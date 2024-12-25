Healthy holiday tips for pregnant people

(Family Features) The holidays often bring colder weather and more indoor gatherings. Respiratory viruses like flu, COVID-19 and RSV are common this time of year.

Illness from these viruses can be dangerous for pregnant people and newborns. Staying up to date on vaccines for flu, COVID-19 and RSV during pregnancy can offer protection, and now is the time to get vaccinated if you haven’t already.

“During the holidays, pregnant people can help protect their health and the health of their baby by getting updated vaccines,” said Dr. Rachel Levine, assistant secretary for health at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). “During the holidays, you’re more likely to be exposed to flu, COVID-19 and RSV. Vaccination not only helps build up your immune system but can give protection for your little one.”

Here are some tips from the HHS Risk Less. Do More. public education campaign for a safe and festive holiday season:

Get vaccinated against flu and COVID-19. Getting sick with flu or COVID-19 can be dangerous for people who are pregnant and young infants. During pregnancy, there is a greater risk of flu or COVID-19 infections becoming severe and leading to hospitalization. Babies are also at risk of severe flu and COVID-19, but they cannot get vaccines until they are 6 months old. By getting vaccinated during pregnancy, you pass on antibodies that help protect your baby during the first few months of life.

Get vaccinated against RSV if you’re eligible. RSV is a common cause of severe respiratory illness in infants. In fact, it is the top reason babies in the United States are hospitalized each year. You can get an RSV vaccine if you are 32-36 weeks pregnant between September and January, the months when RSV spreads the most. The RSV vaccine helps your baby build protection from severe RSV before birth. If you do not get an RSV vaccine during pregnancy, your newborn can still get protection through a preventive antibody immunization soon after birth.

Stay home or change plans when ill. If you are not feeling well, stay home to avoid spreading illness. Also, if someone you plan to see is sick or respiratory viruses are surging in your community, consider staying home. You can also wear a mask or, if weather permits, move the gathering outdoors.

If you have questions or concerns, talk to your doctor. Knowing the facts about vaccines and pregnancy can offer confidence and comfort. Visit cdc.gov/RiskLessDoMore to learn more about getting your flu, COVID-19 and RSV vaccines before the holidays. Or visit vaccines.gov to get started.

