Preliminary election results for contested county races
Results with 10 of 10 precincts report
Precinct 1 commissioner
Roy Darden – 572
Charles King – 310
Gerald Upton – 60
97th District Attorney (Montague County results only )
Casey Hall – 1,092
Katie Boggeman – 2,651
The other counties in the 97th district also report Boggeman has unseated DA Hall. Boggeman took 65% of the Archer County voters and 80% in Clay County with 71% in Montague County for an overall voter average of 72%.
ALL RESULTS UNOFFICIAL UNTIL CANVASSED
New Bowie electric bucket truck finally arrives
The new City of Bowie electric bucket truck was shown off at last week’s Bowie City Council meeting. Councilor TJay McEwen took a look inside after the meeting. The electric crew had to leave early for a call behind Bowie Plaza where they worked on a problem at the power pole. The truck was ordered almost two years ago and finally arrived. (News photos by Barbara Green)
Primary election day is tomorrow, March 5
- The election polls will be open at the following locations from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday. See sample ballots at the polling location or at the county website co.montague.tx.us.
- VOTING LOCATIONS
- Montague County Annex Community
Room, 11339 State Hwy. 59
- H.J. Justin Building, 100 Clay, Nocona
- Saint Jo Civic Center,
101 E. Boggess
- Bowie Senior Citizens Center,
501 Pelham
- Tales ‘N’ Trails Museum,
1522 U.S. Hwy. 82E
- Bowie Public Library, 301 Walnut
- Forestburg Community Center,
16617 FM 455
- Sunset City Hall, 119 FM 1749
- Ringgold Fire Hall,
17832 U.S. Hwy. 81N
- Valley View Baptist Church,
6159 FM 103
Primary election day on Tuesday
Party primary election day is finally here on March 5 as Texas voters select national, state and local leaders, who will in turn face off against any party opposition in November.
Many voters will be happy to see the end of candidate calls, fliers and tv commercials come to an end. Area political forums also have seen the sparks fly among the prospects. However, campaigning will fire back up as runoffs get underway.
Early voting was coming to an end on Friday with 1,841 voting early as of 1 p.m.
Early balloting was different this year with expanded hours including weekend voting last Saturday and Sunday, and extended hours from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. during the last week.
In the party primaries a voter must select a party in which to cast a ballot. In the event of a runoff, the voter can only vote in that party’s runoffs.
Locations for voting on Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. will be as follows: Montague County Courthouse annex in Montague, H.J. Justin Building in Nocona, Saint Jo Civic Center, Bowie Senior Citizens Center, Tales ‘N’ Trails Museum, Bowie Public Library, Forestburg Community Center, Sunset City Hall, Ringgold Fire Hall and Valley View Baptist Church. For specific addresses see the adjacent chart.
See more on the election in the weekend Bowie News.
