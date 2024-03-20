No action taken on Johnson Lake site near BHS

No action was taken after a discussion of Johnson Lake during executive session with the Bowie Independent School District Board of Trustees, but Superintendent Blake Enlow said he feels the board input provided him with direction on the property.

The executive session item listed real estate purchase, lease, value or exchange as the topics. Enlow said late last week there had been some interest in the property as well as rumors and questions in the community, so he hoped to resolve some of that with board comment. He plans to move forward with those directives, but would not elaborate on the closed session discussion.

The 2024-25 school calendar was accepted by the board and will continue the four-day week format with only a few changes. Enlow said the committee tried to incorporate some of the concerns voiced by staff and parents, and they also tried to be consistent with Fridays off.

The first day of school will be Aug. 7 and the last day May 22.

