SPORTS
Volleyball Roundup
Nocona
The Nocona Lady Indians played in their first scrimmage last week at Sulphur Springs.
The Lady Indians went 4-2 overall after three days of playing.
Nocona first played against Greenville. The Lady Lions won both sets by the narrowest margin to win 2-0.
The Lady Indians bounced back the next game, easily beating Hughes Springs in both sets to win 2-0.
The second day saw Nocona first play Sulphur Bluff. The Lady Indians easily won both sets to win 2-0 before facing their toughest test against the tournament host.
It was the first match Nocona played in the tournament that went to three sets.
The Lady Indians won the first set 25-22 before the Lady Cats came back to win set two 25-18. The third set was the closest, with Nocona pulling out the win 26-24 to secure the match 2-1.
On the third and final day, the Lady Indians suffered a close loss to North Lamar. Both sets were competitive, but the Lady Panthers won in straight sets 2-0.
The final game of the tournament was against Prairieland. The first set went down to the wire, but Nocona won 26-24. The Lady Indians wrapped up the match in set two 25-20 to win the match 2-0.
Saint Jo
The Saint Jo Lady Panthers first tournament was at Whitesboro on Thursday and Saturday last week.
The Lady Panthers went 3-3 during the tournament, playing schools that are almost all bigger than them.
Saint Jo first played the tournament host and lost a tough match 2-1, with the third set being as close as it could have been.
Playing 4A Van Alstyne next, the Lady Panthers struggled to compete as they lost in straight sets 2-0.
Saint Jo ended the first day on top, winning against Pilot Point in straight sets 2-0.
The closing set went down to the wire which the Lady Panthers were able to win by the smallest margin.
The start of day two saw Saint Jo easily dispatch Leonard in straights sets 2-0 to get its tournament record back to even. That was right before Ponder sent the Lady Panthers back down, winning commandingly in straight sets 2-0.
Saint Jo ended the tournament by playing the Whitesboro JV team. The Lady Panthers, after competing well against the school’s varsity team, easily beat the JV team in straights sets 2-0 so they could go home with a 3-3 record.
Bowie
The Bowie Lady Rabbits had a tough first tournament at Burkburnett last week.
The Lady Rabbits went 1-4 as they are still trying to lock in roster spots and rotation after playing only one game before the tournament.
Playing schools like 5A Arlington Heights, 3A Childress and state-ranked 2A and 1A schools Windthorst and Harrold, Bowie had a good look at a lot of different levels of early season volleyball.
The Lady Rabbits could not find a win against those teams, but got the win against Seymour to go home with a victory.
Prairie Valley
The Prairie Valley Lady Bulldogs played their first game of the season at home against Chillicothe on Thursday night.
The Lady Bulldogs won in straight sets 3-0 against the Lady Eagles.
The team has an experienced senior core that recovered from early season trouble last season to end up finishing second in district and winning a playoff game.
With that in mind there are big expectations for this group to try and pick up where they left off.
Prairie Valley was the better team from the beginning and played like it in each set, winning by scores 25-13, 25-9 and 25-12.
Montague
The Montague Lady Eagles traveled to Bellevue for their first game of the season and came away victorious with the set scores 25-18 and 25-10.
Almost half of the Lady Eagles’ points came from aces as Maddie Travis and Sage Keck led with five aces each and Brylee and Lynlee Coffman each served up four. Travis and Lynlee led with four kills each while Brylee had five assists.
Montague is next scheduled to play at 4 p.m. on Aug. 29 against Wichita Christian.
Missing scores
The news is missing scores from Forestburg’s game late last week against Sacred Heart and Gold-Burg’s tournament results at Benjamin. Bellevue did not play late last week.
To read the full story, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.
SPORTS
Football Scrimmages
A Saint Jo receiver looks to real in a catch during the Panthers scrimmage against Newcastle/Strawn.
To see pictures from Bowie, Nocona, Saint Jo and Forestburg scrimmages, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.
For pictures from the Nocona scrimmage, click here https://www.dotphoto.com/go.asp?l=bnews1&AID=6865339&T=1
For pictures from the Saint Jo scrimmage, click here https://www.dotphoto.com/go.asp?l=bnews1&AID=6865340&T=1
SPORTS
Volleyball Roundup
Saint Jo
The Saint Jo Lady Panthers had a tough start to their season earlier in the week, playing three matches on Monday and Tuesday.
The Lady Panthers went 1-2, playing teams both its own size and much bigger in order to challenge themselves.
With Saint Jo featuring an experienced senior core with big aspirations this season, it is important for Coach Kelly Skidmore the team is properly tested during its pre-district schedule.
