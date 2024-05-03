Connect with us

NEWS

Preliminary election results for contested county races

Published

1 hour ago

on

Results with 10 of 10 precincts report

Precinct 1 commissioner

Roy Darden – 572

Charles King – 310

Gerald Upton – 60

97th District Attorney (Montague County results only )

Casey Hall – 1,092

Katie Boggeman – 2,651

The other counties in the 97th district also report Boggeman has unseated DA Hall. Boggeman took 65% of the Archer County voters and 80% in Clay County with 71% in Montague County for an overall voter average of 72%.

ALL RESULTS UNOFFICIAL UNTIL CANVASSED

Results with 9 of 10 precincts reporting

Precinct 1 commissioner

Roy Darden – 538

Charles King – 299

Gerald Upton – 57

97th District Attorney (Montague County results alone)

Casey Hal, 981

Katie Boggeman – 2,646

RESULTS WITH ONE OF 10 PRECINCTS REPORTING

Precinct 1 commissioner

Roy Darden – incumbent – 276

Charles King – 29

George Upton – 22

97th District Attorney

Casey Hall – incumbent – 535

Katie Boggeman – 1,556

ALL RESULTS UNOFFICIAL UNTIL POLLED BY COMMISSIONER’S COURT

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NEWS

New Bowie electric bucket truck finally arrives

Published

11 hours ago

on

03/05/2024

By

The new City of Bowie electric bucket truck was shown off at last week’s Bowie City Council meeting. Councilor TJay McEwen took a look inside after the meeting. The electric crew had to leave early for a call behind Bowie Plaza where they worked on a problem at the power pole. The truck was ordered almost two years ago and finally arrived. (News photos by Barbara Green)

Continue Reading

NEWS

Primary election day is tomorrow, March 5

Published

1 day ago

on

03/04/2024

By

  • The election polls will be open at the following locations from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday. See sample ballots at the polling location or at the county website co.montague.tx.us.
  • VOTING LOCATIONS
  • Montague County Annex Community
    Room, 11339 State Hwy. 59
  • H.J. Justin Building, 100 Clay, Nocona
  • Saint Jo Civic Center,
    101 E. Boggess
  • Bowie Senior Citizens Center,
    501 Pelham
  • Tales ‘N’ Trails Museum,
    1522 U.S. Hwy. 82E
  • Bowie Public Library, 301 Walnut
  • Forestburg Community Center,
    16617 FM 455
  • Sunset City Hall, 119 FM 1749
  • Ringgold Fire Hall,
    17832 U.S. Hwy. 81N
  • Valley View Baptist Church,
    6159 FM 103
Continue Reading

NEWS

Primary election day on Tuesday

Published

3 days ago

on

03/02/2024

By

Party primary election day is finally here on March 5 as Texas voters select national, state and local leaders, who will in turn face off against any party opposition in November.
Many voters will be happy to see the end of candidate calls, fliers and tv commercials come to an end. Area political forums also have seen the sparks fly among the prospects. However, campaigning will fire back up as runoffs get underway.
Early voting was coming to an end on Friday with 1,841 voting early as of 1 p.m.
Early balloting was different this year with expanded hours including weekend voting last Saturday and Sunday, and extended hours from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. during the last week.
In the party primaries a voter must select a party in which to cast a ballot. In the event of a runoff, the voter can only vote in that party’s runoffs.
Locations for voting on Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. will be as follows: Montague County Courthouse annex in Montague, H.J. Justin Building in Nocona, Saint Jo Civic Center, Bowie Senior Citizens Center, Tales ‘N’ Trails Museum, Bowie Public Library, Forestburg Community Center, Sunset City Hall, Ringgold Fire Hall and Valley View Baptist Church. For specific addresses see the adjacent chart.

See more on the election in the weekend Bowie News.

Continue Reading
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad

Trending