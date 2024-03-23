COUNTY LIFE
‘Rev’ of the 1966 Bronco engine brings smile to local man
By BARBARA GREEN
[email protected]
Sam Schaffer has had a passion for the Ford Bronco since he was a teenager, especially the original 1966 model, which he says “has style and character.”
He has owned several during his 63 years, but an original 1966 model he could restore remained elusive until four or five years ago when his wife, Leilani, heard about one on Trade Fair. The white Bronco was not running then and its interior is a little worse for wear, but the exterior doesn’t look bad for its age with no major rusty holes.
The path to getting this vehicle back up and running was supposed to be a “retirement project” with his daughter Jeileigh, a junior at Bowie High School. Sam saw them working on the engine together, picking out the interior and eventually painting it the perfect color of blue; however, life often has other plans. The road diverged as the new retiree was diagnosed with Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, known as ALS and often called Lou Gehrig’s disease.
This devastating disease has no cure and its exact cause is unknown as it attacks each of its victims differently. It is a neuro-motor disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord, that cause the person to lose muscle control.
Read the full feature in the weekend Bowie News.
Top photo – Sam Schaffer with Billy Shoefstall, senior technician at Kory Hooks inside the Bronco after it was turned on at the reveal for Sam. (Courtesy photos)
COUNTY LIFE
Nocona tops Lone Star Cup for 2A as of March 14
Nocona High School is in first place in the 2A University Interscholastic League Lone Star Cup standings as of March 14.
Standings include cross country, marching band, military marching band, volleyball, robotics BEST, football, Congress, Spirit, film and basketball.
Nocona High is at the top of the standings with 39 points with Martin’s Mill nipping at it just behind at 35 points. The remainder of the top 10 listed in order include: Tolar, 34; Muenster, 33; Thrall, 32; New Home and Timpson, each with 31; Goldthwaite, Hamilton, Lipan, Plains and Tenaha, each at 30 points.
In the 1A schools Saint Jo High is number 18 with 24 points along with Blum, D’Hanis, Eula, Graford, Harrold, Miami and Wildorado.
COUNTY LIFE
Easter egg hunts fill March 30
With one week to Easter, egg hunts are being planned across the county. Here are a few reported to The Bowie News.
March 23 – 11 a.m., Mary Beckham Davis Park in downtown Nocona. Free hunt hosted by Nocona General Hospital and Nocona Lions Club. Three children’s age groups. Easter bunny and prize eggs.
March 28 – Advanced Rehabilitation and Healthcare – Arrive at 4:30 p.m. and hunt at 4:45 p.m. For children ages 0-12. The home is at 700 W. U.S. Highway 287 South.
March 30 – 11 a.m., Bowie soccer fields. Divided by age groups. Easter bunny visit and prize eggs. Hosted by Lighthouse church.
March 30 – 11 a.m., St. Peter Lutheran Church egg hunt, 100 W. Houston.
March 30 – 3-5 p.m., Montague County Cowboy Church, west of Montague 3-4 p.m. games and 4-5 p.m. Easter story and egg hunt.
COUNTY LIFE
Vera Bell to celebrate her 101st birthday
Vera Bell Lawson will celebrate her 101st birthday with a special party at Edwards Public Library in Henrietta at 4 p.m. on March 21.
Clay County Judge Mike Campbell said county officials joins State Senator Drew Springer in celebrating her birthday at the library located at 210 W. Gilbert. Campbell will present Lawson with a Texas Senate Resolution for her birthday from Springer.
While Lawson resides in Bowie, she was born in Clay County and graduated Bellevue High School in 1940. She married Louis A. Lawson on Feb. 14, 1942. They were married and raised a family of four children, all girls.
After World War II they started their homestead in Vashti, and as the family grew Louis built a house for them in Bowie. The devoted mother and wife worked 20 years as a seamstress at the Howard Wolfe factory in Bowie. She also has been a dedicated community volunteer at her church, Bowie hospital, nursing homes, VFW Ladies Auxiliary and other organizations. Today she still actively volunteers at God’s Table, a food ministry at her church, First Freewill Baptist.
