395, just south of the restaurant Punjabi Dhabba.
This recent wreck has further heightened safety concerns expressed by local residents. Quint Burks, pastor of New Vision Ministries, which sits adjacent to the highway crossover, told the Messenger staff this area has always been an issue, but added since the restaurant and truck stop were built north of the crossover it has gotten more dangerous with many near misses. Burks said the truck traffic is causing congestion and with limited visibility at the hill of the highway this is seen as a problem spot by local residents.
A spokesperson for the Texas Department of Transportation told the Messenger staff the wreck is under investigation and depending on the outcome TxDOT will perform a traffic and engineering study of the location to determine if additional safety measures are needed.
The county resolution states this area has been “an ongoing hazard, especially related to commercial truck traffic.” The court and community would like to have the area studied and improved to prevent future deaths, injuries and accidents.
That March 9 fatality wreck resulted in a petition and a public outcry for changes at the entrances and exits of the truck stop. It had more than 2,000 signatures earlier this week reported the Messenger.
Taylor’s funeral service was on march 17 at Crossroads Church in Decatur. He was born in Houston to Raymond and Judy Taylor and graduated from Spring Woods High in 1997. He graduated from Southwestern University in Georgetown with a degree in business in 2001. Taylor operated his own audio, video and lighting production company, Taylor Pro Audio, which worked with churches, businesses and events across Texas and surrounding states. Taylor also acted as operations manager for Petra Coatings.
The 44-year-old and his wife Sara made their home in the Sunset area, with their children Callum and Evan. His parents Raymond and Judy Taylor reside in Alvord along with other family members.
Forestburg ISD to offer two bond proposals
By BARBARA GREEN
It has been 30 years since there were any major additions or improvements made at Forestburg School, and despite three past bond election failures, the district will ask voters to consider a pair of separate bond proposals in a May 4 election.
Community information meetings are scheduled for April 2 at 6:30 p.m. and April 13 at 9 a.m., both at the Forestburg Community Center. Information also can be viewed at forestburgisd.net/634587_3.
The most recent bond election for FISD was in 2018 when it failed 301-195 as the district asked for $1,790,000 for several vehicles including four busses and numerous infrastructure improvements including lighting, cafeteria, flooring, fire alarm system, school safety door entry, a new server and asphalt for the parking lots.
The last major construction occurred 29 years ago when fire destroyed the 1937 building in 1995 and it was rebuilt. There have been some minor improvements and additions, such as the tennis courts and football field, but much of the field was done with private donations.
Back in January and February the board approved calling for a bond election following extensive work since last October by a long-range facility committee. Its members include staff, students, business owners, newer residents and longer term community members and a few board members.
Superintendent Jason Briles said the group worked hard to determine the needs and what would fit best to fill those needs.
Bowie City Council meeting cancelled
The regular Bowie City Council meeting set for March 18 has been cancelled. The council’s next meeting is April 8.
Nocona Council accepts mowing, roofing bids
Members of the Nocona City Council accepted bids on two services and heard a request as the building commission during a brief called meeting on March 19.
One bid was received for a new roof at the Nocona Public Library. City Secretary Revell Hardison said the council selected Booe Roofing for $27,727.68. She noted the company had done roof work for the city in the past. The repairs are being funded through a grant from the Priddy Foundation.
Three bids were received for mowing and weed eating the city cemetery, with the low bidder, Jacky Hill an Brysen Hill selected as the low bidder at a cost of $1,800 each time it is mowed.
Acting as the building commission, the council heard from Johnathan Fenoglio as he asked for additional time to bring a property up to code at 201 W. Cherry Street. Hardison said the property has through several owners and is presently owned by Jeffrey and Penny Cable, as there have been efforts to get the property into compliance.
Fenoglio said he can have it into code by the end of the year after starting in June. The council allowed the time requested.
