Lower your COPD risk at any age

(Family Features) The holidays are coming up, and many people will be celebrating with family and friends. The start of colder months also means flu, COVID-19 and RSV can surge. That can be dangerous for older adults.

“Holidays are a time to gather with family and friends,” said Charlene Wong, MD, MSHP, senior advisor for health strategy at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), “but for older people, this can come with risk of serious respiratory illness. Get your updated flu, COVID-19 and RSV vaccines to reduce your risk and do more together.”

Before heading to holiday gatherings, check out these tips from the Risk Less. Do More. vaccine education campaign. They can help you and your older loved ones enjoy a happy holiday season while lowering the risk of serious illness from flu, COVID-19 and RSV.

Get Vaccinated Against Respiratory Illnesses

Older adults are at higher risk of getting seriously ill, ending up in the hospital or dying from flu, COVID-19 or RSV. Vaccines are the best protection against severe disease from these common respiratory illnesses. The CDC recommends that all adults ages 65 and older get the updated flu and COVID-19 vaccines. An RSV vaccine is also available to help protect older people from severe RSV. It is recommended for all people 75 and older, and for those ages 60-74 with certain health conditions, like heart or lung disease or diabetes, or who live in a nursing home. If you are a caregiver or help an older adult with their medical decisions, encourage them to talk to their doctor about the vaccines that are right for them.

Gather Safely

Respiratory illnesses often thrive in indoor spaces where people are in close contact. If the weather permits, try hosting holiday gatherings outside. When gatherings are inside, think about keeping windows open or using fans for ventilation. If you are going to a large indoor gathering, consider wearing a mask. Washing your hands frequently, or using hand sanitizer, also helps reduce the spread of germs. Encourage your older loved ones to take these precautions as well.

Stay Home If You’re Sick

No one wants to miss out on festivities, but it’s important to stay home if you are not feeling well. Encourage your family and friends to do the same. Remind them about the impact flu, COVID-19 and RSV can have, especially on older adults. If you’re a caregiver of an older adult, monitor any respiratory symptoms that may develop. Testing for flu and COVID-19 can also help inform your plans. All U.S. households can now receive four free COVID tests. Order them for your family and your loved ones at COVIDTests.gov.

For many older people, the fall and winter holidays are an important time to connect with others. Be sure to include vaccinations in your holiday planning. Go to vaccines.gov to get started today.

You can also learn more about flu, COVID-19 and RSV at cdc.gov/RiskLessDoMore or by talking to your doctor about which vaccines are right for you this season.

