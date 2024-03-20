NEWS
No action taken on Johnson Lake site near BHS
No action was taken after a discussion of Johnson Lake during executive session with the Bowie Independent School District Board of Trustees, but Superintendent Blake Enlow said he feels the board input provided him with direction on the property.
The executive session item listed real estate purchase, lease, value or exchange as the topics. Enlow said late last week there had been some interest in the property as well as rumors and questions in the community, so he hoped to resolve some of that with board comment. He plans to move forward with those directives, but would not elaborate on the closed session discussion.
The 2024-25 school calendar was accepted by the board and will continue the four-day week format with only a few changes. Enlow said the committee tried to incorporate some of the concerns voiced by staff and parents, and they also tried to be consistent with Fridays off.
The first day of school will be Aug. 7 and the last day May 22.
Montague County receives draft permit for wastewater plant
Montague County has received a draft permit for its planned municipal wastewater facility.
The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality earlier in March informed county officials the executive director had completed the technical review of the application and prepared a draft permit.
If approved the permit will establish the conditions under which the facility must operate.
The permit and application are available for viewing at the courthouse annex in the county judge’s office.
Montague County has applied for a new Texas Pollutant Discharge Elimination System to authorize the discharge of treated domestic wastewater at a daily average flow not to exceed 10,000 gallons per day. The county application was made on July 10, 2023.
Duncan man dies in one-vehicle crash
A 19-year-old Duncan, OK man was killed in a one-vehicle accident near Stoneburg Saturday night.
The wreck occurred at 6:50 p.m. on March 16 .5 miles south of Stoneburg on U.S. Highway 81. Staff of the Department of Public Safety said the preliminary investigation shows the Ford F-150 driven by Noah P. Spaulding was traveling north on U.S. 81.
The driver attempted to pass a semi-truck, but lost control in the rain. The trooper said Spaulding’s vehicle left the road in a side skid, then vaulted into the bar ditch causing it to roll. The driver was unrestrained.
Spaulding was transported to Nocona General Hospital and later to United Regional, where he was pronounced deceased.
Water line costs through grant skyrocket
By BARBARA GREEN
[email protected]
Bowie City Councilors accepted the low bidder to replace water lines in the area of Wichita and Hutchinson streets, approved the purchase of lighting for a pickleball court and a request for money out of the infrastructure fund to lay a waterline in Al Jo area.
Before getting into the agenda Mayor Gaylynn Burris presented Stony Lowrance, public works director, with an award from the Texas Asphalt Pavement Association for outstanding achievement in quality construction of asphalt pavement for the Bowie Municipal Airport when it received new runaways in 2022.
New business
As with many state grant projects the application process is a long way from the bid acceptance, and in this instance the price skyrocketed.
Michael Tibbetts, Hayter Engineering, explained the original application was made two years ago. The grant was not funded, but then some more money became available and it was funded. Bids were opened in February.
“We were concerned the bids might come in over budget. We therefore designed the project with seven stand-alone street segments to allow us to select a combination of segments that would come closest to our budget ($301,268), while still meeting Texas Department of Agriculture requirements for benefitting at least 51% low to moderate income residences,” explained Tibbetts.
Seven bids were received and their range was wide from $819,345.50 to $2,005,03.