The Lady Panthers started with playing a team its own size, Perrin-Whitt, on Monday. Saint Jo took care of business, winning in straight sets with score being 25-17, 25-7 and 25-16.
On Tuesday things were a bit tougher. Playing against the newly opened Wichita Falls Memorial school, which is classified as 5A, the Lady Panthers did not do as well.
Saint Jo competed well, but lost in straight sets with score being 25-21, 25-16 and 25-18 in favor of the Lady Mavericks.
The Lady Panthers then got another big test playing 2A Lindsay, which is a traditional regional power. Saint Jo struggled more in the match as the Lady Knights won 25-18, 25-10 and 25-15.
Nocona
The Nocona Lady Indians got a tough lesson in their opening game of the season at Henrietta on Tuesday.
The Lady Cats came back to win in five sets 3-2, as the Lady Indians fell despite being up 2-1 at one point.
Nocona comes into the season with high expectations after a season advancing to the regional final. Despite graduating some key starters, a good experienced core still remains to keep the expectations to the moon.
Playing a tough 3A Henrietta program that is a fixture in the playoffs on the road is one way to challenge the team early.
The Lady Indians won the first set of the match by the narrowest of margins 25-23. The Lady Cats bounced back to tie the match after winning set two 25-19.
Nocona took the lead as the third set was another that came down to the wire at the end. The Lady Indians pulled it off, winning 26-24 to go up 2-1.
Unfortunately, Henrietta went on a tear in the final two sets. The Lady Cats won the fourth set 25-12 to force a fifth and final set. Henrietta pulled away there as well, winning 15-8 to win the match 3-2.
Forestburg
The Forestburg Lady Horns lost at Chico on Tuesday to start off their season.
The Lady Dragons won in straight sets 3-0 against the Lady Horns.
Forestburg is hoping to build off its playoff win last season even though it graduated several key front court players. There is still some core members from that team and a good young core that is hoping it can take that result and run with it.
Playing against a 2A Chico team to start the season, the Lady Horns are not where they want to be yet. The Lady Dragons won with set scores 25-16, 25-6 and 25-15.
Missing scores
I am missing scores from Bellevue and Gold-Burg coaches from games played earlier in the week.
To read the full story, pick up a copy of the weekend edition of the Bowie News.
SPORTS
Bowie volleyball crushes Bryson 3-0
The Bowie Lady Rabbits opened their season with a dominant win against Bryson at home on Tuesday night.
The Lady Rabbits won in straight sets 3-0 against the Cowgirls as Bowie starts to work through its biggest early season challenge, figuring out its rotation.
The Lady Rabbits come into this season with only three varsity returners on its roster as the rest of the team gets up to speed.
New players at key positions like setter and libero as well as finding out certain players roles and what combinations of players go with each other are all still being figured out.
The good news is despite all of those things still needing to be solved, Bowie still took it to a 1A team like it is supposed to do.
Bryson has had great recent success as a solid playoff team up until struggling last year.
The Lady Rabbits jumped out to a 10-5 lead in the first set, but let their guard down a bit to allow the Cowgirls to come back and tie it 15-15.
Bowie rebounded and closed the first set on a 10-2 run to win 25-17.
The second set saw the Lady Rabbits lead most of the way again, leading 18-12.
Bryson won five straight points to cut the lead to one point 18-17, but that stretch was as close as the team got to turning things around. Bowie went 7-4 the rest of the way to win the second set 25-21 to go up 2-0.
The third set saw the Lady Rabbits again go out to a big lead at the start and mid-game, up 19-11.
This time, there would be no comeback attempt from the Cowgirls as Bowie shut the door to win the set easily 25-14 and the match 3-0.
To read the full story, pick up a copy of the weekend edition of the Bowie News. For more pictures, click here https://www.dotphoto.com/go.asp?l=bnews1&AID=6865262&T=1
Trending
-
NEWS2 years ago
2 hurt, 1 jailed after shooting incident north of Nocona
-
NEWS9 months ago
Suspect indicted, jailed in Tia Hutson murder
-
NEWS1 year ago
SO investigating possible murder/suicide
-
NEWS2 years ago
Wreck takes the life of BHS teen, 16
-
NEWS1 year ago
Murder unsolved – 1 year later Tia Hutson’s family angry, frustrated with no arrest
-
NEWS1 year ago
Sheriff’s office called out to infant’s death
-
NEWS2 years ago
Bowie Police face three-hour standoff after possible domestic fight
-
NEWS2 years ago
Driver stopped by a man running into the street, robbed at knifepoint