Volleyball Roundup
Saint Jo
The Saint Jo Lady Panthers had a tough start to their season earlier in the week, playing three matches on Monday and Tuesday.
The Lady Panthers went 1-2, playing teams both its own size and much bigger in order to challenge themselves.
With Saint Jo featuring an experienced senior core with big aspirations this season, it is important for Coach Kelly Skidmore the team is properly tested during its pre-district schedule.
The Lady Panthers started with playing a team its own size, Perrin-Whitt, on Monday. Saint Jo took care of business, winning in straight sets with score being 25-17, 25-7 and 25-16.
On Tuesday things were a bit tougher. Playing against the newly opened Wichita Falls Memorial school, which is classified as 5A, the Lady Panthers did not do as well.
Saint Jo competed well, but lost in straight sets with score being 25-21, 25-16 and 25-18 in favor of the Lady Mavericks.
The Lady Panthers then got another big test playing 2A Lindsay, which is a traditional regional power. Saint Jo struggled more in the match as the Lady Knights won 25-18, 25-10 and 25-15.
Nocona
The Nocona Lady Indians got a tough lesson in their opening game of the season at Henrietta on Tuesday.
The Lady Cats came back to win in five sets 3-2, as the Lady Indians fell despite being up 2-1 at one point.
Nocona comes into the season with high expectations after a season advancing to the regional final. Despite graduating some key starters, a good experienced core still remains to keep the expectations to the moon.
Playing a tough 3A Henrietta program that is a fixture in the playoffs on the road is one way to challenge the team early.
The Lady Indians won the first set of the match by the narrowest of margins 25-23. The Lady Cats bounced back to tie the match after winning set two 25-19.
Nocona took the lead as the third set was another that came down to the wire at the end. The Lady Indians pulled it off, winning 26-24 to go up 2-1.
Unfortunately, Henrietta went on a tear in the final two sets. The Lady Cats won the fourth set 25-12 to force a fifth and final set. Henrietta pulled away there as well, winning 15-8 to win the match 3-2.
Forestburg
The Forestburg Lady Horns lost at Chico on Tuesday to start off their season.
The Lady Dragons won in straight sets 3-0 against the Lady Horns.
Forestburg is hoping to build off its playoff win last season even though it graduated several key front court players. There is still some core members from that team and a good young core that is hoping it can take that result and run with it.
Playing against a 2A Chico team to start the season, the Lady Horns are not where they want to be yet. The Lady Dragons won with set scores 25-16, 25-6 and 25-15.
Missing scores
I am missing scores from Bellevue and Gold-Burg coaches from games played earlier in the week.
Bowie volleyball crushes Bryson 3-0
The Bowie Lady Rabbits opened their season with a dominant win against Bryson at home on Tuesday night.
The Lady Rabbits won in straight sets 3-0 against the Cowgirls as Bowie starts to work through its biggest early season challenge, figuring out its rotation.
The Lady Rabbits come into this season with only three varsity returners on its roster as the rest of the team gets up to speed.
New players at key positions like setter and libero as well as finding out certain players roles and what combinations of players go with each other are all still being figured out.
The good news is despite all of those things still needing to be solved, Bowie still took it to a 1A team like it is supposed to do.
Bryson has had great recent success as a solid playoff team up until struggling last year.
The Lady Rabbits jumped out to a 10-5 lead in the first set, but let their guard down a bit to allow the Cowgirls to come back and tie it 15-15.
Bowie rebounded and closed the first set on a 10-2 run to win 25-17.
The second set saw the Lady Rabbits lead most of the way again, leading 18-12.
Bryson won five straight points to cut the lead to one point 18-17, but that stretch was as close as the team got to turning things around. Bowie went 7-4 the rest of the way to win the second set 25-21 to go up 2-0.
The third set saw the Lady Rabbits again go out to a big lead at the start and mid-game, up 19-11.
This time, there would be no comeback attempt from the Cowgirls as Bowie shut the door to win the set easily 25-14 and the match 3-0.
Bowie Volleyball Interview
I watched a lot of Olympic track
The 2024 Summer Olympics are now officially over and there was a lot to celebrate.
Frankly too much for any one column, so I am going to write about the events that I watched in the second week, which was full of track and field athletes getting their moment in the sun.
Not everyone gets track and field which is beyond me. These are the fastest athletes at every distance, the highest and longest jumping, the most specifically skilled in any sport. I love to marvel at athletic freaks of nature when I watch sports and track and field has those in spades in almost every event.
There is a debate among pro athletes that track and field athletes are the overall best athletes which I won’t get into, but they deserve to get the spotlight for one week once every four years, if not more.
Also, the American track team earned the most of any team at the Olympics with 34 total medals including 14 gold. I won’t recap all, but here are the events and athletes that stuck out to me.
The week started with the sprinters, seeing who would be crowned the fastest man and women alive in the 100 meter race.
