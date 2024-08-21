Volleyball Roundup

Nocona

The Nocona Lady Indians played in their first scrimmage last week at Sulphur Springs.

The Lady Indians went 4-2 overall after three days of playing.

Nocona first played against Greenville. The Lady Lions won both sets by the narrowest margin to win 2-0.

The Lady Indians bounced back the next game, easily beating Hughes Springs in both sets to win 2-0.

The second day saw Nocona first play Sulphur Bluff. The Lady Indians easily won both sets to win 2-0 before facing their toughest test against the tournament host.

It was the first match Nocona played in the tournament that went to three sets.

The Lady Indians won the first set 25-22 before the Lady Cats came back to win set two 25-18. The third set was the closest, with Nocona pulling out the win 26-24 to secure the match 2-1.

On the third and final day, the Lady Indians suffered a close loss to North Lamar. Both sets were competitive, but the Lady Panthers won in straight sets 2-0.

The final game of the tournament was against Prairieland. The first set went down to the wire, but Nocona won 26-24. The Lady Indians wrapped up the match in set two 25-20 to win the match 2-0.

Saint Jo

The Saint Jo Lady Panthers first tournament was at Whitesboro on Thursday and Saturday last week.

The Lady Panthers went 3-3 during the tournament, playing schools that are almost all bigger than them.

Saint Jo first played the tournament host and lost a tough match 2-1, with the third set being as close as it could have been.

Playing 4A Van Alstyne next, the Lady Panthers struggled to compete as they lost in straight sets 2-0.

Saint Jo ended the first day on top, winning against Pilot Point in straight sets 2-0.

The closing set went down to the wire which the Lady Panthers were able to win by the smallest margin.

The start of day two saw Saint Jo easily dispatch Leonard in straights sets 2-0 to get its tournament record back to even. That was right before Ponder sent the Lady Panthers back down, winning commandingly in straight sets 2-0.

Saint Jo ended the tournament by playing the Whitesboro JV team. The Lady Panthers, after competing well against the school’s varsity team, easily beat the JV team in straights sets 2-0 so they could go home with a 3-3 record.

Bowie

The Bowie Lady Rabbits had a tough first tournament at Burkburnett last week.

The Lady Rabbits went 1-4 as they are still trying to lock in roster spots and rotation after playing only one game before the tournament.

Playing schools like 5A Arlington Heights, 3A Childress and state-ranked 2A and 1A schools Windthorst and Harrold, Bowie had a good look at a lot of different levels of early season volleyball.

The Lady Rabbits could not find a win against those teams, but got the win against Seymour to go home with a victory.

Prairie Valley

The Prairie Valley Lady Bulldogs played their first game of the season at home against Chillicothe on Thursday night.

The Lady Bulldogs won in straight sets 3-0 against the Lady Eagles.

The team has an experienced senior core that recovered from early season trouble last season to end up finishing second in district and winning a playoff game.

With that in mind there are big expectations for this group to try and pick up where they left off.

Prairie Valley was the better team from the beginning and played like it in each set, winning by scores 25-13, 25-9 and 25-12.

Montague

The Montague Lady Eagles traveled to Bellevue for their first game of the season and came away victorious with the set scores 25-18 and 25-10.

Almost half of the Lady Eagles’ points came from aces as Maddie Travis and Sage Keck led with five aces each and Brylee and Lynlee Coffman each served up four. Travis and Lynlee led with four kills each while Brylee had five assists.

Montague is next scheduled to play at 4 p.m. on Aug. 29 against Wichita Christian.

Missing scores

The news is missing scores from Forestburg’s game late last week against Sacred Heart and Gold-Burg’s tournament results at Benjamin. Bellevue did not play late last week.

