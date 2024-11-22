October 4, 1948 – November 20, 2024

BOWIE – William Donald Cleveland was born Oct. 4, 1948 in Bowie to Donald Dean and Betty Isabella Cleveland. He died Nov. 20, 2024 at age 76 at his home in Bowie.

A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Nov. 23 at First Baptist Church of Alvord with visitation at 9:30 a.m. Burial will be at Alvord Cemetery.

One of his treasures in life was growing up in Post Oak with his sister, Marsha, having the advantage of their Papaw Cleveland living with them and sharing his love, wisdom and love for the Lord. His mentor and pastor Tom Urrey, “Tinker” held a special place in his heart and life as well.

He graduated from Jacksboro High School in 1967. He then went to Howard Payne on a track scholarship, graduated from Midwestern University with a bachelor of arts in English, attended Southwestern Theological Seminary and later worked toward a masters degree in psychology at Midwestern University.

He began his career while attending Howard Payne as youth minister at First Baptist Llano, TX. He then became youth minister at Southwest Baptist Church in Jacksboro,while attending Seminary. Next, he was youth minister at Sunnyside Baptist in Wichita Falls, then on to First Baptist Childress as music and youth minister. He then established Cleveland Electric in Bowie while serving several churches part time.

In 1994, he began his ministry at First Baptist Alvord and served as pastor for 28 years. He was instrumental in overseeing the building of a new sanctuary in 2009 along with many members who did most of the work themselves. His one request was that the building have a cornerstone that had the name “Jesus” inscribed and built into the building. His wish was that no man take the glory except God. God used Bill to lead many people to Christ through his preaching, counseling, hospital visits, vacation bible schools, bible studies, youth mission trips and ski trips.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Betty Cleveland, Sara Bayard and Andrea Wood.

Bill is survived by his wife of 46 years, Paula; his “little” sister and “big” brother Marsha and Mike Robinson, Jacksboro; children, Shawn Cleveland and wife Stephanie, Plano; Shanna Cleveland, Boston, MA; grandchildren, Claire, Christopher and Cole Cleveland. Also, Barry and Rhonda Clark, Kent and Pam Wood; grandchildren, Melissa and Zeke Dorr, Macie and Cody Rollins, Kregg and Jordan Wood, Kyle and Lorraine Wood and great-grandchildren, Clark and Nicholas Dorr, Callie and Sadie Rollins, Hallie and Cooper Wood and Grayson Wood.

Memorial contributions should be made to the First Baptist Church Alvord building fund.

His request was to have the word Tetelestai on his headstone, meaning, “It is finished.”

Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.