The USA had two sprinters who came in with potential to take the gold for the first time in many years.
The women had Sha’Carri Richardson, who went to high school at Dallas Carter and had been denied going to the last Olympics after testing positive for marijuana after winning the USA trials. She is known for being very stylish, though it was toned down for this Olympics.
The men had Noah Lyles, who had graduated from just running the equally fast 200 meters to also running in the 100 meters. He is an animated showman and also a big nerd, racing with a Yu-Gi-Oh! trading card tucked away he would then show the camera after wins.
It did not go Richardson’s way as she finished second. She earned a gold medal when she later anchored the 4×100 relay, coming back from second place to win the race.
For Lyles, it took a freeze photo and an explanation of what crosses the finish line first for people to realize he won the closest 100 meter final since 1980. He beat second place by five thousandth of a second.
It would not be all good for Lyles. His better event, the 200 meters, saw him finish third for a bronze medal. He revealed after the race he was dealing with a positive COVID-19 diagnosis, which dropped him out of two other relays.
Gabby Thomas was not as hyped coming in, running in the 200 meter race. Still, she won gold for the first time after getting bronze at the 2021 Olympics and silver at last year’s world championship.
Her emotion after winning could bring a smile to anyone’s face.
Grant Holloway was looking to cement his career with a gold in the men’s 110 meter hurdles. He got silver at the 2021 Olympics despite being a heavy favorite and has won all of the world championships since then. He came through to win it to secure his legacy while Daniel Roberts finished second.
In the men’s 400 meter race, Quincy Hall dug deep in the final straightaway to pass three guys in front of him to win the gold medal in a matter that was inspiring.
In the women’s long jump, Tara Davis-Woodhall won the event. The magic was watching her and her husband, Paralympian Hunter Woodhall, reaction and exchange after she had won. She then did a sand angel in the jumping pit.
On the opposite end of the spectrum, the middle and long distance runners from the USA had a great week. At any distance past 400 meters, America does not have a rich history of international success like some other countries do.
Arguably the sexiest of the long distance races is the 1,500 meter race, probably because it is the shortest.
Just short of one mile, every person had to be forced at some point in their life in PE to run, jog or walk a mile for time. It is the longest distance almost anybody can imagine jogging before things just get out of hand with the distances increasing.
It was supposed to be a showdown between Norwegian’s Jakob Ingebrigtsen and Great Britain’s Josh Kerr, who had been putting the other down in the press for a year leading up to the race.
Ingebrigtsen was the cocky defending Olympic champion in 2021 and Kerr had beaten him at the 2023 world championship.
Then the Americans crashed the party as Cole Hocker came from third place with his final kick, winning the race in Olympic record time and becoming only the third USA man to win gold in the event.
He was not the only American to medal as Yared Nuguse came from behind to edge Ingebrigsen for the bronze medal. It was the first time two Americans have taken medals in the event at the same Olympics.
The 1500 meter race was not the only event American distance runners did well in. Grant Fisher came back in both the 5,000 and 10,000 meter races to finish in bronze in both of them.
Then in the 3,000 meter steeplechase, where they add hurdles and a water work to the race, Kenneth Rooks made the bold but mad decision to take the lead and try to pull away at the beginning of the final lap despite his inexperience at the top level. He was caught on the final straight away by the defending gold medalist, but just held on to win the silver medal.
Of course, not all American track athletes were trying to win a gold for the first time. Several were defending champions and some of the all time greats doing what they do.
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone is so good at the 400 meter hurdles, there was only one runner in history who even had a chance to hang with her. She was in the race, Dutch athlete Femke Bol who made noise in the 4×400 relays for her country as well.
McLaughlin-Levrone blew not just Bol away, who did not have her best race, but the whole world as she set a world record despite no one being within a second and half of her. Fellow American Anna Crockrell got silver.
Then the men’s shot put saw all time great Ryan Crouser earn his third straight gold medal in the event. He came into the games not 100% because of an injury earlier this year, but he just gutted it out to still win.
Fellow countrymen Joe Kovacs finished behind him for the third straight Olympics as well, earning his third silver medal in the event.
To wrap it up, while he was not competing for USA, the American born Mondo Duplantis, who competes for Sweden for reasons, showed why he is the greatest pole vaulter of all time despite being just 24 years old.
He broke his own world record at the games of 6.25 meters or 20 feet and little more than five inches.
If you have never seen in person how high a pole vaulter can go in person, anything past 15 feet is scary high so 20 feet is insane to me.
While the most famous image of pole vaulting from the games was a slow motion video of someone’s appendage hitting the bar, I wish it was this moment.
I know I missed some track and field moments, especially from other countries. Also, while I would like to talk about the basketball tournament, this story is long enough as is.
What event did you like watching during week two of the Olympics? Leave a comment or send an email to [email protected].
