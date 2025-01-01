HEALTHY LIVING
The importance of clean school transportation
(Family Features) Across the country, more than 25 million children ride to school each day in school buses, most of which are powered by diesel and produce harmful emissions known to cause respiratory issues like asthma and bronchitis.
An alternative energy source, like propane, can provide children with a safe, clean and healthy ride to school. As an environmentally friendly and affordable energy source that is abundantly available, propane can help achieve a cleaner today and greener tomorrow for students.
Watch this video to learn more!
Consider these reasons it’s important to clean up student transportation from the experts at the Propane Education & Research Council:
- Propane reduces emissions in exhaust that negatively impact air quality by up to 96% compared to diesel.
- Propane school buses provide a quieter ride than diesel buses, which means it’s easier for drivers to hear potential concerns and students arrive at school calmer and ready to learn.
- Propane warms up quickly, providing a heated cabin for a comfortable ride during colder months.
- Propane is affordable, allowing school districts to replace aging diesel buses three times faster than transitioning to an electric bus fleet.
Learn more about clean transportation options and the benefits of propane school buses at BetterOurBuses.com .
HEALTHY LIVING
Lower your COPD risk at any age
(Family Features) Breathing: You may take it for granted, but your lungs are important, and so is protecting them. No matter how old you are, you can take action to prevent certain lung conditions, like chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD.
It’s a serious lung disease that makes breathing difficult and gets worse over time. COPD is less common in younger adults, but anyone can have it. People with a genetic condition known as Alpha-1 may have symptoms as early as age 20.
Consider these steps to lower your risk for COPD:
- If you smoke, get help quitting. Most people with COPD have a history of smoking. It’s not easy to quit, but your health care provider can share resources to support you.
- Try to avoid exposure to lung irritants like air pollution, dusts and chemical fumes. Some occupations put you at higher risk for COPD.
Most people are 40 or older when symptoms start. If you have shortness of breath, coughing, wheezing, chest tightness or fatigue, talk to your health care provider. Tell them about your smoking habits, any family history of COPD and exposure to lung irritants and ask if you should be tested for COPD.
If you have COPD, the sooner you learn how to manage it, the sooner you can start to breathe better.Don’t wait. Protect your lungs for life.
To learn more, visit nhlbi.nih.gov/BreatheBetter.
Watch video to find out how!
HEALTHY LIVING
Healthy holiday tips for pregnant people
(Family Features) The holidays often bring colder weather and more indoor gatherings. Respiratory viruses like flu, COVID-19 and RSV are common this time of year.
Illness from these viruses can be dangerous for pregnant people and newborns. Staying up to date on vaccines for flu, COVID-19 and RSV during pregnancy can offer protection, and now is the time to get vaccinated if you haven’t already.
“During the holidays, pregnant people can help protect their health and the health of their baby by getting updated vaccines,” said Dr. Rachel Levine, assistant secretary for health at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). “During the holidays, you’re more likely to be exposed to flu, COVID-19 and RSV. Vaccination not only helps build up your immune system but can give protection for your little one.”
Here are some tips from the HHS Risk Less. Do More. public education campaign for a safe and festive holiday season:
Get vaccinated against flu and COVID-19. Getting sick with flu or COVID-19 can be dangerous for people who are pregnant and young infants. During pregnancy, there is a greater risk of flu or COVID-19 infections becoming severe and leading to hospitalization. Babies are also at risk of severe flu and COVID-19, but they cannot get vaccines until they are 6 months old. By getting vaccinated during pregnancy, you pass on antibodies that help protect your baby during the first few months of life.
Get vaccinated against RSV if you’re eligible. RSV is a common cause of severe respiratory illness in infants. In fact, it is the top reason babies in the United States are hospitalized each year. You can get an RSV vaccine if you are 32-36 weeks pregnant between September and January, the months when RSV spreads the most. The RSV vaccine helps your baby build protection from severe RSV before birth. If you do not get an RSV vaccine during pregnancy, your newborn can still get protection through a preventive antibody immunization soon after birth.
Stay home or change plans when ill. If you are not feeling well, stay home to avoid spreading illness. Also, if someone you plan to see is sick or respiratory viruses are surging in your community, consider staying home. You can also wear a mask or, if weather permits, move the gathering outdoors.
If you have questions or concerns, talk to your doctor. Knowing the facts about vaccines and pregnancy can offer confidence and comfort. Visit cdc.gov/RiskLessDoMore to learn more about getting your flu, COVID-19 and RSV vaccines before the holidays. Or visit vaccines.gov to get started.
Photo courtesy of Shutterstock
SOURCE:
United States Department of Health and Human Services
HEALTHY LIVING
Tips for older adults and caregivers this holiday season
(Family Features) The holidays are coming up, and many people will be celebrating with family and friends. The start of colder months also means flu, COVID-19 and RSV can surge. That can be dangerous for older adults.
“Holidays are a time to gather with family and friends,” said Charlene Wong, MD, MSHP, senior advisor for health strategy at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), “but for older people, this can come with risk of serious respiratory illness. Get your updated flu, COVID-19 and RSV vaccines to reduce your risk and do more together.”
Before heading to holiday gatherings, check out these tips from the Risk Less. Do More. vaccine education campaign. They can help you and your older loved ones enjoy a happy holiday season while lowering the risk of serious illness from flu, COVID-19 and RSV.
Get Vaccinated Against Respiratory Illnesses
Older adults are at higher risk of getting seriously ill, ending up in the hospital or dying from flu, COVID-19 or RSV. Vaccines are the best protection against severe disease from these common respiratory illnesses. The CDC recommends that all adults ages 65 and older get the updated flu and COVID-19 vaccines. An RSV vaccine is also available to help protect older people from severe RSV. It is recommended for all people 75 and older, and for those ages 60-74 with certain health conditions, like heart or lung disease or diabetes, or who live in a nursing home. If you are a caregiver or help an older adult with their medical decisions, encourage them to talk to their doctor about the vaccines that are right for them.
Gather Safely
Respiratory illnesses often thrive in indoor spaces where people are in close contact. If the weather permits, try hosting holiday gatherings outside. When gatherings are inside, think about keeping windows open or using fans for ventilation. If you are going to a large indoor gathering, consider wearing a mask. Washing your hands frequently, or using hand sanitizer, also helps reduce the spread of germs. Encourage your older loved ones to take these precautions as well.
Stay Home If You’re Sick
No one wants to miss out on festivities, but it’s important to stay home if you are not feeling well. Encourage your family and friends to do the same. Remind them about the impact flu, COVID-19 and RSV can have, especially on older adults. If you’re a caregiver of an older adult, monitor any respiratory symptoms that may develop. Testing for flu and COVID-19 can also help inform your plans. All U.S. households can now receive four free COVID tests. Order them for your family and your loved ones at COVIDTests.gov.
For many older people, the fall and winter holidays are an important time to connect with others. Be sure to include vaccinations in your holiday planning. Go to vaccines.gov to get started today.
You can also learn more about flu, COVID-19 and RSV at cdc.gov/RiskLessDoMore or by talking to your doctor about which vaccines are right for you this season.
Photo courtesy of Shutterstock
SOURCE:
United States Department of Health and Human Services
Trending
-
NEWS2 years ago
2 hurt, 1 jailed after shooting incident north of Nocona
-
NEWS1 year ago
Suspect indicted, jailed in Tia Hutson murder
-
NEWS2 years ago
SO investigating possible murder/suicide
-
NEWS2 years ago
Wreck takes the life of BHS teen, 16
-
NEWS1 year ago
Murder unsolved – 1 year later Tia Hutson’s family angry, frustrated with no arrest
-
NEWS2 years ago
Sheriff’s office called out to infant’s death
-
NEWS2 years ago
Bowie Police face three-hour standoff after possible domestic fight
-
NEWS2 years ago
Driver stopped by a man running into the street, robbed at knifepoint